    KLI   AU0000191058

KILLI RESOURCES LIMITED

(KLI)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:34 2022-07-14 am EDT
0.1950 AUD   +34.48%
07/14KILLI RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - July 2022
PU
07/13Killi Resources Mobilizes Drill Rigs to West Tanami Project
MT
07/13Killi Resources Limited Advises That Drill Rigs Are mobilising to the West Tanami Project in Western Australia for the Company's Maiden Drill Program
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Killi Resources : Investor Presentation - July 2022

07/14/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
onlyuseGOLD, COPPER AND RARE EARTH

Exploration in WA and QLD

ersonal"Committed to greenfields discovery and development "

Kathryn Cutler

Chief Executive Officer

July 2022

DisclaimerASX : KLI|www.killi.com.au

The Company has prepared the Presentation based on information available to it at the time of preparation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the currency, accuracy, reliability, completeness or fairness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this Presentation. Neither Killi, its related bodies corporate, shareholders or affiliates, nor any of their respective officers, directors, employees, affiliates, agents or advisers (guarantee or make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to or take responsibility for, the currency, accuracy, reliability, completeness or fairness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this Presentation. Killi does not represent or

onlywarrant that this Presentation is complete or that it contains all material information about Killi or which a prospective investor or purchaser may require in evaluating a possible

investment in Killi or acquisition of shares. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Killi and its agents expressly disclaim any and all liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of information contained in this Presentation, or otherwise arising in connection with it.

The company confirms that is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the exploration information included in this presentation from previous Company

announcements (including information provided in the Company's Prospectus) announced to the ASX on 14th February 2022, 21st February 2022, 24th February 2022, 1st March 2022, 17th March 2022, 12th April 2022, 4th May 2022, 10th May 2022, 31st May 2022, 27th June 2022, and 14th July 2022.

The information contained in this Presentation is for information purposes only, does not constitute investment or financial product advice (nor taxation, accounting or legal advice) and

is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. In providing this Presentation, Killi has not considered the objectives, financial position or needs of any

particular recipients. Before making an investment, investors should consider the appropriateness of the information in this Presentation having regard to their own objectives, financial usesituation and needs, and seek legal, taxation and financial advice appropriate to their jurisdiction and circumstances.

This Presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law or any other law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission or any other foreign regulator) and is not, and does not constitute, an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. In particular, this Presentation does not constitute an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to in this Presentation have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly in the United States.

Forward Looking Statement

ersonalAny forward looking statements in this Presentation, including projections, forecasts and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or

guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of Killi and which are subject to change without notice and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Killi to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and recipients of this Presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Ms Kathryn Cutler. Ms Cutler is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Ms Cutler has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Ms Cutler consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

2

Company Highlights

KILLI RESOURCES LIMITED

only

Experienced Board and technical team with

proven track record

use

Four belt-scale projects in low risk jurisdictions

within well-endowed mineral systems

Underexplored Provinces, providing potential for

new discovery

ersonal

Gold, Copper and Rare Earths explorer

Applying modern exploration techniques to under-explored provinces

Exciting pipeline of exploration activities for 2022/2023 across the portfolio

ASX : KLI|www.killi.com.au

3

Corporate Overview

onlyuse Tanami,ersonal May 2021

ASX : KLI|www.killi.com.au

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

ASX CODE

KLI

Current Shares on Issue

52,000,000

Capital Raised

A$6.0M

Market Cap

~$7.5M

(13/07/2022 @ 0.145)

Top 20 Shareholders

43.9%

Directors and Management

3.6%

Board/Advisor Options (@ $0.30)

6,500,000

Board/Management Performance Rights

5,110,000

Total Options and Performance Rights

11,610,000

4

Board and Management

only

Richard Bevan

Non-Executive Chair

Extensive senior management experience having been the

MD/CEO of several listed and unlisted companies,

Founding Managing Director of Cassini Resources Ltd.

He has been involved in a wide range of business areas

and brings experience in mergers, acquisitions and other

corporate transactions.

Richard is currently a Non-Executive Director of

use

Cannon Resources Ltd (ASX:CNR) and Non-Executive

Chairman of Narryer Metals Ltd.

Kathryn Cutler

Chief Executive Officer

Geology graduate from Western Australian School of

ersonal

Mines.

+15 years' experience in the resource industry of Australia.

Held the position of Exploration Manager for ASX-listed gold companies, responsible for gold projects.

Worked for junior, mid-tier and major gold companies in Australia focusing on exploration, resource development, feasibility and production.

Member of the Australasian Institute in Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

ASX : KLI|www.killi.com.au

Greg Miles

Non-Executive Director

Graduated as a geologist from the Australian National University

Over 25 years of experience in numerous commodities and mineral provinces across a broad portfolio of early-stage exploration to development projects.

Managerial and board positions with numerous junior mining companies providing technical expertise in exploration, IPO's, project management, acquisitions and has led successful teams in the discovery of new gold, iron ore and base metal resources

Currently the CEO of Caspin Resources Limited (ASX: CPN) and former Executive Director of Cassini Resources Ltd.

Member Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Phil Warren

Non-Executive Director

Chartered Accountant and Managing Director of corporate advisory firm Grange Consulting Group

+15 Years of corporate advisory experience specialising in financing, seed capital, debt restructuring and corporate governance.

Current Non-executive Director of Anax Metals Ltd (ASX:ANX), Rent.com.au (ASX:RNT) and Family Zone Cyber Safety (ASX:FZO)

Emma Wates

Company Secretary

Chartered Accountant and senior associate of FINSIA

Emma is an experienced ASX listed Company Secretary with over 20 years experience

Executive Director of corporate advisory firm Grange Consulting Group Currently Company Secretary of Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd (ASX:FZO).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Killi Resources Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 03:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
