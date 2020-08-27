Log in
Killi Announces Filing of Second Quarter Results and Upcoming Shareholder Call

08/27/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2020) -  Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF), a global leader in consumer-controlled identity announces the filing of the Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three and six month period ending June 30, 2020.

"The second quarter was a period of transformation for Killi. We completed the sale of the Freckle business unit, rebranded as Killi and significantly grew the Killi ecosystem." commented Killi Founder and CEO Neil Sweeney, "We expect the second half of this year to be instrumental in achieving the Company's goal of being the global leader in consumer privacy. We look forward to updating shareholders on our progress in September."

Filing of Financial Statements and Shareholder Call

The Company has filed the interim unaudited condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

As the Company did for the first quarter results we will host an investor call in mid-September to discuss the outlook for our operations and the Company's financial position and to hold a question and answer session with shareholders.

Option Repricing

The Company also announces that it has repriced a total of 290,000 stock options held by employees of the Company (the "Initial Repriced Options") to an amended exercise price of $0.07 and will reprice a further 60,000 stock options held by employees of the Company on September 5th, 2020 (the "Additional Repriced Options" and together with the Initial Repriced Options, the "Repriced Options"). The amended exercise price of the Additional Repriced Options will be the closing market price of the Company's listed shares on September 5, 2020. All other terms of the Repriced Options will remain unchanged. This is the last tranche of historically priced options that will be repriced at this time.

In accordance with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual (the "TSXV Manual"), the Company is not required to seek disinterested shareholder approval for the repricing of the Repriced Options, as none of the options are held by insiders (as such term is defined in the TSXV Manual) of the Company. The repricing of the Repriced Options is subject to the approval of the TSXV and none of the Repriced Options may be exercised at the revised prices until the Company obtains the approval of the TSXV.

About Killi

Killi is currently available in six countries, paying users weekly while providing a full transparency report that outlines what data was purchased and by whom.

To learn more about you can earn money with Killi's Data DividendsTM and more extensive Fair-Trade DataTM program, please visit https://killi.io/earn.

Killi is a consumer privacy ecosystem that aims to put people back in control of their data. Killi allows consumers to take back control of their consumer data from those who have been collecting it and selling it unbeknownst to them. Available on iOS, Android as well as the web, Killi is available internationally. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and link specific personal information from various financial and social accounts that they would like to put under their control and share with companies and be compensated directly in the form of cash for its use.

Download Killi here.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Elinesky, CFO

+1-416-904-2725

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the TSXV Manual) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, the Company's strategic plans for the rest of 2020. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management. They are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations and economic activity in general; the TSXV may not approve the repricing of the Repriced Options and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62636


© Newsfilecorp 2020
