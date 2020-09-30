Log in
Killi Adds Over One Hundred New Ways For Users To Redeem, Including Charitable Donations

09/30/2020 | 08:05am EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2020) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF), a global leader in data and consumer privacy, announces the addition of 132 new ways to redeem Killi payments.

As the only pure-play, publicly-traded company to pay its users in cash for their data, Killi has added numerous new ways for consumers to redeem. Redemption options now include digital and virtual Visa gift cards (all Killi regions), Amazon gift cards (US and Canada), e-gift cards for multiple online retailers (all Killi regions), and the option to donate to various charities (all Killi regions).

Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Killi Ltd., explains, "We are constantly looking for more ways for the user to earn and redeem cash with Killi. As our users are from all over the globe, we wanted to expand the number of redemption options to include various domestic and international retailers. Also, many of our users have requested more Environmental, Social, and Governmental (ESG) initiatives, so the implementation of charitable redemption is directly in response to that. We believe Killi embodies the core tenants of ESG investing and are happy to push this initiative further."

The minimum amount for a Killi user to redeem is $5 (of the user's regional currency - e.g., $5 CAD, $5 USD, $5 AUS, etc.), and the Killi account must be a minimum of 30 days old.

Killi is currently available online or via iOS or Android in five countries (US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand), paying users weekly while providing a transparent report that outlines what data was purchased and by whom. Users are paid in cash, making Killi the only company in the world that is fairly compensating users for the purchase of their data.

To learn more about how Killi fairly pays users via its Fair-Trade DataTM program, please visit https://killi.io/earn.

About Killi

Killi is a consumer privacy ecosystem that aims to put people back in control of their data. Killi allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them. Available on iOS, Android, as well as the web, Killi is available internationally. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and link specific personal information from various financial and social accounts that they would like to put under their control and share with companies and be compensated directly in the form of cash for its use.

Download Killi here.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Elinesky, CFO

+1-416-904-2725

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the TSXV Manual) accept responsibility for this news release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, the Company's strategic plans for the rest of 2020. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management. They are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations and economic activity in general; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64849


© Newsfilecorp 2020
