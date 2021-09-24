KILROY REALTY : L.P. TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 3.800% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 (Form 8-K)

KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 3.800% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 LOS ANGELES-(BUSINESS WIRE) - September 23, 2021 - Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) today announced that its operating partnership, Kilroy Realty, L.P., will redeem all $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.800% Senior Notes due January 15, 2023 (CUSIP No. 49427RAJ1) (the "Notes"). The redemption date for the Notes will be October 25, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price will equal 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed and a make-whole amount calculated in accordance with the indenture governing the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to the Redemption Date. In connection with the redemption of the Notes, the Company expects to record a loss from early extinguishment of debt of approximately $13.7 million to Net Income and Funds From Operations in the fourth quarter of 2021. The loss from early extinguishment of debt was not previously reflected in the Company's second quarter guidance estimates for full year 2021. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee and Paying Agent, is mailing a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes. Additional information relating to the procedure for redemption may be obtained by calling U.S. Bank National Association at (800) 934-6802.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The Company has more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use real estate assets. The Company provides physical work environments designed to foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

