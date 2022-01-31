Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kilroy Realty Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRC   US49427F1084

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION

(KRC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/31 04:10:00 pm
64 USD   +1.51%
05:25pKilroy Realty Q4 Gains Top Estimates; Sets FY22 Outlook Above Street View
MT
05:24pKILROY REALTY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:18pKILROY REALTY : Fourth Quarter 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kilroy Realty : Fourth Quarter 2021

01/31/2022 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 2021 Supplemental Financial Report

Table of Contents

Page

Corporate Data and Financial Highlights

Company Background

1

Executive Summary

2

Financial Highlights

3

Market Capitalization and Common Stock Data

4

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders / FFO Guidance and Outlook

5

Consolidated Balance Sheets

6

Consolidated Statements of Operations

7

Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution

8-9

Net Operating Income

10

Portfolio Data

Same Store Analysis

12

Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region

13-17

Information on Leases Commenced & Leases Executed

18

Stabilized Portfolio Capital Expenditures

19

Stabilized Portfolio Lease Expirations

20-21

Top Fifteen Tenants

22

2021 Operating Property Acquisitions

23

2021 Operating Property Dispositions

24

Consolidated Ventures (Noncontrolling Property Partnerships)

25

Development

Stabilized Office/Life Science Development Projects and Completed Residential Development Projects

27

In-Process Development

28

In-Process and Committed Redevelopment

29

Future Development Pipeline

30

Debt and Capitalization Data

Capital Structure

32

Debt Analysis

33

Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures

35-37

Definitions & Reconciliations

39-42

This Supplemental Financial Report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, among other things, information concerning lease expirations, debt maturities, potential investments, development and redevelopment activity, projected construction costs, dispositions and other forward-looking financial data. In some instances, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "future," "will," "would," "pursue," or "project" and variations of such words and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on Kilroy Realty Corporation's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of Kilroy Realty Corporation's control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward- looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: global market and general economic conditions and their effect on our liquidity and financial conditions and those of our tenants; adverse economic or real estate conditions generally, and specifically, in the States of California, Texas and Washington; risks associated with our investment in real estate assets, which are illiquid, and with trends in the real estate industry; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; any significant downturn in tenants' businesses; our ability to re-lease property at or above current market rates; costs to comply with government regulations, including environmental remediation; the availability of cash for distribution and debt service and exposure to risk of default under debt obligations; increases in interest rates and our ability to manage interest rate exposure; the availability of financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our future interest expense and our ability to pursue development, redevelopment and acquisition opportunities and refinance existing debt; a decline in real estate asset valuations, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain debt financing, and which may result in write-offs or impairment charges; significant competition, which may decrease the occupancy and rental rates of properties; potential losses that may not be covered by insurance; the ability to successfully complete acquisitions and dispositions on announced terms; the ability to successfully operate acquired, developed and redeveloped properties; the ability to successfully complete development and redevelopment projects on schedule and within budgeted amounts; delays or refusals in obtaining all necessary zoning, land use and other required entitlements, governmental permits and authorizations for our development and redevelopment properties; increases in anticipated capital expenditures, tenant improvement and/or leasing costs; defaults on leases for land on which some of our properties are located; adverse changes to, or enactment or implementations of, tax laws or other applicable laws, regulations or legislation, as well as business and consumer reactions to such changes; risks associated with joint venture investments, including our lack of sole decision-making authority, our reliance on co-venturers' financial condition and disputes between us and our co-venturers; environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; and uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions intended to prevent its spread, on our business and the economy generally. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect Kilroy Realty Corporation's business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in Kilroy Realty Corporation's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. Kilroy Realty Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this Supplemental Financial Report that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

01

Corporate Data and Financial Highlights

  • Company Background
  • Executive Summary
  • Financial Highlights
  • Market Capitalization and Common Stock Data
  • Net Income Available to Common Stockholders / FFO Guidance and Outlook
  • Consolidated Balance Sheets
  • Consolidated Statements of Operations
  • Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution
  • Net Operating Income

Q4 2021 Supplemental Financial Report

Company Background

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is a leading U.S. landlord and developer. The Company has over seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use real estate assets. At December 31, 2021, the Company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 15.5 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.9% occupied and 93.9% leased located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 1,001 residential units in the Los Angeles and San Diego regions. The Company also recently acquired a development project in Austin, Texas.

Board of Directors

Executive and Senior Management Team

Investor Relations

John Kilroy

Chairman

John Kilroy

Chief Executive Officer

12200 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 200

Edward F. Brennan, PhD

Lead Independent

Tyler H. Rose

President

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Jolie Hunt

Robert Paratte

Executive VP, Leasing and Business Development

(310) 481-8400

Web: www.kilroyrealty.com

Scott S. Ingraham

Heidi R. Roth

Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer

E-mail: investorrelations@kilroyrealty.com

Louisa G. Ritter

Justin W. Smart

Executive VP, Development and Construction Services

Gary R. Stevenson

Michelle Ngo

Senior VP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Bill Hutcheson

Peter B. Stoneberg

John Osmond

Senior VP, Head of Asset Management

Senior VP, Investor Relations & Capital

Eliott Trencher

Senior VP, Chief Investment Officer

Markets

Merryl Werber

Senior VP, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller

Equity Research Coverage

BofA Securities

Jefferies LLC

(212) 336-7241

James Feldman

(646) 855-5808

Peter Abramowitz

BMO Capital Markets Corp.

J.P. Morgan

John P. Kim

(212) 885-4115

Anthony Paolone

(212) 622-6682

BTIG

(212) 738-6140

KeyBanc Capital Markets

(917) 368-2316

Thomas Catherwood

Craig Mailman

Citigroup Investment Research

(212) 816-1382

RBC Capital Markets

Emmanuel Korchman

Mike Carroll

(440) 715-2649

Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Robert W. Baird & Co.

Derek Johnston

(210) 250-5683

David B. Rodgers

(216) 737-7341

Evercore ISI

Scotiabank

Steve Sakwa

(212) 446-9462

Nicholas Yulico

(212) 225-6904

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

(212) 902-4736

Wells Fargo

(443) 263-6529

Caitlin Burrows

Blaine Heck

Green Street Advisors

(949) 640-8780

Wolfe Research

(646) 582-9250

Daniel Ismail

Andrew Rosivach

Kilroy Realty Corporation is followed by the analysts listed above. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Kilroy Realty Corporation's performance made by these analysts are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Kilroy Realty Corporation or its management. Kilroy Realty Corporation does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

1

Q4 2021 Supplemental Financial Report

Executive Summary

Quarterly Financial Highlights

  • Net income available to common stockholders per share of $0.40, including an $0.11 per share charge for the early extinguishment of debt, inclusive of additional interest expense, related to the redemption of the 3.800% unsecured senior notes due January 2023
  • FFO per share of $1.05, including the $0.11 per share charge noted above
  • Revenues of $261.1 million
  • Same Store NOI increased 10.5% compared to the prior year
  • Same Store Cash NOI increased 9.8% compared to the prior year

Quarterly Operating Highlights

  • Stabilized portfolio was 91.9% occupied and 93.9% leased at quarter-end
  • 672,761 square feet of leases commenced in the stabilized portfolio
  • 312,251 square feet of leases executed in the stabilized portfolio
    • Includes an eight-year lease executed with a major media company for 80,000 square feet in Los Angeles executed in November
    • GAAP rents increased approximately 20.2% from prior levels
    • Cash rents increased approximately 6.9% from prior levels

Capital Markets Highlights

  • In October, completed a public offering of $450.0 million of 12-year senior unsecured green bonds at 2.650% due November 2033
  • In October, completed the early redemption of all $300.0 million of 3.800% unsecured senior notes due January 2023 for a price of approximately $313.4 million, including make-whole redemption fees and other related costs
  • As of the date of this report, approximately $1.4 billion of total liquidity comprised of $290.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and full availability under the $1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility

Strategic Highlights

  • During the quarter, commenced GAAP revenue recognition on 100% of Kilroy Oyster Point - Phase 1, a 660,579 square foot office and life science campus in South San Francisco that is 100% leased to two tenants, Cytokinetics and Stripe
  • In December, commenced construction on the life science redevelopment of 12340 El Camino Real in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego in connection with an executed lease for the 96,000 square foot building
  • In December, completed the sale of Sabre Springs Corporate Center, a two- building, 102,376 square foot office campus in the I-15 Corridor of San Diego for gross proceeds of $37.0 million

________________________

Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Financial Report are on pages 39-40 "Definitions Included in Supplemental."

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kilroy Realty Corporation published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KILROY REALTY CORPORATION
05:25pKilroy Realty Q4 Gains Top Estimates; Sets FY22 Outlook Above Street View
MT
05:24pKILROY REALTY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:18pKILROY REALTY : Fourth Quarter 2021
PU
05:08pEarnings Flash (KRC) KILROY REALTY CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $261.1M
MT
05:07pKilroy Realty Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results
BU
06:15aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/26Kilroy Realty Included in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the Third Year in a Row
BU
01/21Bill Hutcheson Joins Kilroy Realty as Senior Vice President
BU
01/21Bill Hutcheson Joins Kilroy Realty as Senior Vice President, Effective January 24, 2022
CI
01/21NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Wobbles, -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KILROY REALTY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 933 M - -
Net income 2021 622 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 7 343 M 7 343 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float -
Chart KILROY REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kilroy Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KILROY REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 63,05 $
Average target price 78,69 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John B. Kilroy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tyler H. Rose President & Secretary
Michelle Ngo Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Eliott Trencher Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Heidi Rena Roth Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-5.13%7 343
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-1.63%17 698
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-1.04%9 786
DEXUS-7.64%7 726
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.22%7 601
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-6.81%5 479