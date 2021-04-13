Kilroy Realty : Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award for Sixth Year in a Row

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for six years in a row, its 8th overall ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year win.

The Sustained Excellence Award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation’s leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

“A focus on energy efficiency is fundamental to our approach to real estate,” said Michelle Ngo, chief financial officer at KRC. “We are so proud to have earned the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award, which demonstrates to our employees, tenants, investors, and all other stakeholders the deep importance we place on our partnership with ENERGY STAR and on reducing energy consumption in our buildings.”

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company,” “KRC”) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects.

As of December 31, 2020, KRC’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.6 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.2% occupied and 94.3% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 89.5% and 50.4%, respectively. In addition, KRC had six in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.6 billion, totaling approximately 1.9 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 89% leased.

A Leader in Sustainability and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

KRC is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and has been recognized by industry organizations around the world. KRC’s stabilized portfolio was 68% LEED certified and 39% Fitwel certified, the highest of any non-government organization, as of December 31, 2020.

The company has been recognized by GRESB, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, as the listed sustainability leader in the Americas for six of the last seven years. Other honors have included the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NAREIT) Leader in the Light award for six consecutive years and ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for eight years as well as ENERGY STAR’s highest honor of Sustained Excellence, for the past six years.

A big part of the company’s foundation is its commitment to enhancing employee growth, satisfaction and wellness while maintaining a diverse and thriving culture. For the second year in a row, the company has been named to Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index—recognizing companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

