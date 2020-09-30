Killi Adds Over One Hundred New Ways For Users To Redeem, Including Charitable Donations

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2020) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF), a global leader in data and consumer privacy, announces the addition of 132 new ways to redeem Killi payments.

As the only pure-play, publicly-traded company to pay its users in cash for their data, Killi has added numerous new ways for consumers to redeem. Redemption options now include digital and virtual Visa gift cards (all Killi regions), Amazon gift cards (US and Canada), e-gift cards for multiple online retailers (all Killi regions), and the option to donate to various charities (all Killi regions).

Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Killi Ltd., explains, "We are constantly looking for more ways for the user to earn and redeem cash with Killi. As our users are from all over the globe, we wanted to expand the number of redemption options to include various domestic and international retailers. Also, many of our users have requested more Environmental, Social, and Governmental (ESG) initiatives, so the implementation of charitable redemption is directly in response to that. We believe Killi embodies the core tenants of ESG investing and are happy to push this initiative further."

The minimum amount for a Killi user to redeem is $5 (of the user's regional currency - e.g., $5 CAD, $5 USD, $5 AUS, etc.), and the Killi account must be a minimum of 30 days old.

Killi is currently available online or via iOS or Android in five countries (US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand), paying users weekly while providing a transparent report that outlines what data was purchased and by whom. Users are paid in cash, making Killi the only company in the world that is fairly compensating users for the purchase of their data.

To learn more about how Killi fairly pays users via its Fair-Trade DataTM program, please visit https://killi.io/earn.

About Killi

Killi is a consumer privacy ecosystem that aims to put people back in control of their data. Killi allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them. Available on iOS, Android, as well as the web, Killi is available internationally. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and link specific personal information from various financial and social accounts that they would like to put under their control and share with companies and be compensated directly in the form of cash for its use.

