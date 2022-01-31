Kilroy Realty : Fourth Quarter 2021

Q4 2021 Supplemental Financial Report

Table of Contents Page Corporate Data and Financial Highlights Company Background 1 Executive Summary 2 Financial Highlights 3 Market Capitalization and Common Stock Data 4 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders / FFO Guidance and Outlook 5 Consolidated Balance Sheets 6 Consolidated Statements of Operations 7 Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution 8-9 Net Operating Income 10 Portfolio Data Same Store Analysis 12 Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region 13-17 Information on Leases Commenced & Leases Executed 18 Stabilized Portfolio Capital Expenditures 19 Stabilized Portfolio Lease Expirations 20-21 Top Fifteen Tenants 22 2021 Operating Property Acquisitions 23 2021 Operating Property Dispositions 24 Consolidated Ventures (Noncontrolling Property Partnerships) 25 Development Stabilized Office/Life Science Development Projects and Completed Residential Development Projects 27 In-Process Development 28 In-Process and Committed Redevelopment 29 Future Development Pipeline 30 Debt and Capitalization Data Capital Structure 32 Debt Analysis 33 Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures 35-37 Definitions & Reconciliations 39-42

This Supplemental Financial Report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, among other things, information concerning lease expirations, debt maturities, potential investments, development and redevelopment activity, projected construction costs, dispositions and other forward-looking financial data. In some instances, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "future," "will," "would," "pursue," or "project" and variations of such words and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on Kilroy Realty Corporation's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of Kilroy Realty Corporation's control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward- looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: global market and general economic conditions and their effect on our liquidity and financial conditions and those of our tenants; adverse economic or real estate conditions generally, and specifically, in the States of California, Texas and Washington; risks associated with our investment in real estate assets, which are illiquid, and with trends in the real estate industry; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; any significant downturn in tenants' businesses; our ability to re-lease property at or above current market rates; costs to comply with government regulations, including environmental remediation; the availability of cash for distribution and debt service and exposure to risk of default under debt obligations; increases in interest rates and our ability to manage interest rate exposure; the availability of financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our future interest expense and our ability to pursue development, redevelopment and acquisition opportunities and refinance existing debt; a decline in real estate asset valuations, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain debt financing, and which may result in write-offs or impairment charges; significant competition, which may decrease the occupancy and rental rates of properties; potential losses that may not be covered by insurance; the ability to successfully complete acquisitions and dispositions on announced terms; the ability to successfully operate acquired, developed and redeveloped properties; the ability to successfully complete development and redevelopment projects on schedule and within budgeted amounts; delays or refusals in obtaining all necessary zoning, land use and other required entitlements, governmental permits and authorizations for our development and redevelopment properties; increases in anticipated capital expenditures, tenant improvement and/or leasing costs; defaults on leases for land on which some of our properties are located; adverse changes to, or enactment or implementations of, tax laws or other applicable laws, regulations or legislation, as well as business and consumer reactions to such changes; risks associated with joint venture investments, including our lack of sole decision-making authority, our reliance on co-venturers' financial condition and disputes between us and our co-venturers; environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; and uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions intended to prevent its spread, on our business and the economy generally. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect Kilroy Realty Corporation's business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in Kilroy Realty Corporation's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. Kilroy Realty Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this Supplemental Financial Report that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.