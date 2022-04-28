Kilroy Realty : Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report - Form 8-K

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Table of Contents

This Supplemental Financial Report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, among other things, information concerning lease expirations, debt maturities, potential investments, development and redevelopment activity, projected construction costs, dispositions and other forward-looking financial data. In some instances, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "future," "will," "would," "pursue," or "project" and variations of such words and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on Kilroy Realty Corporation's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of Kilroy Realty Corporation's control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: global market and general economic conditions and their effect on our liquidity and financial conditions and those of our tenants; adverse economic or real estate conditions generally, and specifically, in the States of California, Texas and Washington; risks associated with our investment in real estate assets, which are illiquid, and with trends in the real estate industry; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; any significant downturn in tenants' businesses; our ability to re-lease property at or above current market rates; costs to comply with government regulations, including environmental remediation; the availability of cash for distribution and debt service and exposure to risk of default under debt obligations; increases in interest rates and our ability to manage interest rate exposure; the availability of financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our future interest expense and our ability to pursue development, redevelopment and acquisition opportunities and refinance existing debt; a decline in real estate asset valuations, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain debt financing, and which may result in write-offs or impairment charges; significant competition, which may decrease the occupancy and rental rates of properties; potential losses that may not be covered by insurance; the ability to successfully complete acquisitions and dispositions on announced terms; the ability to successfully operate acquired, developed and redeveloped properties; the ability to successfully complete development and redevelopment projects on schedule and within budgeted amounts; delays or refusals in obtaining all necessary zoning, land use and other required entitlements, governmental permits and authorizations for our development and redevelopment properties; increases in anticipated capital expenditures, tenant improvement and/or leasing costs; defaults on leases for land on which some of our properties are located; adverse changes to, or enactment or implementations of, tax laws or other applicable laws, regulations or legislation, as well as business and consumer reactions to such changes; risks associated with joint venture investments, including our lack of sole decision-making authority, our reliance on co-venturers' financial condition and disputes between us and our co-venturers; environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; and uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions intended to prevent its spread, on our business and the economy generally. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect Kilroy Realty Corporation's business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in Kilroy Realty Corporation's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. Kilroy Realty Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this Supplemental Financial Report that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.





Pictured on cover page, in order of appearance: 10615 Burnet Rd І Austin, TX, 26th Street І Santa Monica, CA, Netflix // On Vine І Hollywood, CA











01 Corporate Data and Financial Highlights

-Company Background -Executive Summary -Financial Highlights -Market Capitalization and Common Stock Data -Net Income Available to Common Stockholders / FFO Guidance and Outlook -Consolidated Balance Sheets -Consolidated Statements of Operations -Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution -Net Operating Income







Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Company Background





Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin, Texas. The Company has over seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use real estate assets. At March 31, 2022, the Company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 15.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.3% occupied and 93.1% leased. The Company also has 1,001 residential units in the Los Angeles and San Diego regions, which had an average occupancy of 93.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.





Board of Directors Executive and Senior Management Team Investor Relations John Kilroy Chairman John Kilroy Chief Executive Officer 12200 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 200

Los Angeles, CA 90064

(310) 481-8400

Web: www.kilroyrealty.com

E-mail: investorrelations@kilroyrealty.com Edward F. Brennan, PhD Lead Independent Tyler H. Rose President Jolie Hunt Robert Paratte Executive VP, Leasing and Business Development Scott S. Ingraham Heidi R. Roth Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer Louisa G. Ritter Justin W. Smart Executive VP, Development and Construction Services Gary R. Stevenson John Osmond Executive VP, Head of Asset Management Bill Hutcheson Peter B. Stoneberg Eliott Trencher Executive VP, Chief Investment Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Senior VP, Investor Relations & Capital Markets Merryl Werber Senior VP, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller

Equity Research Coverage BofA Securities J.P. Morgan James Feldman (646) 855-5808 Anthony Paolone (212) 622-6682 BMO Capital Markets Corp. KeyBanc Capital Markets John P. Kim (212) 885-4115 Todd M. Thomas (917) 368-2286 BTIG Mizuho Securities USA LLC Thomas Catherwood (212) 738-6140 Vikram Malhotra (212) 282-3827 Citigroup Investment Research RBC Capital Markets Emmanuel Korchman (212) 816-1382 Mike Carroll (440) 715-2649 Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. Robert W. Baird & Co. Derek Johnston (210) 250-5683 David B. Rodgers (216) 737-7341 Evercore ISI Scotiabank Steve Sakwa (212) 446-9462 Nicholas Yulico (212) 225-6904 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Wells Fargo Caitlin Burrows (212) 902-4736 Blaine Heck (443) 263-6529 Green Street Advisors Wolfe Research Daniel Ismail (949) 640-8780 Andrew Rosivach (646) 582-9250 Jefferies LLC Peter Abramowitz (212) 336-7241





Kilroy Realty Corporation is followed by the analysts listed above. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Kilroy Realty Corporation's performance made by these analysts are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Kilroy Realty Corporation or its management. Kilroy Realty Corporation does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

1

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Executive Summary

Quarterly Financial Highlights Quarterly Operating Highlights • Net income available to common stockholders per share of $0.45, including a net • Stabilized portfolio was91.3%occupied and 93.1% leased at quarter-end $0.02 per share of non-recurring income • 217,241 square feet of leases commenced in the stabilized portfolio • FFO per share of $1.16, including the net $0.02 per share noted above • 183,251 square feet of leases executed in the stabilized portfolio • Revenues of $265.5 million ◦GAAP rents increased approximately 32.9% from prior levels • Same Store NOI increased 9.1% compared to the prior year ◦Cash rents increased approximately 6.7% from prior levels • Same Store Cash NOI increased 12.8% compared to the prior year Capital Markets Highlights Strategic Highlights • As of the date of this report, approximately $1.3 billion of total liquidity comprised • In March, completed the acquisition of a 2.9-acre land site in the Stadium District of of $175.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and full availability under the Austin, adjacent to the Domain, for a cash purchase price of $40.0 million. The site $1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility is also adjacent to Austin's MLS Q2 Stadium and is fully-entitled for approximately 493,000 square feet of new Class A office development • In March, commenced construction on the life science redevelopments of 12400 High Bluff Drive in the Del Mar submarket and 4690 Executive Drive in the University Towne Center submarket of San Diego in connection with executed leases

________________________

Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Financial Report are on pages 35-36 "Definitions Included in Supplemental."

2

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended 3/31/2021 (1) 6/30/2021 (1) 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 (1) 3/31/2022 INCOME ITEMS: Capitalized Interest and Debt Costs 16,908 18,073 23,447 21,773 19,098 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders 497,631 35,839 47,028 47,646 53,128 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders per common share - diluted (2) $ 4.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.45 Funds From Operations per common share - diluted (3) $ 0.98 $ 0.88 $ 0.98 $ 1.05 $ 1.16 RATIOS: Net Operating Income Margins 72.0 % 71.4 % 71.3 % 73.5 % 72.5 % Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio 4.0x 3.7x 3.8x 4.4x 4.5x FFO Payout Ratio 50.6 % 56.2 % 52.7 % 48.7 % 44.5 % FAD Payout Ratio 75.3 % 76.2 % 54.1 % 68.7 % 55.3 %







______________________________________________________

Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Financial Report are on pages 35-36 "Definitions Included in Supplemental."

(1)Net Income Available to Common Stockholders also includes $5.3 million, $0.5 million, and $457.3 million of gains on sale of depreciable operating properties for the three months ended December 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(2)Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unitholders.

(3)Please refer to page 8 for reconciliations of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and unitholders and Funds Available for Distribution to common stockholders and unitholders and page 9 for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Funds Available for Distribution to common stockholders and unitholders.

(4)Please refer to pages 37-38 for reconciliations of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Net Operating Income and EBITDA, as adjusted. The Company's calculation of EBITDA, as adjusted, is the same as EBITDAre, as defined by NAREIT, as the Company does not have any unconsolidated joint ventures.

3

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Market Capitalization and Common Stock Data

(unaudited, $ and shares/units in thousands, except per share amounts)

Market Capitalization(1)





Dividends per common share (2) $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 Closing common shares (3) 116,450 116,454 116,462 116,464 116,716 Closing common partnership units (3) 1,151 1,151 1,151 1,151 1,151 117,601 117,605 117,613 117,615 117,867

______________________________________________________

(1)Please refer to page 28 for additional information regarding our capital structure.

(2)Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unitholders.

(3)As of the end of the period.

4

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders / FFO Guidance and Outlook

(unaudited, $ and shares/units in thousands, except per share amounts)





The Company is providing an updated guidance range of NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for its fiscal year 2022 of $4.44 to $4.58 per share with a midpoint of $4.51 per share.

Full Year 2022 Range Low End High End Net income available to common stockholders per share - diluted $ 1.78 $ 1.92 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1) 117,850 117,850 Net income available to common stockholders $ 210,000 $ 226,000 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership 2,250 2,650 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 24,500 25,500 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 327,000 327,000 Funds From Operations attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships (35,250) (36,250) Funds From Operations (2) $ 528,500 $ 544,900 Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted (3) 119,050 119,050 FFO per common share/unit - diluted (3) $ 4.44 $ 4.58





Key 2022 assumptions:

•Dispositions of $200.0 million to $500.0 million

•Same Store Cash NOI growth of 5.0% to 6.0% (2)

•Year-end occupancy of approximately 91.0% to 92.0%

•Total remaining development spending of approximately $500.0 million to $575.0 million

________________________

(1)Calculated based on estimated weighted average shares outstanding including non-participating share-based awards.

(2)See pages 32-33 for Management Statements on Funds From Operations and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income.

(3)Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of contingently issuable shares, and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unitholders.





The Company's guidance estimates for the full year 2022, and the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders per share - diluted and FFO per share and unit - diluted included within this report, reflect management's views on current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, and the earnings impact of the events referenced in this report. Although these guidance estimates reflect the impact on the Company's operating results of an assumed range of future disposition activity, these guidance estimates do not include any estimates of possible future gains or losses from possible future dispositions because the magnitude of gains or losses on sales of depreciable operating properties, if any, will depend on the sales price and depreciated cost basis of the disposed assets at the time of disposition, information that is not known at the time the Company provides guidance, and the timing of any gain recognition will depend on the closing of the dispositions, information that is also not known at the time the Company provides guidance and may occur after the relevant guidance period. We caution you not to place undue reliance on our assumed range of future disposition activity because any potential future disposition transactions will ultimately depend on the market conditions and other factors, including but not limited to the Company's capital needs, the particular assets being sold and the Company's ability to defer some or all of the taxable gain on the sales. These guidance estimates also do not include the impact on operating results from potential future acquisitions, possible capital markets activity, possible future impairment charges or any events outside of the Company's control. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from these estimates.

5

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 ASSETS: Land and improvements $ 1,715,192 $ 1,731,982 $ 1,702,423 $ 1,551,653 $ 1,539,542 Buildings and improvements 7,509,311 7,543,585 7,282,341 6,682,208 6,480,857 Undeveloped land and construction in progress 2,158,279 2,017,126 2,237,742 2,318,215 1,771,762 Total real estate assets held for investment 11,382,782 11,292,693 11,222,506 10,552,076 9,792,161 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,034,193) (2,003,656) (1,962,730) (1,900,740) (1,838,338) Total real estate assets held for investment, net 9,348,589 9,289,037 9,259,776 8,651,336 7,953,823 Cash and cash equivalents 331,685 414,077 348,417 519,307 657,819 Restricted cash 13,007 13,006 13,042 450,457 1,028,759 Marketable securities 25,829 27,475 27,285 25,885 24,089 Current receivables, net 12,107 14,386 11,646 9,773 12,855 Deferred rent receivables, net 420,895 405,665 394,297 384,475 370,470 Deferred leasing costs and acquisition-related intangible assets, net 228,426 234,458 229,334 184,510 190,721 Right of use ground lease assets 126,946 127,302 127,657 141,529 95,312 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 57,338 57,991 60,063 67,494 50,505 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,564,822 $ 10,583,397 $ 10,471,517 $ 10,434,766 $ 10,384,353 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Liabilities: Secured debt, net $ 247,030 $ 248,367 $ 249,690 $ 251,000 $ 252,298 Unsecured debt, net 3,821,433 3,820,383 3,673,183 3,672,152 3,671,094 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 391,920 391,264 441,357 429,168 408,552 Ground lease liabilities 125,414 125,550 125,676 143,885 97,617 Accrued dividends and distributions 61,951 61,850 61,845 59,455 59,472 Deferred revenue and acquisition-related intangible liabilities, net 171,121 171,151 160,687 122,902 123,794 Rents received in advance and tenant security deposits 80,192 74,962 68,441 62,739 68,634 Total liabilities 4,899,061 4,893,527 4,780,879 4,741,301 4,681,461 Equity: Stockholders' Equity Common stock 1,167 1,165 1,165 1,165 1,165 Additional paid-in capital 5,149,968 5,155,232 5,146,049 5,134,320 5,122,584 Retained earnings 274,193 283,663 297,250 311,458 334,496 Total stockholders' equity 5,425,328 5,440,060 5,444,464 5,446,943 5,458,245 Noncontrolling Interests Common units of the Operating Partnership 53,472 53,746 53,788 53,810 53,930 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 186,961 196,064 192,386 192,712 190,717 Total noncontrolling interests 240,433 249,810 246,174 246,522 244,647 Total equity 5,665,761 5,689,870 5,690,638 5,693,465 5,702,892 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 10,564,822 $ 10,583,397 $ 10,471,517 $ 10,434,766 $ 10,384,353

6

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, $ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 REVENUES Rental income $ 263,208 $ 234,656 Other property income 2,293 990 Total revenues 265,501 235,646 EXPENSES Property expenses 45,424 38,859 Real estate taxes 25,870 25,266 Ground leases 1,826 1,828 General and administrative expenses 22,781 21,985 Leasing costs 1,013 692 Depreciation and amortization 88,660 75,932 Total expenses 185,574 164,562 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest and other income, net 81 1,373 Interest expense (20,625) (22,334) Gains on sales of depreciable operating properties - 457,288 Total other (expenses) income (20,544) 436,327 NET INCOME 59,383 507,411 Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership (516) (4,886) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships (5,739) (4,894) Total income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,255) (9,780) NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 53,128 $ 497,631 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 116,650 116,344 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 117,060 116,801 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE Net income available to common stockholders per share - basic $ 0.45 $ 4.27 Net income available to common stockholders per share - diluted $ 0.45 $ 4.26





7

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution

(unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: (1) Net income available to common stockholders $ 53,128 $ 497,631 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership 516 4,886 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 5,739 4,894 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 87,001 74,431 Gains on sales of depreciable real estate - (457,288) Funds From Operations attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships (8,618) (8,310) Funds From Operations (1)(2) $ 137,766 $ 116,244 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - basic (3) 118,628 118,333 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - diluted (4) 119,038 118,790 FFO per common share/unit - basic (1) $ 1.16 $ 0.98 FFO per common share/unit - diluted (1) $ 1.16 $ 0.98 FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: (1) Funds From Operations (1)(2) $ 137,766 $ 116,244 Adjustments: Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures (13,285) (26,909) Amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements (2)(5) (4,261) (4,204) Net effect of straight-line rents (15,230) (16,893) Amortization of net below market rents (6) (2,892) (1,181) Amortization of deferred financing costs and net debt discount/premium 821 794 Non-cash executive compensation expense (7) 5,256 8,256 Lease related adjustments, leasing costs and other (8) 1,264 1,635 Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 1,455 364 Funds Available for Distribution (1) $ 110,894 $ 78,106

________________________

(1)See page 33 for Management Statements on Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution. Reported per common share/unit amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unitholders.

(2)FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements of $4.3 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. These amounts are adjusted out of FFO in our calculation of FAD.

(3)Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating share-based awards and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.

(4)Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options and contingently issuable shares, and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.

(5)Represents revenue recognized during the period as a result of the amortization of deferred revenue recorded for tenant-funded tenant improvements.

(6)Represents the non-cash adjustment related to the acquisition of buildings with above and/or below market rents.

(7)Includes non-cash amortization of share-based compensation and accrued potential future executive retirement benefits.

(8)Includes other cash and non-cash adjustments attributable to lease-related matters including GAAP revenue recognition timing differences, leasing costs and other.

8

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Funds Available for Distribution

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 178,659 $ 144,152 Adjustments: Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures (13,285) (26,909) Depreciation of non-real estate furniture, fixtures and equipment (1,659) (1,501) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (1) (40,821) (27,278) Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships' share of FFO and FAD (7,163) (7,946) Cash adjustments related to investing and financing activities (4,837) (2,412) Funds Available for Distribution (2) $ 110,894 $ 78,106

_______________________

(1)Primarily includes changes in the following assets and liabilities: marketable securities; current receivables; prepaid expenses and other assets; accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities; and rents received in advance and tenant security deposits.

(2)Please refer to page 33 for a Management Statement on Funds Available for Distribution.





9

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Net Operating Income (1)

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Operating Revenues: Rental income (2) $ 226,272 $ 203,212 11.3 % Tenant reimbursements (2) 36,936 31,444 17.5 % Other property income 2,293 990 131.6 % Total operating revenues 265,501 235,646 12.7 % Operating Expenses: Property expenses 45,424 38,859 16.9 % Real estate taxes 25,870 25,266 2.4 % Ground leases 1,826 1,828 (0.1) % Total operating expenses 73,120 65,953 10.9 % Net Operating Income $ 192,381 $ 169,693 13.4 %





________________________

(1)Please refer to page 31 for Management Statements on Net Operating Income and page 37 for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Net Operating Income.

(2)Revenue from tenant reimbursements is included in rental income on our consolidated statements of operations.

10







02 Portfolio Data

-Same Store Analysis -Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region -Information on Leases Commenced & Leases Executed -Stabilized Portfolio Capital Expenditures -Stabilized Portfolio Lease Expirations -Top Fifteen Tenants -Consolidated Ventures (Noncontrolling Property Partnerships)





Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Same Store Analysis (1)

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Total Same Store Portfolio Office Portfolio Number of properties 112 112 Square Feet 13,733,621 13,733,621 Percent of Stabilized Portfolio 90.2 % 97.8 % Average Occupancy 90.5 % 91.4 % Operating Revenues: Rental income (2) $ 187,854 $ 176,041 6.7 % Tenant reimbursements (2) 30,235 25,056 20.7 % Other property income 1,788 965 85.3 % Total operating revenues 219,877 202,062 8.8 % Operating Expenses: Property expenses 39,442 35,048 12.5 % Real estate taxes 21,506 21,053 2.2 % Ground leases 1,738 1,828 (4.9) % Total operating expenses 62,686 57,929 8.2 % Net Operating Income $ 157,191 $ 144,133 9.1 % Same Store Analysis (Cash Basis) (3) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Total operating revenues $ 211,278 $ 189,691 11.4 % Total operating expenses 62,581 57,838 8.2 % Cash Net Operating Income $ 148,697 $ 131,853 12.8 %

________________________

(1)Same Store is defined as all properties owned and included in our stabilized portfolio as of January 1, 2021 and still owned and included in the stabilized portfolio as of March 31, 2022. Same Store includes 100% of consolidated property partnerships as well as the residential tower at Columbia Square and the residential units at our One Paseo mixed-use project.

(2)Revenue from tenant reimbursements is included in rental income on our consolidated statements of operations.

(3)Please refer to page 37 for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Same Store Net Operating Income and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income.

12

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region





Portfolio Breakdown Occupied at Leased at STABILIZED OFFICE PORTFOLIO (1) Buildings YTD NOI % SF % Total SF 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 Greater Los Angeles Culver City 19 1.2 % 1.0 % 151,908 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % El Segundo 5 4.1 % 7.3 % 1,103,595 93.2 % 94.1 % 93.2 % Hollywood 10 7.6 % 7.9 % 1,200,419 89.5 % 89.4 % 90.2 % Long Beach 7 2.0 % 6.3 % 955,291 76.1 % 77.9 % 76.8 % West Hollywood 4 0.9 % 1.2 % 189,260 71.2 % 71.3 % 77.5 % West Los Angeles 10 4.7 % 5.6 % 856,847 82.1 % 81.0 % 88.2 % Total Greater Los Angeles 55 20.5 % 29.3 % 4,457,320 85.7 % 86.1 % 87.5 % San Diego County Del Mar 15 12.0 % 9.6 % 1,461,845 96.5 % 96.7 % 99.4 % I-15 Corridor 3 1.2 % 2.9 % 441,560 60.2 % 94.7 % 60.2 % Point Loma 1 0.5 % 0.7 % 107,456 96.5 % 96.5 % 100.0 % University Towne Center 1 1.1 % 1.1 % 160,444 100.0 % 92.4 % 100.0 % Total San Diego County 20 14.8 % 14.3 % 2,171,305 89.4 % 95.9 % 91.5 % San Francisco Bay Area Menlo Park 7 2.0 % 2.5 % 378,358 74.2 % 74.2 % 80.3 % Mountain View 3 2.6 % 3.0 % 457,066 87.2 % 87.2 % 99.9 % Palo Alto 2 1.3 % 1.1 % 165,574 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Redwood City 2 3.2 % 2.3 % 347,269 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % San Francisco 10 27.8 % 22.3 % 3,394,039 91.6 % 90.7 % 93.6 % South San Francisco 6 8.8 % 5.3 % 806,109 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Sunnyvale 4 4.2 % 4.3 % 663,460 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Total San Francisco Bay Area 34 49.9 % 40.8 % 6,211,875 92.9 % 92.4 % 95.3 % Greater Seattle Bellevue 2 5.5 % 6.0 % 919,295 99.0 % 93.7 % 99.1 % Denny Regrade 1 3.8 % 3.5 % 539,226 99.7 % 100.0 % 99.7 % Lake Union 6 5.5 % 6.1 % 922,891 99.1 % 99.1 % 99.1 % Total Greater Seattle 9 14.8 % 15.6 % 2,381,412 99.2 % 97.2 % 99.3 % TOTAL STABILIZED OFFICE PORTFOLIO 118 100.0 % 100.0 % 15,221,912 91.3 % 91.9 % 93.1 %





Average Office Occupancy Quarter-to-Date 91.4%

________________________

(1)Includes stabilized retail space, which contributed approximately3.2% of YTD NOI.





13

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued

Submarket Square Feet Occupied Leased Greater Los Angeles, California 3101-3243 La Cienega Boulevard Culver City 151,908 100.0 % 100.0 % 2240 E. Imperial Highway El Segundo 122,870 100.0 % 100.0 % 2250 E. Imperial Highway El Segundo 298,728 96.9 % 96.9 % 2260 E. Imperial Highway El Segundo 298,728 100.0 % 100.0 % 909 N. Pacific Coast Highway El Segundo 244,880 88.3 % 88.3 % 999 N. Pacific Coast Highway El Segundo 138,389 73.5 % 73.5 % 1350 Ivar Avenue Hollywood 16,448 100.0 % 100.0 % 1355 Vine Street Hollywood 183,129 100.0 % 100.0 % 1375 Vine Street Hollywood 159,236 100.0 % 100.0 % 1395 Vine Street Hollywood 2,575 100.0 % 100.0 % 1500 N. El Centro Avenue (1) Hollywood 113,447 28.8 % 28.8 % 1525 N. Gower Street Hollywood 9,610 100.0 % 100.0 % 1575 N. Gower Street Hollywood 264,430 100.0 % 100.0 % 6115 W. Sunset Boulevard Hollywood 26,238 80.0 % 80.0 % 6121 W. Sunset Boulevard Hollywood 93,418 100.0 % 100.0 % 6255 W. Sunset Boulevard Hollywood 331,888 87.9 % 90.6 % 3750 Kilroy Airport Way Long Beach 10,718 100.0 % 100.0 % 3760 Kilroy Airport Way Long Beach 166,761 91.5 % 95.5 % 3780 Kilroy Airport Way Long Beach 221,452 83.1 % 83.1 % 3800 Kilroy Airport Way Long Beach 192,476 87.7 % 87.7 % 3840 Kilroy Airport Way (1) Long Beach 136,026 0.0 % 0.0 % 3880 Kilroy Airport Way Long Beach 96,923 100.0 % 100.0 % 3900 Kilroy Airport Way Long Beach 130,935 86.7 % 86.7 % 8560 W. Sunset Boulevard (1) West Hollywood 76,359 39.1 % 49.3 % 8570 W. Sunset Boulevard West Hollywood 49,276 95.0 % 95.0 % 8580 W. Sunset Boulevard West Hollywood 6,875 41.0 % 100.0 % 8590 W. Sunset Boulevard West Hollywood 56,750 97.4 % 97.4 % 12100 W. Olympic Boulevard West Los Angeles 155,679 65.8 % 99.0 % 12200 W. Olympic Boulevard West Los Angeles 150,832 90.2 % 90.2 % 12233 W. Olympic Boulevard West Los Angeles 160,094 74.4 % 74.4 % 12312 W. Olympic Boulevard West Los Angeles 76,644 100.0 % 100.0 % 1633 26th Street West Los Angeles 43,857 69.9 % 69.9 % 2100/2110 Colorado Avenue West Los Angeles 102,864 100.0 % 100.0 % 3130 Wilshire Boulevard West Los Angeles 90,074 84.0 % 84.0 % 501 Santa Monica Boulevard West Los Angeles 76,803 78.5 % 78.5 % Total Greater Los Angeles 4,457,320 85.7 % 87.5 %

________________________

(1)This property is part of a complex of properties and is analyzed at the complex level.

14

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued

Submarket Square Feet Occupied Leased San Diego County, California 12225 El Camino Real Del Mar 58,401 100.0 % 100.0 % 12235 El Camino Real Del Mar 53,751 100.0 % 100.0 % 12390 El Camino Real Del Mar 69,421 100.0 % 100.0 % 12770 El Camino Real Del Mar 75,035 100.0 % 100.0 % 12780 El Camino Real Del Mar 140,591 100.0 % 100.0 % 12790 El Camino Real Del Mar 87,944 100.0 % 100.0 % 12830 El Camino Real Del Mar 196,444 93.1 % 100.0 % 12860 El Camino Real Del Mar 92,042 100.0 % 100.0 % 12348 High Bluff Drive Del Mar 39,193 83.6 % 100.0 % 3579 Valley Centre Drive Del Mar 54,960 100.0 % 100.0 % 3611 Valley Centre Drive Del Mar 132,425 96.4 % 96.4 % 3661 Valley Centre Drive Del Mar 131,662 87.4 % 100.0 % 3721 Valley Centre Drive Del Mar 115,193 100.0 % 100.0 % 3811 Valley Centre Drive Del Mar 118,912 100.0 % 100.0 % 3745 Paseo Place Del Mar 95,871 89.4 % 95.9 % 13480 Evening Creek Drive North (1) I-15 Corridor 154,157 5.6 % 5.6 % 13500 Evening Creek Drive North I-15 Corridor 143,749 100.0 % 100.0 % 13520 Evening Creek Drive North I-15 Corridor 143,654 78.9 % 78.9 % 2305 Historic Decatur Road Point Loma 107,456 96.5 % 100.0 % 9455 Towne Centre Drive University Towne Center 160,444 100.0 % 100.0 % Total San Diego County 2,171,305 89.4 % 91.5 %

________________________

(1)This property is part of a complex of properties and is analyzed at the complex level.





15

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued

Submarket Square Feet Occupied Leased San Francisco Bay Area, California 4100 Bohannon Drive Menlo Park 47,379 100.0 % 100.0 % 4200 Bohannon Drive Menlo Park 45,451 70.8 % 70.8 % 4300 Bohannon Drive Menlo Park 63,079 48.7 % 85.3 % 4400 Bohannon Drive (1) Menlo Park 48,146 21.3 % 21.3 % 4500 Bohannon Drive Menlo Park 63,078 100.0 % 100.0 % 4600 Bohannon Drive Menlo Park 48,147 70.7 % 70.7 % 4700 Bohannon Drive Menlo Park 63,078 100.0 % 100.0 % 1290-1300 Terra Bella Avenue (1) Mountain View 114,175 48.9 % 99.7 % 680 E. Middlefield Road Mountain View 171,676 100.0 % 100.0 % 690 E. Middlefield Road Mountain View 171,215 100.0 % 100.0 % 1701 Page Mill Road Palo Alto 128,688 100.0 % 100.0 % 3150 Porter Drive Palo Alto 36,886 100.0 % 100.0 % 900 Jefferson Avenue Redwood City 228,505 100.0 % 100.0 % 900 Middlefield Road Redwood City 118,764 100.0 % 100.0 % 100 Hooper Street San Francisco 417,914 100.0 % 100.0 % 100 First Street San Francisco 480,457 92.3 % 96.3 % 303 Second Street San Francisco 784,658 84.9 % 84.9 % 201 Third Street San Francisco 346,538 77.3 % 77.3 % 360 Third Street San Francisco 429,796 88.8 % 99.6 % 250 Brannan Street San Francisco 100,850 100.0 % 100.0 % 301 Brannan Street San Francisco 82,834 100.0 % 100.0 % 333 Brannan Street San Francisco 185,602 100.0 % 100.0 % 345 Brannan Street San Francisco 110,050 99.7 % 99.7 % 350 Mission Street San Francisco 455,340 99.7 % 99.7 % 345 Oyster Point Boulevard South San Francisco 40,410 100.0 % 100.0 % 347 Oyster Point Boulevard South San Francisco 39,780 100.0 % 100.0 % 349 Oyster Point Boulevard South San Francisco 65,340 100.0 % 100.0 % 350 Oyster Point Boulevard South San Francisco 234,892 100.0 % 100.0 % 352 Oyster Point Boulevard South San Francisco 232,215 100.0 % 100.0 % 354 Oyster Point Boulevard South San Francisco 193,472 100.0 % 100.0 % 505 Mathilda Avenue Sunnyvale 212,322 100.0 % 100.0 % 555 Mathilda Avenue Sunnyvale 212,322 100.0 % 100.0 % 599 Mathilda Avenue Sunnyvale 76,031 100.0 % 100.0 % 605 Mathilda Avenue Sunnyvale 162,785 100.0 % 100.0 % Total San Francisco Bay Area 6,211,875 92.9 % 95.3 %

________________________

(1)This property is part of a complex of properties and is analyzed at the complex level.





16

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued

Submarket Square Feet Occupied Leased Greater Seattle, Washington 601 108th Avenue NE Bellevue 490,738 98.5 % 98.5 % 10900 NE 4th Street Bellevue 428,557 99.6 % 99.9 % 2001 West 8th Avenue Denny Regrade 539,226 99.7 % 99.7 % 701 N. 34th Street Lake Union 141,860 100.0 % 100.0 % 801 N. 34th Street Lake Union 173,615 100.0 % 100.0 % 837 N. 34th Street Lake Union 112,487 100.0 % 100.0 % 320 Westlake Avenue North Lake Union 184,644 95.5 % 95.5 % 321 Terry Avenue North Lake Union 135,755 100.0 % 100.0 % 401 Terry Avenue North Lake Union 174,530 100.0 % 100.0 % Total Greater Seattle 2,381,412 99.2 % 99.3 % TOTAL STABILIZED OFFICE PORTFOLIO 15,221,912 91.3 % 93.1 %





Average Residential Occupancy COMPLETED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES Submarket Total No. of Units Quarter-to-Date Greater Los Angeles 1550 N. El Centro Avenue Hollywood 200 94.8% 6390 De Longpre Avenue Hollywood 193 80.0% San Diego County 3200 Paseo Village Way Del Mar 608 97.6% TOTAL COMPLETED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES 1,001 93.7%

17

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Information on Leases Commenced (1)

1st & 2nd Generation 2nd Generation # of Leases (2) Square Feet (2) Retention

Rates TI/LC Per Sq.Ft. (3) TI/LC Per Sq.Ft. /Year (3) Changes in

GAAP Rents Changes in

Cash Rents Weighted

Average Lease

Term (Mo.) New Renewal New Renewal Quarter to Date 13 7 141,137 76,104 24.0 % $ 73.23 $ 10.59 25.4 % 5.9 % 83





Information on Leases Executed (1)

1st & 2nd Generation 2nd Generation # of Leases (4) Square Feet (4) TI/LC Per Sq.Ft. (3) TI/LC Per Sq.Ft. /Year (3) Changes in

GAAP Rents Changes in

Cash Rents Weighted

Average Lease

Term (Mo.) New Renewal New Renewal Quarter to Date (5) 9 7 107,147 76,104 $ 92.61 $ 11.70 32.9 % 6.7 % 95

________________________

(1)Includes 100% of consolidated property partnerships and leases for which re-leasing timing was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions intended to prevent its spread.

(2)Represents leasing activity for leases that commenced at properties in the stabilized portfolio during the three months ended March 31, 2022, including first and second generation space, net of month-to-month leases.

(3)Includes tenant improvement costs and third-party leasing commissions. Amounts exclude tenant-funded tenant improvements and indirect leasing costs.

(4)Represents leasing activity for leases signed at properties in the stabilized portfolio during the three months ended March 31, 2022, including first and second generation space, net of month-to-month leases. Excludes leasing on new construction.

(5)During the three months ended March 31, 2022, 7 new leases totaling 99,684 square feet were signed but not commenced as of March 31, 2022.





18

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Capital Expenditures

($ in thousands)

Q1 2022 1st Generation (Nonrecurring) Capital Expenditures: (1) Capital Improvements $ 2,113 Tenant Improvements & Leasing Commissions (2) 924 Total $ 3,037 Q1 2022 2nd Generation (Recurring) Capital Expenditures: (1) Capital Improvements $ 4,945 Tenant Improvements & Leasing Commissions (2) 8,340 Total $ 13,285

________________________

(1)Includes 100% of capital expenditures of consolidated property partnerships.

(2)Includes tenant improvement costs and third-party leasing commissions. Amounts exclude tenant-funded tenant improvements.





19

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Lease Expiration Summary (1)

($ in thousands, except for annualized rent per sq. ft.)





# of Expiring Leases 11 13 15 18 22 18 22 69 59 50 56 25 22 35 29 20 % of Total Leased Sq. Ft. 1.1 % 0.8 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 4.8 % 2.3 % 2.5 % 7.6 % 5.3 % 13.4 % 8.9 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 10.3 % 13.1 % 13.3 % Annualized Base Rent $6,291 $4,729 $8,340 $8,586 $33,862 $14,184 $19,455 $47,913 $36,298 $84,032 $48,079 $61,856 $52,180 $83,692 $120,860 $126,634 % of Total Annualized Base Rent (4) 0.8 % 0.6 % 1.1 % 1.1 % 4.5 % 1.9 % 2.6 % 6.3 % 4.8 % 11.1 % 6.4 % 8.2 % 6.8 % 11.1 % 16.0 % 16.7 % Annualized Rent per Sq. Ft. $41.64 $43.39 $48.51 $48.91 $51.98 $45.19 $55.94 $46.00 $49.74 $45.87 $39.63 $64.34 $55.44 $59.35 $67.25 $69.51

________________________

(1)For leases that have been renewed early with existing tenants, the expiration date and annualized base rent information presented takes into consideration the renewed lease terms. Excludes leases not commenced as of March 31, 2022, space leased under month-to-month leases, storage leases, vacant space and future lease renewal options not executed as of March 31, 2022.

(2)Adjusting for leasing transactions executed as of March 31, 2022 but not yet commenced, the 2022 expirations would be reduced by 64,058 square feet.

(3)On April 5, 2021, DIRECTV, LLC's successor-in-interest ("DIRECTV") filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against a subsidiary of the Company, claiming that DIRECTV properly exercised its contraction rights as to certain space leased by DIRECTV at the property located at 2250 East Imperial Highway, El Segundo, California. The Company strongly disagrees with the contentions made by DIRECTV and will vigorously defend the litigation.

(4)Includes 100% of annualized base rent of consolidated property partnerships.

20

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Lease Expiration Schedule by Region

($ in thousands, except for annualized rent per sq. ft.)

Year Region # of

Expiring Leases Total

Square Feet % of Total

Leased Sq. Ft. Annualized Base Rent (1) % of Total

Annualized

Base Rent Annualized Rent

per Sq. Ft. 2022 Greater Los Angeles 30 321,898 2.5 % $ 14,806 2.0 % $ 46.00 San Diego 5 19,241 0.1 % 988 0.1 % 51.35 San Francisco Bay Area 2 30,829 0.2 % 1,785 0.2 % 57.90 Greater Seattle 2 59,997 0.4 % 1,781 0.2 % 29.68 Total 39 431,965 3.2 % $ 19,360 2.5 % $ 44.82 2023 Greater Los Angeles 46 443,991 3.2 % $ 23,454 3.1 % $ 52.83 San Diego 10 181,367 1.4 % 7,923 1.0 % 43.68 San Francisco Bay Area 16 389,560 2.9 % 24,515 3.2 % 62.93 Greater Seattle 8 473,753 3.5 % 20,195 2.8 % 42.63 Total 80 1,488,671 11.0 % $ 76,087 10.1 % $ 51.11 2024 Greater Los Angeles 40 508,555 3.7 % $ 20,839 2.7 % $ 40.98 San Diego 7 49,125 0.4 % 2,815 0.4 % 57.30 San Francisco Bay Area 13 245,831 1.8 % 15,912 2.1 % 64.73 Greater Seattle 9 238,026 1.7 % 8,347 1.1 % 35.07 Total 69 1,041,537 7.6 % $ 47,913 6.3 % $ 46.00 2025 Greater Los Angeles 23 207,664 1.5 % $ 9,077 1.2 % $ 43.71 San Diego 17 150,353 1.1 % 6,768 0.9 % 45.01 San Francisco Bay Area 9 230,843 1.7 % 14,901 2.0 % 64.55 Greater Seattle 10 140,831 1.0 % 5,552 0.7 % 39.42 Total 59 729,691 5.3 % $ 36,298 4.8 % $ 49.74 2026 Greater Los Angeles 17 348,888 2.6 % $ 14,183 1.9 % $ 40.65 San Diego 10 210,096 1.5 % 9,906 1.3 % 47.15 San Francisco Bay Area 13 878,994 6.4 % 43,812 5.8 % 49.84 Greater Seattle 10 394,087 2.9 % 16,131 2.1 % 40.93 Total 50 1,832,065 13.4 % $ 84,032 11.1 % $ 45.87 2027

and

Beyond Greater Los Angeles 55 1,843,615 13.5 % $ 86,999 11.5 % $ 47.19 San Diego 58 1,310,030 9.6 % 74,306 9.9 % 56.72 San Francisco Bay Area 43 3,959,139 28.9 % 288,497 38.1 % 72.87 Greater Seattle 31 1,031,793 7.5 % 43,499 5.7 % 42.16 Total 187 8,144,577 59.5 % $ 493,301 65.2 % $ 60.57 ________________________ ________________________

(1)Includes 100% of annualized base rent of consolidated property partnerships.

21

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Top Fifteen Tenants (1)

($ in thousands)

Tenant Name Region Annualized Base Rental Revenue (2) Rentable

Square Feet Percentage of

Total Annualized Base Rental Revenue Percentage of

Total Rentable

Square Feet Year(s) of Lease Expiration GM Cruise, LLC San Francisco Bay Area $ 36,337 374,618 4.7 % 2.4 % 2031 Amazon.com Greater Seattle 33,800 780,757 4.4 % 5.0 % 2023 / 2029 / 2030 Stripe, Inc. San Francisco Bay Area 33,110 425,687 4.3 % 2.7 % 2034 LinkedIn Corporation / Microsoft Corporation San Francisco Bay Area 29,752 663,460 3.9 % 4.3 % 2024 / 2026 Adobe Systems, Inc. San Francisco Bay Area / Greater Seattle 27,897 523,416 3.6 % 3.4 % 2027 / 2031 salesforce.com, inc. San Francisco Bay Area 24,076 451,763 3.1 % 2.9 % 2031 / 2032 DoorDash, Inc. San Francisco Bay Area 23,842 236,759 3.1 % 1.5 % 2032 DIRECTV, LLC (3) Greater Los Angeles 23,152 684,411 3.0 % 4.4 % 2027 Fortune 50 Publicly-Traded Company Greater Seattle /

San Diego County 23,059 472,427 3.0 % 3.0 % 2032 / 2033 Okta, Inc. San Francisco Bay Area 22,387 273,371 2.9 % 1.8 % 2028 Netflix, Inc. (4) Greater Los Angeles 21,943 362,899 2.8 % 2.3 % 2022 / 2032 Box, Inc. San Francisco Bay Area 20,390 341,441 2.6 % 2.2 % 2028 Cytokinetics, Inc. San Francisco Bay Area 18,014 234,892 2.3 % 1.5 % 2033 Riot Games, Inc. Greater Los Angeles 15,681 251,307 2.0 % 1.6 % 2023 / 2024 Synopsys, Inc. San Francisco Bay Area 15,492 342,891 2.0 % 2.2 % 2030 Total Top Fifteen Tenants $ 368,932 6,420,099 47.7 % 41.2 %

________________________

(1)The information presented is as of March 31, 2022.

(2)Includes 100% of annualized base rental revenues of consolidated property partnerships.

(3)On April 5, 2021, DIRECTV, LLC's successor-in-interest ("DIRECTV") filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against a subsidiary of the Company, claiming that DIRECTV properly exercised its contraction rights as to certain space leased by DIRECTV at the property located at 2250 East Imperial Highway, El Segundo, California. The Company strongly disagrees with the contentions made by DIRECTV and will vigorously defend the litigation.

(4)The 2022 lease expiration represents 1,480 rentable square feet expiring on June 30, 2022.





22

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Consolidated Ventures (Noncontrolling Property Partnerships)





Property (1) Venture Partner Submarket Rentable Square Feet KRC Ownership % 100 First Street, San Francisco, CA Norges Bank Real Estate Management San Francisco 480,457 56% 303 Second Street, San Francisco, CA Norges Bank Real Estate Management San Francisco 784,658 56% 900 Jefferson Avenue and 900 Middlefield Road, Redwood City, CA (2) Local developer Redwood City 347,269 93%

____________________

(1)For breakout of Net Operating Income by partnership, refer to page 37, Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Same Store Net Operating Income.

(2)Reflects the KRC ownership percentage at time of agreement. Actual percentage may vary depending on cash flows or promote structure.

23







03 Development

-In-Process Development & Redevelopment -Future Development Pipeline





Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

In-Process Development & Redevelopment

($ in millions)

Location Construction Start Date Estimated Stabilization Date (2) Estimated Rentable Square Feet (3) Total Estimated Investment Total Cash Costs Incurred as of 3/31/2022 (4) % Leased Total Project % Occupied TENANT IMPROVEMENT (1) Office San Diego County 2100 Kettner Little Italy 3Q 2019 3Q 2022 235,000 $ 140.0 $ 112.1 -% -% Greater Seattle 333 Dexter South Lake Union 2Q 2017 3Q 2022 635,000 410.0 378.4 100% 49% Austin Indeed Tower Austin CBD 2Q 2021 1Q 2024 734,000 690.0 578.1 58% 15% TOTAL: 1,604,000 $ 1,240.0 $ 1,068.6 66% 26%





UNDER CONSTRUCTION Location Construction Start Date Estimated Stabilization Date (2) Estimated Rentable Square Feet (3) Total Estimated Investment (5) Total Cash Costs Incurred as of 3/31/2022 (4)(5) % Leased Office / Life Science San Francisco Bay Area Kilroy Oyster Point - Phase 2 South San Francisco 2Q 2021 4Q 2024 875,000 $ 940.0 $ 250.3 -% San Diego County 9514 Towne Centre Drive University Towne Center 3Q 2021 4Q 2023 71,000 60.0 15.0 100% 12340 El Camino Real (6) Del Mar 4Q 2021 3Q 2022 96,000 40.0 22.9 100% 12400 High Bluff Drive (6) Del Mar 1Q 2022 3Q 2022 182,000 50.0 28.3 100% 4690 Executive Drive (6) University Towne Center 1Q 2022 3Q 2023 52,000 25.0 5.8 100% TOTAL: 1,276,000 $ 1,115.0 $ 322.3 31%

________________________

(1)Represents projects that have reached cold shell condition and are ready for tenant improvements, which may require additional major base building construction before being placed in service.

(2)For office and retail, represents the earlier of anticipated 95% occupancy date or one year from substantial completion of base building components. For multi-phase projects, interest and carry cost capitalization may cease and recommence driven by various factors, including tenant improvement construction and other tenant related timing or project scope. For projects being redeveloped, redevelopment will occur in phases based on existing lease expiration dates and timing of the tenant improvement build-out.

(3)For projects being redeveloped, represents the total square footage leased.

(4)Represents costs incurred as of March 31, 2022, excluding GAAP accrued liabilities and leasing overhead.

(5)For redevelopment projects, includes the existing depreciated basis for the buildings to be redeveloped, except for 12400 High Bluff Drive, which includes 66% of the depreciated basis, representing the 66% of the building that will be redeveloped.

(6)Redevelopment project.





25

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Future Development Pipeline

($ in millions)

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE Location Approx. Developable Square Feet (1) Total Cash Costs Incurred as of 3/31/2022 (2) San Diego County Santa Fe Summit - Phases 2 and 3 56 Corridor 600,000 - 650,000 $ 95.5 2045 Pacific Highway Little Italy 275,000 49.2 Kilroy East Village East Village TBD 62.8 San Francisco Bay Area Kilroy Oyster Point - Phases 3 and 4 South San Francisco 875,000 - 1,000,000 192.0 Flower Mart SOMA 2,300,000 433.9 Greater Seattle SIX0 - Office & Residential Denny Regrade 925,000 150.5 Austin 10615 Burnet Road (3) Stadium District / Domain 493,000 40.3 TOTAL: $ 1,024.2

________________________

(1)The developable square feet and scope of projects could change materially from estimated data provided due to one or more of the following: any significant changes in the economy, market conditions, our markets, tenant requirements and demands, construction costs, new supply, regulatory and entitlement processes or project design.

(2)Represents costs incurred as of March 31, 2022, excluding accrued liabilities recorded in accordance with GAAP.

(3)This fully-entitled 2.9-acre land site was acquired in March 2022 for $40.0 million.





26







04 Debt and Capitalization Data

-Capital Structure -Debt Analysis





Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Capital Structure

As of March 31, 2022 ($ in thousands)

Debt Balance (3) Stated Rate Maturity Date Unsecured Debt (4) $ 425,000 3.45 % 12/15/2024 $ 400,000 4.38 % 10/1/2025 $ 50,000 4.30 % 7/18/2026 $ 200,000 4.35 % 10/18/2026 $ 175,000 3.35 % 2/17/2027 $ 400,000 4.75 % 12/15/2028 $ 75,000 3.45 % 2/17/2029 $ 400,000 4.25 % 8/15/2029 $ 500,000 3.05 % 2/15/2030 $ 350,000 4.27 % 1/31/2031 $ 425,000 2.50 % 11/15/2032 $ 450,000 2.65 % 11/15/2033 Secured Debt $ 162,581 3.57 % 12/1/2026 $ 85,074 4.48 % 7/1/2027

________________________

(1)Value based on closing share price of $76.42as of March 31, 2022.

(2)Includes common units of the Operating Partnership not owned by the Company; does not include noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships.

(3)Represents the gross aggregate principal amount due at maturity before the effect of unamortized deferred financing costs and premiums and discounts.

(4)As of March 31, 2022, there was no outstanding balance on the unsecured revolving credit facility.

28

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Debt Analysis

As of March 31, 2022

TOTAL DEBT COMPOSITION (1) Weighted Average Interest Rate Years to Maturity Secured vs. Unsecured Debt Unsecured Debt 3.6% 7.1 Secured Debt 3.9% 4.9 Floating vs. Fixed-Rate Debt Floating-Rate Debt -% - Fixed-Rate Debt 3.7% 7.0 Stated Interest Rate 3.7% 7.0 GAAP Effective Rate 3.7% GAAP Effective Rate Including Debt Issuance Costs 3.9%

KEY DEBT COVENANTS Covenant Actual Performance

as of March 31, 2022 Unsecured Credit Facility and Private Placement Notes (as defined in the Credit Agreements): Total debt to total asset value less than 60% 29% Fixed charge coverage ratio greater than 1.5x 3.5x Unsecured debt ratio greater than 1.67x 3.25x Unencumbered asset pool debt service coverage greater than 1.75x 4.05x Unsecured Senior Notes due 2024, 2025, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2032 and 2033 (as defined in the Indentures): Total debt to total asset value less than 60% 34% Interest coverage greater than 1.5x 8.4x Secured debt to total asset value less than 40% 2% Unencumbered asset pool value to unsecured debt greater than 150% 297%

________________________

(1)As of March 31, 2022, there was nooutstanding balance on the unsecured revolving credit facility.





29







05 Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures





Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Management Statements on Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures

Included in this section are management's statements regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures provided in this supplemental financial report and, with respect to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FFO"), in the Company's earnings release on April 27, 2022 and the reasons why management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's financial condition and results of operations.





Net Operating Income:





Management believes that Net Operating Income ("NOI") is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company defines NOI as follows: consolidated operating revenues (rental income and other property income) less consolidated property and related expenses (property expenses, real estate taxes and ground leases). Other real estate investment trusts ("REITs") may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, the Company's NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.





Because NOI excludes leasing costs, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the consolidated revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. The Company uses NOI to evaluate its operating performance on a portfolio basis since NOI allows the Company to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, rental rates, and tenant base have on the Company's results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's financial and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of performance in the real estate industry.





However, NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect general and administrative expenses, leasing costs, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses and the level of capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact the Company's results from operations.





Same Store Net Operating Income:





Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. Same Store NOI represents the consolidated NOI for all of the properties that were owned and included in the Company's stabilized portfolio for two comparable reporting periods. Because Same Store NOI excludes the change in NOI from developed, redeveloped, acquired and disposed of and held for sale properties, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.





However, Same Store NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of the Company's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, leasing costs, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses and the level of capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact the Company's results from operations.

31

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Management Statements on Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures, continued

Same Store Cash Net Operating Income:





Management believes that Same Store Cash NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. Same Store Cash NOI represents the consolidated NOI for all of the properties that were owned and included in the Company's stabilized portfolio for two comparable reporting periods, adjusted for the net effect of straight-line rents, amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles, and the provision for bad debts. Because Same Store Cash NOI excludes the change in NOI from developed, redeveloped, acquired and disposed of and held for sale properties, it highlights operating trends on a cash basis such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store Cash NOI, and accordingly, our Same Store Cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.





However, Same Store Cash NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of the Company's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses, the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact the Company's results from operations.





EBITDA, as adjusted:





Management believes that consolidated earnings before interest expense, depreciation and amortization, gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt, gains and losses on depreciable real estate, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and distributions, original issuance costs of redeemed preferred stock and preferred units, and impairment losses ("EBITDA, as adjusted") is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. When considered with other GAAP measures and FFO, management believes EBITDA, as adjusted, gives the investment community a more complete understanding of the Company's consolidated operating results, including the impact of general and administrative expenses and acquisition-related expenses, before the impact of investing and financing transactions and facilitates comparisons with competitors. Management also believes it is appropriate to present EBITDA, as adjusted, as it is used in several of the Company's financial covenants for both its secured and unsecured debt. However, EBITDA, as adjusted, should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's operating performance since it excludes financing costs as well as depreciation and amortization costs which are significant economic costs that could materially impact the Company's results of operations and liquidity. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating EBITDA, as adjusted, and, accordingly, the Company's EBITDA, as adjusted, may not be comparable to other REITs. The Company's calculation of EBITDA, as adjusted, is the same as EBITDAre, as defined by NAREIT, as the Company does not have any unconsolidated joint ventures.





32

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Management Statements on Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures, continued

Funds From Operations:





The Company calculates Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FFO") in accordance with the 2018 Restated White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items, as defined by GAAP, gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets) and after adjustment for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Our calculation of FFO includes the amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. We also add back net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership because we report FFO attributable to common stockholders and common unitholders.





Management believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of the Company's activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs.





Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, management believes that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of the Company's performance relative to its competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide.





However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's operating performance since it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact the Company's results from operations.





Funds Available for Distribution:





Management believes that Funds Available for Distribution available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FAD") is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity. The Company computes FAD by adding to FFO the non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs, debt discounts and premiums and share-based compensation awards, amortization of above (below) market rents for acquisition properties and non-cash executive compensation expense then subtracting recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures and eliminating the net effect of straight-line rents, amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant improvements, adjusting for other lease related items and amounts of gain or loss on marketable securities related to the Company's executive deferred compensation plan that are capitalized as development costs, and after adjustment for amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships. FAD provides an additional perspective on the Company's ability to fund cash needs and make distributions to stockholders by adjusting FFO for the impact of certain cash and non-cash items, as well as adjusting FFO for recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs. Management also believes that FAD provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's financial position as compared to other REITs since FAD is a liquidity measure used by other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FAD and, accordingly, the Company's FAD may not be comparable to other REITs.

33







06 Definitions and Reconciliations







Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Definitions Included in Supplemental





Annualized Base Rent:

Includes the impact of straight-lining rent escalations and the amortization of free rent periods and excludes the impact of the following: amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements, amortization of above/below market rents, amortization for lease incentives due under existing leases, and expense reimbursement revenue. Additionally, the underlying leases contain various expense structures including full service gross, modified gross and triple net. Amounts represent percentage of total portfolio annualized contractual base rental revenue.





Change in GAAP/Cash Rents (Leases Commenced):

Calculated as the change between GAAP/cash rents for new/renewed leases and the expiring GAAP/cash rents for the same space. Includes leases for which re-leasing timing was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions intended to prevent its spread. Excludes leases for which the space was vacant when the property was acquired by the Company.





Change in GAAP/Cash Rents (Leases Executed):

Calculated as the change between GAAP/cash rents for signed leases and the expiring GAAP/cash rents for the same space. Includes leases for which re-leasing timing was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions intended to prevent its spread. Excludes leases for which the space was vacant when the property was acquired by the Company.





Estimated Stabilization Date (Development):

Management's estimation of the earlier of stabilized occupancy (95%) or one year from the date of the cessation of major base building construction activities for office and retail properties and upon substantial completion for residential properties.





FAD Payout Ratio:

Calculated as current-quarter dividends accrued to common stockholders and common unitholders (excluding dividend equivalents accrued to restricted stock unitholders) divided by FAD.





First Generation Capital Expenditures:

Capital expenditures for newly acquired space, newly developed, redeveloped, or repositioned space. These costs are not subtracted in our calculation of FAD.





Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio:

Calculated as EBITDA, as adjusted, divided by gross interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred debt costs and debt discounts/premiums) and current year accrued preferred dividends.





FFO Payout Ratio:

Calculated as current-quarter dividends accrued to common stockholders and common unitholders (excluding dividend equivalents accrued to restricted stock unitholders) divided by FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders.





35

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Definitions Included in Supplemental, continued





GAAP Effective Rate:

The rate at which interest expense is recorded for financial reporting purposes, which reflects the amortization of any discounts/premiums, excluding debt issuance costs.





Interest Coverage Ratio:

Calculated as EBITDA, as adjusted, divided by gross interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred debt costs and debt discounts/premiums).





Net Effect of Straight-Line Rents:

Represents the straight-line rent income recognized during the period offset by cash received during the period that was applied to deferred rents receivable balances for terminated leases and the provision for bad debts recorded for deferred rent receivable balances.





Net Operating Income Margins:

Calculated as Net Operating Income divided by total revenues.





Retention Rates (Leases Commenced):

Calculated as the percentage of space either renewed or expanded into by existing tenants or subtenants at lease expiration.





Same Store Portfolio:

Our Same Store portfolio includes all of our properties owned and included in our stabilized portfolio for two comparable reporting periods, i.e., owned and included in our stabilized portfolio as of January 1, 2021 and still owned and included in the stabilized portfolio as of March 31, 2022. It does not include undeveloped land, development and redevelopment properties currently committed for construction, under construction, or in the tenant improvement phase, completed residential developments not yet stabilized and properties held-for-sale. We define redevelopment properties as those projects for which we expect to spend significant development and construction costs on existing or acquired buildings pursuant to a formal plan, the intended result of which is a higher economic return on the property.





Stated Interest Rate:

The rate at which interest expense is recorded per the respective loan documents, excluding the impact of the amortization of any debt discounts/premiums.





Tenant Improvement Phase:

Represents projects that have reached cold shell condition and are ready for tenant improvements, which may require additional major base building construction before being placed in service.





36

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Same Store Net Operating Income

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 53,128 $ 497,631 Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership 516 4,886 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 5,739 4,894 Net Income 59,383 507,411 Adjustments: General and administrative expenses 22,781 21,985 Leasing costs 1,013 692 Depreciation and amortization 88,660 75,932 Interest income and other income, net (81) (1,373) Interest expense 20,625 22,334 Gain on sale of depreciable operating property - (457,288) Net Operating Income, as defined (1) 192,381 169,693 Wholly-Owned Properties 168,431 146,326 Consolidated property partnerships: (2) 100 First Street (3) 5,922 6,397 303 Second Street (3) 12,000 10,937 Crossing/900 (4) 6,028 6,033 Net Operating Income, as defined (1) 192,381 169,693 Non-Same Store Net Operating Income (5) (35,190) (25,560) Same Store Net Operating Income 157,191 144,133 GAAP to Cash Adjustments: GAAP Operating Revenues Adjustments, net (6) (8,599) (12,371) GAAP Operating Expenses Adjustments, net (7) 105 91 Same Store Cash Net Operating Income $ 148,697 $ 131,853

________________________

(1)Please refer to pages 31-32 for Management Statements on Net Operating Income, Same Store Net Operating Income and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income.

(2)Reflects Net Operating Income for all periods presented.

(3)For all periods presented, an unrelated third party entity owned approximately 44% common equity interests in two properties located at 100 First Street and 303 Second Street in San Francisco, CA.

(4)For all periods presented, an unrelated third party entity owned an approximate 7% common equity interest in two properties located at 900 Jefferson Avenue and 900 Middlefield Road in Redwood City, CA.

(5)Includes the results of one office property disposed of during the first quarter 2021, two office operating properties disposed of during the fourth quarter 2021, our 193-unit residential project added to the stabilized portfolio in the second quarter of 2021, one office development project added to the stabilized portfolio in the first quarter of 2021, one office development building added to the stabilized portfolio in the second quarter of 2021, two office development buildings added to the stabilized portfolio in the third quarter of 2021, two office development buildings added to the stabilized portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2021, one operating property acquired during the third quarter of 2021, and our in-process and future development projects.

(6)Includes the net effect of straight-line rents, amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and revenue reversals (recoveries) related to tenant creditworthiness.

(7)Includes the amortization of above and below market lease intangibles for ground leases.

37

Q1 2022 Supplemental Financial Report

Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to EBITDA, as Adjusted

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 53,128 $ 497,631 Interest expense 20,625 22,334 Depreciation and amortization 88,660 75,932 Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership 516 4,886 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 5,739 4,894 Gain on sale of depreciable operating property - (457,288) EBITDA, as adjusted (1) $ 168,668 $ 148,389

________________________

(1)Please refer to page 32 for a Management Statement on EBITDA, as adjusted. The Company's calculation of EBITDA, as adjusted, is the same as EBITDAre, as defined by NAREIT, as the Company does not have any unconsolidated joint ventures.





38







