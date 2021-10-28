Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report - Form 8-K

This Supplemental Financial Report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, among other things, information concerning lease expirations, debt maturities, potential investments, development and redevelopment activity, projected construction costs, dispositions and other forward-looking financial data. In some instances, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "future," "will," "would," "pursue," or "project" and variations of such words and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on Kilroy Realty Corporation's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of Kilroy Realty Corporation's control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: global market and general economic conditions and their effect on our liquidity and financial conditions and those of our tenants; adverse economic or real estate conditions generally, and specifically, in the States of California, Texas and Washington; risks associated with our investment in real estate assets, which are illiquid, and with trends in the real estate industry; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; any significant downturn in tenants' businesses; our ability to re-lease property at or above current market rates; costs to comply with government regulations, including environmental remediation; the availability of cash for distribution and debt service and exposure to risk of default under debt obligations; increases in interest rates and our ability to manage interest rate exposure; the availability of financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our future interest expense and our ability to pursue development, redevelopment and acquisition opportunities and refinance existing debt; a decline in real estate asset valuations, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain debt financing, and which may result in write-offs or impairment charges; significant competition, which may decrease the occupancy and rental rates of properties; potential losses that may not be covered by insurance; the ability to successfully complete acquisitions and dispositions on announced terms; the ability to successfully operate acquired, developed and redeveloped properties; the ability to successfully complete development and redevelopment projects on schedule and within budgeted amounts; delays or refusals in obtaining all necessary zoning, land use and other required entitlements, governmental permits and authorizations for our development and redevelopment properties; increases in anticipated capital expenditures, tenant improvement and/or leasing costs; defaults on leases for land on which some of our properties are located; adverse changes to, or enactment or implementations of, tax laws or other applicable laws, regulations or legislation, as well as business and consumer reactions to such changes; risks associated with joint venture investments, including our lack of sole decision-making authority, our reliance on co-venturers' financial condition and disputes between us and our co-venturers; environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; and uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions intended to prevent its spread, on our business and the economy generally. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect Kilroy Realty Corporation's business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in Kilroy Realty Corporation's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. Kilroy Realty Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this Supplemental Financial Report that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.
01
Corporate Data and Financial Highlights
-Company Background
-Executive Summary
-Financial Highlights
-Market Capitalization and Common Stock Data
-Net Income Available to Common Stockholders / FFO Guidance and Outlook
-Consolidated Balance Sheets
-Consolidated Statements of Operations
-Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution
-Net Operating Income
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Company Background
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is a leading U.S. landlord and developer. The Company has over seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use real estate assets. At September 30, 2021, the Company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 15.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 91.5% occupied and 93.9% leased located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 1,001 residential units in the Los Angeles and San Diego regions. The Company also recently acquired a development project in Austin, Texas.
Board of Directors
Executive and Senior Management Team
Investor Relations
John Kilroy
Chairman
John Kilroy
Chief Executive Officer
12200 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 200
Los Angeles, CA 90064
(310) 481-8400
Web: www.kilroyrealty.com
E-mail: investorrelations@kilroyrealty.com
Edward F. Brennan, PhD
Lead Independent
Tyler H. Rose
President
Jolie Hunt
Robert Paratte
Executive VP, Leasing and Business Development
Scott S. Ingraham
Heidi R. Roth
Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer
Louisa Ritter
Justin W. Smart
Executive VP, Development and Construction Services
Gary R. Stevenson
Michelle Ngo
Senior VP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Peter B. Stoneberg
John Osmond
Senior VP, Head of Asset Management
Eliott Trencher
Senior VP, Chief Investment Officer
Merryl Werber
Senior VP, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller
Equity Research Coverage
BofA Securities
Jefferies LLC
James Feldman
(646) 855-5808
Peter Abramowitz
(212) 336-7241
BMO Capital Markets Corp.
J.P. Morgan
John P. Kim
(212) 885-4115
Anthony Paolone
(212) 622-6682
BTIG
KeyBanc Capital Markets
Thomas Catherwood
(212) 738-6140
Craig Mailman
(917) 368-2316
Citigroup Investment Research
RBC Capital Markets
Emmanuel Korchman
(212) 816-1382
Mike Carroll
(440) 715-2649
Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.
Robert W. Baird & Co.
Derek Johnston
(210) 250-5683
David B. Rodgers
(216) 737-7341
Evercore ISI
Scotiabank
Steve Sakwa
(212) 446-9462
Nicholas Yulico
(212) 225-6904
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Wells Fargo
Caitlin Burrows
(212) 902-4736
Blaine Heck
(443) 263-6529
Green Street Advisors
Wolfe Research
Daniel Ismail
(949) 640-8780
Andrew Rosivach
(646) 582-9250
Kilroy Realty Corporation is followed by the analysts listed above. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Kilroy Realty Corporation's performance made by these analysts are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Kilroy Realty Corporation or its management. Kilroy Realty Corporation does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.
1
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Executive Summary
Quarterly Financial Highlights
Quarterly Operating Highlights
• Net income available to common stockholders per share of $0.40
• Stabilized portfolio was 91.5% occupied and 93.9% leased at quarter-end
• FFO per share of $0.98
• 438,037 square feet of leases commenced in the stabilized portfolio
• Revenues of $232.3 million
• 459,498 square feet of leases executed in the stabilized portfolio
• Same Store NOI increased 3.2% compared to the prior year
◦GAAP rents increased approximately 24.4% from prior levels
• Same Store Cash NOI increased 16.6% compared to the prior year; adjusted for
◦Cash rents increased approximately 8.3% from prior levels
lease termination fees received, of which $17.3 million was received in 2021,
increased 3.7%
Capital Markets Highlights
Strategic Highlights
• In September, increased the regular quarterly cash dividend to common
• In August, added One Paseo - Office Building 2, comprised of 196,444 square feet
stockholders by 4% to $0.52 per share; an annualized rate of $2.08 per share
at our One Paseo mixed-use project in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego to the
stabilized portfolio. The One Paseo office project is now 100% leased and 87%
• In October, completed a public offering of $450.0 million of 12-year senior
occupied
unsecured green bonds at 2.650% due November 2033
• In August, commenced construction on 9514 Towne Centre Drive, a 71,000 square
• In October, completed the early redemption of all $300.0 million of 3.800%
foot office property located in the University Towne Center submarket of San Diego.
unsecured senior notes due January 2023 for a price of approximately $313.4
The building is 100% leased
million, including make whole redemption fees and other related costs
• In September, completed the acquisition of 2001 West 8th Avenue, a 539,226
• As of the date of this report, approximately $1.5 billion of total liquidity comprised
square foot office project in the Denny Regrade submarket of Seattle for $490.0
of $390.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and full availability under the $1.1
million. The building is 100% leased; Amazon occupies approximately 70% of the
billion unsecured revolving credit facility
project
• In September, added the first of three life science buildings located at Kilroy Oyster
Point - Phase 1 in South San Francisco to the stabilized portfolio. The 234,892
square foot building is 100% leased to Cytokinetics and revenue recognition
commenced on October 1, 2021
• In September, in connection with the execution of three new life science leases
totaling 330,000 square feet, committed three buildings in San Diego to our
redevelopment program: 12340 El Camino Real and 12400 High Bluff Drive in the
Del Mar submarket and 4690 Executive Drive in the University Towne Center
submarket, which will be converted in phases from office to life science use
________________________
Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Financial Report are on pages 39-40 "Definitions Included in Supplemental."
2
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
9/30/2020 (1)
12/31/2020 (1)
3/31/2021 (1)
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
INCOME ITEMS:
Lease Termination Fees, net
424
732
53
1,411
1,710
Capitalized Interest and Debt Costs
19,339
18,280
16,908
18,073
23,447
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
49,028
78,642
497,631
35,839
47,028
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders per common share - diluted (2)
$
0.42
$
0.67
$
4.26
$
0.30
$
0.40
Funds From Operations per common share - diluted (3)
Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Financial Report are on pages 39-40 "Definitions Included in Supplemental."
(1)Net Income Available to Common Stockholders, EBITDA, as adjusted, and Fund From Operations include net charges of $1.0 million, $3.6 million, and $1.8 million related to the creditworthiness of tenants as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively. Net Income Available to Common Stockholders also includes $0.5 million, $457.3 million and $35.5 million of gains on sale of depreciable operating properties for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
(2)Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unitholders.
(3)Please refer to page 8 for reconciliations of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and unitholders and Funds Available for Distribution to common stockholders and unitholders and page 9 for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Funds Available for Distribution to common stockholders and unitholders.
(4)Please refer to pages 41-42 for reconciliations of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Net Operating Income and EBITDA, as adjusted. The Company's calculation of EBITDA, as adjusted, is the same as EBITDAre, as defined by NAREIT, as the Company does not have any unconsolidated joint ventures.
3
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Market Capitalization and Common Stock Data
(unaudited, $ and shares/units in thousands, except per share amounts)
(1)Please refer to page 32 for additional information regarding our capital structure.
(2)Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unitholders.
(3)In September 2021, the regular quarterly cash dividend was increased to an annualized rate of $2.08 per share, a 4.0% increase from the previous annualized divided level of $2.00 per share.
(4)As of the end of the period.
4
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders / FFO Guidance and Outlook
(unaudited, $ and shares/units in thousands, except per share amounts)
The Company is providing an updated guidance range of NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for its fiscal year 2021 of $3.74 to $3.80 per share with a midpoint of $3.77 per share.
Full Year 2021 Range
Low End
High End
Net income available to common stockholders per share - diluted
$
5.30
$
5.36
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)
117,650
117,650
Net income available to common stockholders
$
624,000
$
631,000
Adjustments:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership
6,200
6,400
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
23,500
24,500
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
285,000
285,000
Gains on sales of depreciable real estate
(458,000)
(458,000)
Funds From Operations attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
(36,000)
(37,000)
Funds From Operations (2)
$
444,700
$
451,900
Weighted average common shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)
118,850
118,850
FFO per common share/unit - diluted (3)
$
3.74
$
3.80
Key 2021 assumptions:
•Guidance range includes approximately $13.4 million of costs related to the early redemption of the $300.0 million of $3.800% senior notes
•Same Store Cash NOI growth of 5.0% to 5.5% (2)
•Year-end occupancy of approximately 91.5%
•Total remaining development spending of approximately $100 million to $150 million
________________________
(1)Calculated based on estimated weighted average shares outstanding including non-participating share-based awards.
(2)See pages 36-37 for Management Statements on Funds From Operations and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income.
(3)Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options and contingently issuable shares, and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unitholders.
The Company's guidance estimates for the full year 2021, and the reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders per share - diluted and FFO per share and unit - diluted included within this report, reflect management's views on current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, and the earnings impact of the events referenced in this report. Although these guidance estimates reflect the impact on the Company's operating results of an assumed range of future disposition activity, these guidance estimates do not include any estimates of possible future gains or losses from possible future dispositions because the magnitude of gains or losses on sales of depreciable operating properties, if any, will depend on the sales price and depreciated cost basis of the disposed assets at the time of disposition, information that is not known at the time the Company provides guidance, and the timing of any gain recognition will depend on the closing of the dispositions, information that is also not known at the time the Company provides guidance and may occur after the relevant guidance period. We caution you not to place undue reliance on our assumed range of future disposition activity because any potential future disposition transactions will ultimately depend on the market conditions and other factors, including but not limited to the Company's capital needs, the particular assets being sold and the Company's ability to defer some or all of the taxable gain on the sales. These guidance estimates also do not include the impact on operating results from potential future acquisitions, possible capital markets activity, possible future impairment charges or any events outside of the Company's control. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not differ materially from these estimates.
5
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, $ in thousands)
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
ASSETS:
Land and improvements
$
1,702,423
$
1,551,653
$
1,539,542
$
1,628,848
$
1,612,224
Buildings and improvements
7,282,341
6,682,208
6,480,857
6,783,092
6,535,637
Undeveloped land and construction in progress
2,237,742
2,318,215
1,771,762
1,778,106
1,938,923
Total real estate assets held for investment
11,222,506
10,552,076
9,792,161
10,190,046
10,086,784
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(1,962,730)
(1,900,740)
(1,838,338)
(1,798,646)
(1,744,325)
Total real estate assets held for investment, net
9,259,776
8,651,336
7,953,823
8,391,400
8,342,459
Cash and cash equivalents
348,417
519,307
657,819
731,991
849,009
Restricted cash
13,042
450,457
1,028,759
91,139
16,300
Marketable securities
27,285
25,885
24,089
27,481
25,073
Current receivables, net
11,646
9,773
12,855
12,007
16,083
Deferred rent receivables, net
394,297
384,475
370,470
386,658
375,939
Deferred leasing costs and acquisition-related intangible assets, net
229,334
184,510
190,721
210,949
208,306
Right of use ground lease assets
127,657
141,529
95,312
95,523
95,733
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
60,063
67,494
50,505
53,560
55,706
TOTAL ASSETS
$
10,471,517
$
10,434,766
$
10,384,353
$
10,000,708
$
9,984,608
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
Liabilities:
Secured debt, net
$
249,690
$
251,000
$
252,298
$
253,582
$
254,854
Unsecured debt, net
3,673,183
3,672,152
3,671,094
3,670,099
3,668,976
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
441,357
429,168
408,552
445,100
458,421
Ground lease liabilities
125,676
143,885
97,617
97,778
97,936
Accrued dividends and distributions
61,845
59,455
59,472
59,431
59,416
Deferred revenue and acquisition-related intangible liabilities, net
160,687
122,902
123,794
128,523
131,558
Rents received in advance and tenant security deposits
68,441
62,739
68,634
68,874
61,483
Total liabilities
4,780,879
4,741,301
4,681,461
4,723,387
4,732,644
Equity:
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
1,165
1,165
1,165
1,160
1,152
Additional paid-in capital
5,146,049
5,134,320
5,122,584
5,131,916
5,089,926
Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings)
297,250
311,458
334,496
(103,133)
(122,936)
Total stockholders' equity
5,444,464
5,446,943
5,458,245
5,029,943
4,968,142
Noncontrolling Interests
Common units of the Operating Partnership
53,788
53,810
53,930
49,875
83,226
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
192,386
192,712
190,717
197,503
200,596
Total noncontrolling interests
246,174
246,522
244,647
247,378
283,822
Total equity
5,690,638
5,693,465
5,702,892
5,277,321
5,251,964
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
10,471,517
$
10,434,766
$
10,384,353
$
10,000,708
$
9,984,608
6
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, $ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES
Rental income (1)
$
230,720
$
227,122
$
689,849
$
664,111
Other property income
1,606
1,192
4,106
4,954
Total revenues
232,326
228,314
693,955
669,065
EXPENSES
Property expenses
40,842
39,236
120,183
116,048
Real estate taxes
24,153
23,868
71,528
67,924
Ground leases
1,708
2,119
5,559
6,766
General and administrative expenses (2)
22,990
18,572
69,482
76,179
Leasing costs
798
986
2,373
3,772
Depreciation and amortization
73,213
71,863
222,734
226,318
Total expenses
163,704
156,644
491,859
497,007
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest income and other net investment gain
976
1,869
3,686
1,579
Interest expense
(16,105)
(19,468)
(59,829)
(49,796)
Gain on sale of depreciable operating property
-
-
457,831
-
Total other (expenses) income
(15,129)
(17,599)
401,688
(48,217)
NET INCOME
53,493
54,071
603,784
123,841
Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership
(460)
(785)
(5,700)
(1,857)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
(6,005)
(4,258)
(17,586)
(13,521)
Total income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6,465)
(5,043)
(23,286)
(15,378)
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS (1)
$
47,028
$
49,028
$
580,498
$
108,463
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
116,457
115,226
116,418
112,406
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
116,963
115,668
116,894
112,876
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE
Net income available to common stockholders per share - basic
$
0.40
$
0.42
$
4.98
$
0.95
Net income available to common stockholders per share - diluted
$
0.40
$
0.42
$
4.96
$
0.95
________________________
(1)Net income available to common stockholders is presented net of charges related to the creditworthiness of tenants offset by charges attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, rental income includes $0.6 million and $13.0 million, respectively, of write-offs related to the cumulative impact of transitioning certain tenants to a cash basis of reporting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(2)Includes $0.1 million and $20.5 million of severance costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.
7
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution
(unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: (1)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
47,028
$
49,028
$
580,498
$
108,463
Adjustments:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership
460
785
5,700
1,857
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
6,005
4,258
17,586
13,521
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
71,703
70,422
218,171
218,841
Gain on sale of depreciable real estate
-
-
(457,831)
-
Funds From Operations attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
(9,198)
(7,102)
(27,287)
(22,029)
Funds From Operations (1)(2)
$
115,998
$
117,391
$
336,837
$
320,653
Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - basic (3)
118,357
118,306
118,343
115,529
Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - diluted (4)
118,862
118,747
118,820
115,999
FFO per common share/unit - basic (1)
$
0.98
$
0.99
$
2.85
$
2.78
FFO per common share/unit - diluted (1)
$
0.98
$
0.99
$
2.83
$
2.76
FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: (1)
Funds From Operations (1)(2)
$
115,998
$
117,391
$
336,837
$
320,653
Adjustments:
Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures
(16,102)
(21,769)
(63,497)
(61,198)
Amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements (2)(5)
(4,084)
(4,403)
(12,999)
(17,424)
Net effect of straight-line rents
(9,823)
(17,423)
(40,721)
(38,400)
Amortization of net below market rents (6)
(1,510)
(1,769)
(3,704)
(6,269)
Amortization of deferred financing costs and net debt discount/premium
642
1,176
2,232
2,252
Non-cash executive compensation expense (7)
9,449
6,364
27,622
25,418
Lease related adjustments, leasing costs and other (8)
16,185
6,435
18,797
11,460
Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
2,226
2,394
3,681
5,262
Funds Available for Distribution (1)
$
112,981
$
88,396
$
268,248
$
241,754
________________________
(1)See page 37 for Management Statements on Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution. Reported per common share/unit amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unitholders.
(2)FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements of $4.1 million and $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $13.0 million and $17.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These amounts are adjusted out of FFO in our calculation of FAD.
(3)Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating share-based awards and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.
(4)Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options and contingently issuable shares, and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.
(5)Represents revenue recognized during the period as a result of the amortization of deferred revenue recorded for tenant-funded tenant improvements.
(6)Represents the non-cash adjustment related to the acquisition of buildings with above and/or below market rents.
(7)Includes non-cash amortization of share-based compensation and accrued potential future executive retirement benefits. Includes $4.3 million of accelerated non-cash amortization of share-based compensation related to severance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
(8)Includes other cash and non-cash adjustments attributable to lease-related matters including GAAP revenue recognition timing differences, leasing costs and other.
8
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Funds Available for Distribution
(unaudited, $ in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
191,094
$
139,958
$
407,560
$
363,980
Adjustments:
Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures
(16,102)
(21,769)
(63,497)
(61,198)
Depreciation of non-real estate furniture, fixtures and equipment
(1,510)
(1,441)
(4,563)
(7,477)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (1)
(47,209)
(22,798)
(36,468)
(33,949)
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships' share of FFO and FAD
(6,972)
(4,708)
(23,606)
(16,767)
Cash adjustments related to investing and financing activities
(6,320)
(846)
(11,178)
(2,835)
Funds Available for Distribution(2)
$
112,981
$
88,396
$
268,248
$
241,754
_______________________
(1)Primarily includes changes in the following assets and liabilities: marketable securities; current receivables; prepaid expenses and other assets; accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities; and rents received in advance and tenant security deposits.
(2)Please refer to page 37 for a Management Statement on Funds Available for Distribution.
9
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Net Operating Income (1)
(unaudited, $ in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Operating Revenues:
Rental income (2)(3)
$
199,371
$
195,484
2.0
%
$
600,822
$
571,103
5.2
%
Tenant reimbursements (3)
31,349
31,638
(0.9)
%
89,027
93,008
(4.3)
%
Other property income
1,606
1,192
34.7
%
4,106
4,954
(17.1)
%
Total operating revenues
232,326
228,314
1.8
%
693,955
669,065
3.7
%
Operating Expenses:
Property expenses
40,842
39,236
4.1
%
120,183
116,048
3.6
%
Real estate taxes
24,153
23,868
1.2
%
71,528
67,924
5.3
%
Ground leases
1,708
2,119
(19.4)
%
5,559
6,766
(17.8)
%
Total operating expenses
66,703
65,223
2.3
%
197,270
190,738
3.4
%
Net Operating Income
$
165,623
$
163,091
1.6
%
$
496,685
$
478,327
3.8
%
________________________
(1)Please refer to page 35 for Management Statements on Net Operating Income and page 41 for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Net Operating Income.
(2)Rental income is presented net of charges related to the creditworthiness of tenants. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, rental income also includes $0.6 million and $13.0 million, respectively, of write-offs related to the cumulative impact of transitioning certain tenants to a cash basis of reporting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(3)Revenue from tenant reimbursements is included in rental income on our consolidated statements of operations.
10
02
Portfolio Data
-Same Store Analysis
-Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region
-Information on Leases Commenced & Leases Executed
(1)Same Store is defined as all properties owned and included in our stabilized portfolio as of January 1, 2020 and still owned and included in the stabilized portfolio as of September 30, 2021. Same Store includes 100% of consolidated property partnerships as well as the residential tower at Columbia Square.
(2)Revenue from tenant reimbursements is included in rental income on our consolidated statements of operations.
(3)Rental income is presented net of charges related to the creditworthiness of tenants. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, rental income also includes $0.7 million and $11.5 million, respectively, of write-offs related to the cumulative impact of transitioning certain tenants to a cash basis of reporting, primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(4)Please refer to page 41 for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Same Store Net Operating Income and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income.
(5)For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes $17.3 million of lease termination fees received, primarily comprised of a $17.0 million cash payment received from a tenant at 12400 High Bluff Drive in San Diego, CA, which is committed for redevelopment. Net of lease-related write-offs, $7.0 million will be recognized in GAAP revenues through 2024, of which $0.7 million was recognized in the third quarter. A new lease was executed with Tandem Diabetes, a life science tenant, to occupy the space.
12
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region
Portfolio Breakdown
Occupied at
Leased at
STABILIZED OFFICE PORTFOLIO (1)
Buildings
YTD NOI %
SF %
Total SF
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
9/30/2021
Greater Los Angeles
Culver City
19
1.3
%
1.0
%
151,908
94.3
%
97.9
%
94.3
%
El Segundo
5
4.8
%
7.3
%
1,103,595
94.4
%
94.8
%
94.4
%
Hollywood
10
6.6
%
7.8
%
1,192,451
89.5
%
89.4
%
90.1
%
Long Beach
7
2.3
%
6.2
%
954,836
79.5
%
79.1
%
80.6
%
West Hollywood
4
1.0
%
1.2
%
189,260
68.8
%
75.5
%
72.9
%
West Los Angeles
10
4.8
%
5.6
%
844,151
81.9
%
81.7
%
81.9
%
Total Greater Los Angeles
55
20.8
%
29.1
%
4,436,201
86.4
%
86.7
%
87.0
%
San Diego County
Del Mar
17
12.3
%
11.6
%
1,759,269
90.6
%
88.9
%
97.6
%
I-15 Corridor
5
2.0
%
3.6
%
543,936
94.0
%
94.9
%
95.7
%
Point Loma
1
0.7
%
0.7
%
107,456
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
University Towne Center
2
1.3
%
1.4
%
208,290
92.4
%
92.4
%
100.0
%
Total San Diego County
25
16.3
%
17.3
%
2,618,951
91.8
%
91.0
%
97.5
%
San Francisco Bay Area
Menlo Park
7
2.3
%
2.5
%
378,358
74.2
%
74.2
%
74.2
%
Mountain View
3
3.4
%
3.0
%
457,066
87.2
%
100.0
%
87.2
%
Palo Alto
2
1.6
%
1.1
%
165,574
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Redwood City
2
3.7
%
2.3
%
347,269
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
San Francisco
10
33.7
%
22.2
%
3,370,465
92.7
%
94.2
%
96.6
%
South San Francisco
4
1.4
%
2.5
%
380,422
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Sunnyvale
4
4.9
%
4.4
%
663,460
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Total San Francisco Bay Area
32
51.0
%
38.0
%
5,762,614
93.0
%
94.7
%
95.3
%
Greater Seattle
Bellevue
2
5.6
%
6.0
%
919,295
93.5
%
93.3
%
98.8
%
Denny Regrade
1
0.1
%
3.5
%
539,226
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Lake Union
6
6.2
%
6.1
%
922,891
99.1
%
99.9
%
99.1
%
Total Greater Seattle
9
11.9
%
15.6
%
2,381,412
97.2
%
96.5
%
99.2
%
TOTAL STABILIZED OFFICE PORTFOLIO
121
100.0
%
100.0
%
15,199,178
91.5
%
91.8
%
93.9
%
Average Office Occupancy
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
91.7%
91.7%
________________________
(1)Includes stabilized retail space, which contributed approximately2.4% of YTD NOI.
13
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued
Submarket
Square Feet
Occupied
Leased
Greater Los Angeles, California
3101-3243 La Cienega Boulevard
Culver City
151,908
94.3
%
94.3
%
2240 E. Imperial Highway
El Segundo
122,870
100.0
%
100.0
%
2250 E. Imperial Highway
El Segundo
298,728
100.0
%
100.0
%
2260 E. Imperial Highway
El Segundo
298,728
100.0
%
100.0
%
909 N. Pacific Coast Highway
El Segundo
244,880
88.3
%
88.3
%
999 N. Pacific Coast Highway
El Segundo
138,389
75.9
%
75.9
%
1350 Ivar Avenue
Hollywood
16,448
100.0
%
100.0
%
1355 Vine Street
Hollywood
183,129
100.0
%
100.0
%
1375 Vine Street
Hollywood
159,236
100.0
%
100.0
%
1395 Vine Street
Hollywood
2,575
100.0
%
100.0
%
1500 N. El Centro Avenue (1)
Hollywood
113,447
28.8
%
28.8
%
1525 N. Gower Street
Hollywood
9,610
100.0
%
100.0
%
1575 N. Gower Street
Hollywood
264,430
100.0
%
100.0
%
6115 W. Sunset Boulevard
Hollywood
26,238
73.1
%
100.0
%
6121 W. Sunset Boulevard
Hollywood
93,418
100.0
%
100.0
%
6255 W. Sunset Boulevard
Hollywood
323,920
88.5
%
88.5
%
3750 Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
10,718
100.0
%
100.0
%
3760 Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
166,761
87.7
%
90.9
%
3780 Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
221,452
96.8
%
99.4
%
3800 Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
192,476
88.9
%
88.9
%
3840 Kilroy Airport Way (1)
Long Beach
136,026
0.0
%
0.0
%
3880 Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
96,468
100.0
%
100.0
%
3900 Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
130,935
91.5
%
91.5
%
8560 W. Sunset Boulevard (1)
West Hollywood
76,359
40.6
%
43.0
%
8570 W. Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood
49,276
92.9
%
92.9
%
8580 W. Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood
6,875
0.0
%
59.0
%
8590 W. Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood
56,750
94.0
%
97.4
%
12100 W. Olympic Boulevard
West Los Angeles
152,048
66.0
%
66.0
%
12200 W. Olympic Boulevard
West Los Angeles
150,832
90.2
%
90.2
%
12233 W. Olympic Boulevard
West Los Angeles
151,029
66.5
%
66.5
%
12312 W. Olympic Boulevard
West Los Angeles
76,644
100.0
%
100.0
%
1633 26th Street
West Los Angeles
43,857
69.9
%
69.9
%
2100/2110 Colorado Avenue
West Los Angeles
102,864
100.0
%
100.0
%
3130 Wilshire Boulevard
West Los Angeles
90,074
88.4
%
88.4
%
501 Santa Monica Boulevard
West Los Angeles
76,803
84.7
%
84.7
%
Total Greater Los Angeles
4,436,201
86.4
%
87.0
%
________________________
(1)This property is part of a complex of properties and is analyzed at the complex level.
14
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued
Submarket
Square Feet
Occupied
Leased
San Diego County, California
12225 El Camino Real
Del Mar
58,401
100.0
%
100.0
%
12235 El Camino Real
Del Mar
53,751
100.0
%
100.0
%
12340 El Camino Real
Del Mar
89,990
41.6
%
100.0
%
12390 El Camino Real
Del Mar
69,421
55.1
%
100.0
%
12770 El Camino Real
Del Mar
75,035
100.0
%
100.0
%
12780 El Camino Real
Del Mar
140,591
100.0
%
100.0
%
12790 El Camino Real
Del Mar
87,944
100.0
%
100.0
%
12830 El Camino Real
Del Mar
196,444
89.0
%
100.0
%
12860 El Camino Real
Del Mar
92,042
82.4
%
100.0
%
12348 High Bluff Drive
Del Mar
39,193
58.3
%
61.2
%
12400 High Bluff Drive
Del Mar
210,732
100.0
%
100.0
%
3579 Valley Centre Drive
Del Mar
54,960
100.0
%
100.0
%
3611 Valley Centre Drive
Del Mar
132,425
100.0
%
100.0
%
3661 Valley Centre Drive
Del Mar
128,364
82.6
%
82.6
%
3721 Valley Centre Drive
Del Mar
115,193
100.0
%
100.0
%
3811 Valley Centre Drive
Del Mar
118,912
100.0
%
100.0
%
3745 Paseo Place
Del Mar
95,871
95.0
%
95.0
%
13280 Evening Creek Drive South
I-15 Corridor
41,196
100.0
%
100.0
%
13290 Evening Creek Drive South
I-15 Corridor
61,180
100.0
%
100.0
%
13480 Evening Creek Drive North
I-15 Corridor
154,157
100.0
%
100.0
%
13500 Evening Creek Drive North
I-15 Corridor
143,749
92.9
%
92.9
%
13520 Evening Creek Drive North
I-15 Corridor
143,654
84.2
%
90.8
%
2305 Historic Decatur Road
Point Loma
107,456
100.0
%
100.0
%
4690 Executive Drive
University Towne Center
47,846
67.1
%
100.0
%
9455 Towne Centre Drive
University Towne Center
160,444
100.0
%
100.0
%
Total San Diego County
2,618,951
91.8
%
97.5
%
15
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued
Submarket
Square Feet
Occupied
Leased
San Francisco Bay Area, California
4100 Bohannon Drive
Menlo Park
47,379
100.0
%
100.0
%
4200 Bohannon Drive
Menlo Park
45,451
70.8
%
70.8
%
4300 Bohannon Drive (1)
Menlo Park
63,079
48.7
%
48.7
%
4400 Bohannon Drive (1)
Menlo Park
48,146
21.3
%
21.3
%
4500 Bohannon Drive
Menlo Park
63,078
100.0
%
100.0
%
4600 Bohannon Drive
Menlo Park
48,147
70.7
%
70.7
%
4700 Bohannon Drive
Menlo Park
63,078
100.0
%
100.0
%
1290-1300 Terra Bella Avenue
Mountain View
114,175
48.9
%
48.9
%
680 E. Middlefield Road
Mountain View
171,676
100.0
%
100.0
%
690 E. Middlefield Road
Mountain View
171,215
100.0
%
100.0
%
1701 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto
128,688
100.0
%
100.0
%
3150 Porter Drive
Palo Alto
36,886
100.0
%
100.0
%
900 Jefferson Avenue
Redwood City
228,505
100.0
%
100.0
%
900 Middlefield Road
Redwood City
118,764
100.0
%
100.0
%
100 Hooper Street
San Francisco
394,340
100.0
%
100.0
%
100 First Street
San Francisco
480,457
92.3
%
96.4
%
303 Second Street
San Francisco
784,658
84.1
%
92.5
%
201 Third Street
San Francisco
346,538
90.1
%
90.1
%
360 Third Street
San Francisco
429,796
88.8
%
99.6
%
250 Brannan Street
San Francisco
100,850
100.0
%
100.0
%
301 Brannan Street
San Francisco
82,834
100.0
%
100.0
%
333 Brannan Street
San Francisco
185,602
100.0
%
100.0
%
345 Brannan Street
San Francisco
110,050
99.7
%
99.7
%
350 Mission Street
San Francisco
455,340
99.7
%
99.7
%
345 Oyster Point Boulevard
South San Francisco
40,410
100.0
%
100.0
%
347 Oyster Point Boulevard
South San Francisco
39,780
100.0
%
100.0
%
349 Oyster Point Boulevard
South San Francisco
65,340
100.0
%
100.0
%
350 Oyster Point Boulevard
South San Francisco
234,892
100.0
%
100.0
%
505 Mathilda Avenue
Sunnyvale
212,322
100.0
%
100.0
%
555 Mathilda Avenue
Sunnyvale
212,322
100.0
%
100.0
%
599 Mathilda Avenue
Sunnyvale
76,031
100.0
%
100.0
%
605 Mathilda Avenue
Sunnyvale
162,785
100.0
%
100.0
%
Total San Francisco Bay Area
5,762,614
93.0
%
95.3
%
________________________
(1)This property is part of a complex of properties and is analyzed at the complex level.
16
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued
Submarket
Square Feet
Occupied
Leased
Greater Seattle, Washington
601 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue
490,738
88.5
%
98.5
%
10900 NE 4th Street
Bellevue
428,557
99.2
%
99.2
%
2001 West 8th Avenue
Denny Regrade
539,226
100.0
%
100.0
%
701 N. 34th Street
Lake Union
141,860
100.0
%
100.0
%
801 N. 34th Street
Lake Union
173,615
100.0
%
100.0
%
837 N. 34th Street
Lake Union
112,487
100.0
%
100.0
%
320 Westlake Avenue North
Lake Union
184,644
95.5
%
95.5
%
321 Terry Avenue North
Lake Union
135,755
100.0
%
100.0
%
401 Terry Avenue North
Lake Union
174,530
100.0
%
100.0
%
Total Greater Seattle
2,381,412
97.2
%
99.2
%
TOTAL STABILIZED OFFICE PORTFOLIO
15,199,178
91.5
%
93.9
%
Average Residential Occupancy
COMPLETED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES
Submarket
Total No. of Units
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
Greater Los Angeles
1550 N. El Centro Avenue
Hollywood
200
92.0%
91.6%
6390 De Longpre Avenue
Hollywood
193
27.5%
18.2%
San Diego County
3200 Paseo Village Way
Del Mar
608
92.5%
78.0%
TOTAL COMPLETED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES
1,001
79.9%
74.0%
17
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Information on Leases Commenced (1)
1st & 2nd Generation
2nd Generation
# of Leases (2)
Square Feet (2)
Retention
Rates
TI/LC
Per Sq.Ft. (3)
TI/LC
Per Sq.Ft. /Year (3)
Changes in
GAAP Rents
Changes in
Cash Rents
Weighted
Average Lease
Term (Mo.)
New
Renewal
New
Renewal
Quarter to Date
11
11
360,877
77,160
25.0
%
$
28.38
$
5.08
53.7
%
32.5
%
67
Year to Date
33
32
955,173
283,431
34.8
%
64.05
9.85
54.1
%
31.8
%
78
Information on Leases Executed (1)
1st & 2nd Generation
2nd Generation
# of Leases (4)
Square Feet (4)
TI/LC
Per Sq.Ft. (3)
TI/LC
Per Sq.Ft. /Year (3)
Changes in
GAAP Rents
Changes in
Cash Rents
Weighted
Average Lease
Term (Mo.)
New
Renewal
New
Renewal
Quarter to Date (5)
14
11
382,338
77,160
$
44.77
$
10.33
24.4
%
8.3
%
52
Year to Date (6)
33
32
580,930
283,431
33.84
7.96
21.2
%
7.1
%
51
________________________
(1)Includes 100% of consolidated property partnerships.
(2)Represents leasing activity for leases that commenced at properties in the stabilized portfolio during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, including first and second generation space, net of month-to-month leases.
(3)Includes tenant improvement costs and third-party leasing commissions. Amounts exclude tenant-funded tenant improvements and indirect leasing costs.
(4)Represents leasing activity for leases signed at properties in the stabilized portfolio during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, including first and second generation space, net of month-to-month leases. Excludes leasing on new construction.
(5)During the three months ended September 30, 2021, 12 new leases totaling 361,010 square feet were signed but not commenced as of September 30, 2021.
(6)During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, 17 new leases totaling 441,407 square feet were signed but not commenced as of September 30, 2021.
18
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Portfolio Capital Expenditures
($ in thousands)
Total 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
1st Generation (Nonrecurring) Capital Expenditures: (1)
Capital Improvements
$
13,815
$
3,003
$
5,856
$
4,956
Tenant Improvements & Leasing Commissions (2)
986
561
-
425
Total
$
14,801
$
3,564
$
5,856
$
5,381
Total 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
2nd Generation (Recurring) Capital Expenditures: (1)
Capital Improvements
$
22,978
$
8,521
$
7,659
$
6,798
Tenant Improvements & Leasing Commissions (2)
40,519
7,581
12,827
20,111
Total
$
63,497
$
16,102
$
20,486
$
26,909
________________________
(1)Includes 100% of capital expenditures of consolidated property partnerships.
($ in thousands, except for annualized rent per sq. ft.)
# of Expiring Leases
15
23
15
17
17
78
65
58
47
41
23
21
35
43
% of Total Leased Sq. Ft.
1.0
%
3.1
%
1.1
%
1.2
%
1.4
%
11.3
%
7.5
%
5.7
%
13.3
%
8.3
%
7.0
%
6.5
%
9.9
%
22.7
%
Annualized Base Rent
$6,706
$11,229
$5,824
$7,087
$9,568
$78,272
$48,557
$36,659
$82,946
$44,724
$61,249
$48,922
$74,910
$209,369
% of Total Annualized Base Rent (4)
0.9
%
1.5
%
0.8
%
1.0
%
1.3
%
10.8
%
6.7
%
5.1
%
11.4
%
6.2
%
8.4
%
6.7
%
10.3
%
28.9
%
Annualized Rent per Sq. Ft.
$50.06
$27.17
$37.79
$41.77
$49.42
$50.61
$47.67
$47.39
$45.83
$39.16
$63.89
$55.55
$55.39
$67.58
________________________
(1)For leases that have been renewed early with existing tenants, the expiration date and annualized base rent information presented takes into consideration the renewed lease terms. Excludes leases not commenced as of September 30, 2021, space leased under month-to-month leases, storage leases, vacant space and future lease renewal options not executed as of September 30, 2021.
(2)Adjusting for leasing transactions executed as of September 30, 2021 but not yet commenced, the 2022 expirations would be reduced by199,314square feet.
(3)On April 5, 2021, DIRECTV, LLC's successor-in-interest ("DIRECTV") filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against a subsidiary of the Company, claiming that DIRECTV properly exercised its contraction rights as to certain space leased by DIRECTV at the property located at 2250 East Imperial Highway, El Segundo, California. The Company strongly disagrees with the contentions made by DIRECTV and will vigorously defend the litigation.
(4)Includes 100% of annualized base rent of consolidated property partnerships.
20
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Portfolio Lease Expiration Schedule by Region
($ in thousands, except for annualized rent per sq. ft.)
Year
Region
# of
Expiring Leases
Total
Square Feet
% of Total
Leased Sq. Ft.
Annualized
Base Rent (1)
% of Total
Annualized
Base Rent
Annualized Rent
per Sq. Ft.
2021
Greater Los Angeles
12
65,635
0.5
%
$
2,593
0.4
%
$
39.51
San Diego
1
6,112
-
%
188
-
%
30.76
San Francisco Bay Area
1
60,941
0.5
%
3,867
0.5
%
63.45
Greater Seattle
1
1,272
-
%
58
-
%
45.60
Total
15
133,960
1.0
%
$
6,706
0.9
%
$
50.06
2022
Greater Los Angeles
50
445,866
3.3
%
$
18,784
2.6
%
$
42.13
San Diego
12
357,480
2.5
%
9,271
1.3
%
25.93
San Francisco Bay Area
5
50,108
0.4
%
3,180
0.4
%
63.46
Greater Seattle
5
77,218
0.6
%
2,473
0.3
%
32.03
Total
72
930,672
6.8
%
$
33,708
4.6
%
$
36.22
2023
Greater Los Angeles
41
401,878
2.9
%
$
21,539
3.0
%
$
53.60
San Diego
12
217,689
1.6
%
9,333
1.3
%
42.87
San Francisco Bay Area
16
437,588
3.2
%
26,785
3.7
%
61.21
Greater Seattle
9
489,497
3.6
%
20,615
2.8
%
42.11
Total
78
1,546,652
11.3
%
$
78,272
10.8
%
$
50.61
2024
Greater Los Angeles
36
485,711
3.6
%
$
20,911
2.9
%
$
43.05
San Diego
7
49,125
0.4
%
2,794
0.4
%
56.88
San Francisco Bay Area
14
261,416
1.9
%
16,925
2.3
%
64.74
Greater Seattle
8
222,282
1.6
%
7,927
1.1
%
35.66
Total
65
1,018,534
7.5
%
$
48,557
6.7
%
$
47.67
2025
Greater Los Angeles
19
192,587
1.4
%
$
8,000
1.1
%
$
41.54
San Diego
22
229,493
1.7
%
9,627
1.3
%
41.95
San Francisco Bay Area
7
213,077
1.6
%
13,563
1.9
%
63.65
Greater Seattle
10
138,462
1.0
%
5,469
0.8
%
39.50
Total
58
773,619
5.7
%
$
36,659
5.1
%
$
47.39
2026
and
Beyond
Greater Los Angeles
55
2,107,337
15.4
%
$
96,600
13.3
%
$
45.84
San Diego
67
1,527,828
11.2
%
82,780
11.4
%
54.18
San Francisco Bay Area
51
4,245,686
31.1
%
286,766
39.5
%
67.54
Greater Seattle
37
1,360,942
10.0
%
55,974
7.7
%
41.13
Total
210
9,241,793
67.7
%
$
522,120
71.9
%
$
56.50
________________________
(1)Includes 100% of annualized base rent of consolidated property partnerships.
21
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Top Fifteen Tenants (1)
($ in thousands)
Tenant Name
Region
Annualized Base Rental Revenue (2)
Rentable
Square Feet
Percentage of
Total Annualized Base Rental Revenue
Percentage of
Total Rentable
Square Feet
Year(s) of Lease Expiration
GM Cruise, LLC
San Francisco Bay Area
$
36,337
374,618
4.9
%
2.4
%
2031
Amazon.com
Greater Seattle
33,800
780,757
4.6
%
5.0
%
2023 / 2029 / 2030
LinkedIn Corporation / Microsoft Corporation
San Francisco Bay Area
29,752
663,460
4.0
%
4.3
%
2024 / 2026
Adobe Systems, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area / Greater Seattle
27,897
517,314
3.8
%
3.3
%
2027 / 2031
salesforce.com, inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
24,076
451,763
3.3
%
2.9
%
2031 / 2032
DoorDash, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
23,842
236,759
3.2
%
1.5
%
2032
DIRECTV, LLC (3)
Greater Los Angeles
23,152
684,411
3.1
%
4.4
%
2027
Fortune 50 Publicly-Traded Company
Greater Seattle / San Diego County
23,059
472,427
3.1
%
3.0
%
2032 / 2033
Okta, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
22,387
273,371
3.0
%
1.8
%
2028
Netflix, Inc.
Greater Los Angeles
21,943
362,868
3.0
%
2.3
%
2022 / 2032
Box, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
20,390
341,441
2.8
%
2.2
%
2028
Cytokinetics, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
19,192
234,892
2.6
%
1.5
%
2033
Synopsys, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
15,492
342,891
2.1
%
2.2
%
2030
Riot Games, Inc.
Greater Los Angeles
15,152
243,051
2.1
%
1.6
%
2023 / 2024
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
San Diego County
13,917
254,578
1.9
%
1.6
%
2024 / 2031
Total Top Fifteen Tenants
$
350,388
6,234,601
47.5
%
40.0
%
________________________
(1)The information presented is as of September 30, 2021.
(2)Includes 100% of annualized base rental revenues of consolidated property partnerships.
(3)On April 5, 2021, DIRECTV, LLC's successor-in-interest ("DIRECTV") filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against a subsidiary of the Company, claiming that DIRECTV properly exercised its contraction rights as to certain space leased by DIRECTV at the property located at 2250 East Imperial Highway, El Segundo, California. The Company strongly disagrees with the contentions made by DIRECTV and will vigorously defend the litigation.
22
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
2021 Operating Property Acquisitions
($ in millions)
COMPLETED OPERATING PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS
Submarket
Month of
Acquisition
Number of Buildings
Rentable Square Feet
Purchase
Price (1)
1st Quarter
None
2nd Quarter
None
3rd Quarter
2001 West 8th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Denny Regrade
September
1
539,226
$
490.0
TOTAL
1
539,226
$
490.0
________________________
(1)Excludes acquisition-related costs.
COMPLETED LAND ACQUISITIONS
Submarket
Month of
Acquisition
Purchase
Price (1)
1st Quarter
None
2nd Quarter
None
3rd Quarter
601 108th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA (2)
Bellevue
July
$
47.0
TOTAL
$
47.0
_______________________
(2)This land was previously subject to a ground lease underlying the 490,738 square foot Key Center office building in Bellevue, Washington. In connection with the acquisition, the net liability position of the ground lease was written-off against the basis of the land.
23
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
2021 Operating Property Dispositions
($ in billions)
COMPLETED OPERATING PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS
Submarket
Month of
Disposition
No. of Buildings
Rentable
Square Feet
Sales
Price (1)
1st Quarter
1800 Owens Street, San Francisco, CA (The Exchange on 16th)
San Francisco
March
1
750,370
$
1.08
2nd Quarter
None
3rd Quarter
None
TOTAL DISPOSITIONS
1
750,370
$
1.08
____________________
(1)Represents gross sales price before the impact of commissions and closing costs.
900 Jefferson Avenue and 900 Middlefield Road, Redwood City, CA (2)
Local developer
Redwood City
347,269
93%
____________________
(1)For breakout of Net Operating Income by partnership, refer to page 41, Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Same Store Net Operating Income.
(2)Reflects the KRC ownership percentage at time of agreement. Actual percentage may vary depending on cash flows or promote structure.
25
03
Development
-Stabilized Office/Life Science Development Projects and Completed Residential Development Projects
-In-Process Development
-Committed Redevelopment
-Future Development Pipeline
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Office/Life Science Development Projects and Completed Residential Development Projects
($ in millions)
STABILIZED OFFICE/LIFE SCIENCE DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
Location
Construction Start Date
Stabilization Date (1)
Total Estimated Investment
Rentable
Square Feet
Total Project % Occupied
1st Quarter
9455 Towne Centre Drive
University Towne Center
1Q 2019
1Q 2021
$
95.0
160,444
100%
2nd Quarter
12860 El Camino Real (One Paseo - Office Building 1)
Del Mar
4Q 2018
2Q 2021
65.0
92,042
82%
3rd Quarter
12830 El Camino Real (One Paseo - Office Building 2)
Del Mar
4Q 2018
3Q 2021
145.0
196,444
89%
350 Oyster Point Boulevard (Kilroy Oyster Point - Phase 1) (2)
South San Francisco
1Q 2019
3Q 2021
215.0
234,892
100%
TOTAL:
$
520.0
683,822
94%
COMPLETED RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
Location
Construction Start Date
Completion Date
Total Estimated Investment
Number of Units
% Leased
1st Quarter
None
2nd Quarter
Jardine
Hollywood
4Q 2018
2Q 2021
$
185.0
193
63%
3rd Quarter
None
TOTAL:
$
185.0
193
63%
____________________
(1)Represents the earlier of 95% occupancy date or one year from substantial completion of base building components.
(2)Represents the first of of the three buildings in Phase 1 of the project that is stabilized and fully leased by Cytokinetics.
27
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
In-Process Development
($ in millions)
Location
Construction Start Date
Estimated Stabilization Date (2)
Estimated Rentable Square Feet
Total Estimated Investment
Total Cash Costs Incurred as of
9/30/2021 (3)
% Leased
Total Project % Occupied
TENANT IMPROVEMENT (1)
Office / Life Science
San Francisco Bay Area
352 and 354 Oyster Point Boulevard
(Kilroy Oyster Point - Phase 1) (4)
South San Francisco
1Q 2019
4Q 2021
421,000
$
355.0
$
266.7
100%
-%
San Diego County
2100 Kettner (5)
Little Italy
3Q 2019
3Q 2022
235,000
140.0
107.9
-%
-%
Greater Seattle
333 Dexter
South Lake Union
2Q 2017
3Q 2022
635,000
410.0
374.5
100%
49%
Austin
Indeed Tower
Austin CBD
2Q 2021
4Q 2022
734,000
680.0
555.6
57%
-%
TOTAL:
2,025,000
$
1,585.0
$
1,304.7
73%
15%
UNDER CONSTRUCTION
Location
Construction Start Date
Estimated Stabilization Date (2)
Estimated Rentable Square Feet
Total Estimated Investment
Total Cash Costs Incurred as of
9/30/2021 (3)
Office % Leased
Office / Life Science
San Francisco Bay Area
Kilroy Oyster Point - Phase 2 (6)
South San Francisco
2Q 2021
4Q 2024
875,000
$
940.0
$
172.3
-%
San Diego County
9514 Towne Centre Drive
University Towne Center
3Q 2021
4Q 2023
71,000
60.0
7.9
100%
TOTAL:
946,000
$
1,000.0
$
180.2
8%
________________________
(1)Represents projects that have reached cold shell condition and are ready for tenant improvements, which may require additional major base building construction before being placed in service.
(2)For office and retail, represents the earlier of anticipated 95% occupancy date or one year from substantial completion of base building components. For multi-phase projects, interest and carry cost capitalization may cease and recommence driven by various factors, including tenant improvement construction and other tenant related timing or project scope. The timing of completion of our projects may be impacted by factors outside of our control, including government restrictions and/or social distancing requirements on construction projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of the date of this report, all of our in-process development projects were under active construction.
(3)Represents costs incurred as of September 30, 2021, excluding GAAP accrued liabilities and leasing overhead.
(4)Represents two of the three buildings in Phase 1 of the project that are in the tenant improvement phase and fully leased by Stripe, Inc.
(5)Tenant improvement construction activities have not commenced; however, interior improvements for corridors and lobbies are in progress.
(6)Total cash costs incurred for this project assume approval by the city of South San Francisco of a pending lot line adjustment among KOP Phases 2-4.
28
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Committed Redevelopment
($ in millions)
Location
Estimated Construction Period (1)
Rentable Square Feet Leased (2)
Estimated Redevelopment Costs (3)
COMMITTED
Start Date
Completion Date
Life Science
San Diego County
12340 El Camino Real
Del Mar
4Q 2021
3Q 2022
96,000
$
40.0
12400 High Bluff Drive
Del Mar
1Q 2022
3Q 2022
182,000
50.0
4690 Executive Drive
University Towne Center
2Q 2022
3Q 2023
52,000
25.0
TOTAL:
330,000
$
115.0
________________________
(1)Redevelopment will occur in phases based on existing lease expiration dates and timing of the tenant improvement build-out.
(2)Represents the total square footage leased.
(3)Includes the existing depreciated basis for the buildings to be redeveloped, except for 12400 High Bluff Drive, which includes 66% of the depreciated basis, representing the 66% of the building that will be redeveloped.
29
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Future Development Pipeline
($ in millions)
FUTURE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
Location
Approx. Developable
Square Feet (1)
Total Cash Costs Incurred as of 9/30/2021 (2)
San Diego County
Santa Fe Summit - Phases 2 and 3
56 Corridor
600,000 - 650,000
$
85.2
2045 Pacific Highway
Little Italy
275,000
48.1
Kilroy East Village
East Village
TBD
60.5
San Francisco Bay Area
Kilroy Oyster Point - Phases 3 and 4 (3)
South San Francisco
875,000 - 1,000,000
200.3
Flower Mart
SOMA
2,300,000
420.9
Greater Seattle
SIX0 - Office & Residential
Denny Regrade
925,000
144.1
TOTAL:
$
959.1
________________________
(1)The developable square feet and scope of projects could change materially from estimated data provided due to one or more of the following: any significant changes in the economy, market conditions, our markets, tenant requirements and demands, construction costs, new supply, regulatory and entitlement processes or project design.
(2)Represents costs incurred as of September 30, 2021, excluding accrued liabilities recorded in accordance with GAAP.
(3)Total cash costs incurred for this project assume approval by the city of South San Francisco of a pending lot line adjustment among KOP Phases 2-4.
30
04
Debt and
Capitalization Data
-Capital Structure
-Debt Analysis
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Capital Structure (1)
As of September 30, 2021 ($ in thousands)
Debt Balance (4)
Stated Rate
Maturity Date
Unsecured Debt (5)
$
300,000
3.80
%
1/15/2023
$
425,000
3.45
%
12/15/2024
$
400,000
4.38
%
10/1/2025
$
50,000
4.30
%
7/18/2026
$
200,000
4.35
%
10/18/2026
$
175,000
3.35
%
2/17/2027
$
400,000
4.75
%
12/15/2028
$
75,000
3.45
%
2/17/2029
$
400,000
4.25
%
8/15/2029
$
500,000
3.05
%
2/15/2030
$
350,000
4.27
%
1/31/2031
$
425,000
2.50
%
11/15/2032
Secured Debt
$
164,281
3.57
%
12/1/2026
$
86,097
4.48
%
7/1/2027
________________________
(1)Excludes the $450.0 million of 12-year, 2.65% unsecured senior notes issued in October 2021 and the early redemption of the $300.0 million of 3.80% unsecured senior notes in October 2021.
(2)Value based on closing share price of $66.21as of September 30, 2021.
(3)Includes common units of the Operating Partnership not owned by the Company; does not include noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships.
(4)Represents the gross aggregate principal amount due at maturity before the effect of unamortized deferred financing costs and premiums and discounts.
(5)As of September 30, 2021, there was no outstanding balance on the unsecured revolving credit facility.
32
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Debt Analysis
As of September 30, 2021
TOTAL DEBT COMPOSITION (1)
Weighted Average
Interest Rate
Years to Maturity
Secured vs. Unsecured Debt
Unsecured Debt
3.8%
6.6
Secured Debt
3.9%
5.4
Floating vs. Fixed-Rate Debt
Floating-Rate Debt
-%
-
Fixed-Rate Debt
3.8%
6.5
Stated Interest Rate
3.8%
6.5
GAAP Effective Rate
3.8%
GAAP Effective Rate Including Debt Issuance Costs
4.0%
KEY DEBT COVENANTS
Covenant
Actual Performance
as of September 30, 2021
Unsecured Credit Facility and Private Placement Notes (as defined in the Credit Agreements):
Total debt to total asset value
less than 60%
29%
Fixed charge coverage ratio
greater than 1.5x
3.3x
Unsecured debt ratio
greater than 1.67x
3.19x
Unencumbered asset pool debt service coverage
greater than 1.75x
3.75x
Unsecured Senior Notes due 2023, 2024, 2025, 2028, 2029, 2030 and 2032 (as defined in the Indentures):
Total debt to total asset value
less than 60%
35%
Interest coverage
greater than 1.5x
7.5x
Secured debt to total asset value
less than 40%
2%
Unencumbered asset pool value to unsecured debt
greater than 150%
322%
________________________
(1)As of September 30, 2021, there was no outstanding balance on the unsecured revolving credit facility.
33
05
Non-GAAP Supplemental
Measures
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Management Statements on Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures
Included in this section are management's statements regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures provided in this supplemental financial report and, with respect to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FFO"), in the Company's earnings release on October 27, 2021 and the reasons why management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's financial condition and results of operations.
Net Operating Income:
Management believes that Net Operating Income ("NOI") is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company defines NOI as follows: consolidated operating revenues (rental income and other property income) less consolidated property and related expenses (property expenses, real estate taxes and ground leases). Other real estate investment trusts ("REITs") may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, the Company's NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.
Because NOI excludes leasing costs, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the consolidated revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. The Company uses NOI to evaluate its operating performance on a portfolio basis since NOI allows the Company to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, rental rates, and tenant base have on the Company's results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's financial and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of performance in the real estate industry.
However, NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect general and administrative expenses, leasing costs, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses and the level of capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact the Company's results from operations.
Same Store Net Operating Income:
Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. Same Store NOI represents the consolidated NOI for all of the properties that were owned and included in the Company's stabilized portfolio for two comparable reporting periods. Because Same Store NOI excludes the change in NOI from developed, redeveloped, acquired and disposed of and held for sale properties, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.
However, Same Store NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of the Company's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, leasing costs, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses and the level of capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact the Company's results from operations.
35
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Management Statements on Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures, continued
Same Store Cash Net Operating Income:
Management believes that Same Store Cash NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. Same Store Cash NOI represents the consolidated NOI for all of the properties that were owned and included in the Company's stabilized portfolio for two comparable reporting periods, adjusted for the net effect of straight-line rents, amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles, and the provision for bad debts. Because Same Store Cash NOI excludes the change in NOI from developed, redeveloped, acquired and disposed of and held for sale properties, it highlights operating trends on a cash basis such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store Cash NOI, and accordingly, our Same Store Cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.
However, Same Store Cash NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of the Company's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses, the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact the Company's results from operations.
EBITDA, as adjusted:
Management believes that consolidated earnings before interest expense, depreciation and amortization, gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt, gains and losses on depreciable real estate, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and distributions, original issuance costs of redeemed preferred stock and preferred units, and impairment losses ("EBITDA, as adjusted") is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. When considered with other GAAP measures and FFO, management believes EBITDA, as adjusted, gives the investment community a more complete understanding of the Company's consolidated operating results, including the impact of general and administrative expenses and acquisition-related expenses, before the impact of investing and financing transactions and facilitates comparisons with competitors. Management also believes it is appropriate to present EBITDA, as adjusted, as it is used in several of the Company's financial covenants for both its secured and unsecured debt. However, EBITDA, as adjusted, should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's operating performance since it excludes financing costs as well as depreciation and amortization costs which are significant economic costs that could materially impact the Company's results of operations and liquidity. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating EBITDA, as adjusted, and, accordingly, the Company's EBITDA, as adjusted, may not be comparable to other REITs. The Company's calculation of EBITDA, as adjusted, is the same as EBITDAre, as defined by NAREIT, as the Company does not have any unconsolidated joint ventures.
36
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Management Statements on Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures, continued
Funds From Operations:
The Company calculates Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FFO") in accordance with the 2018 Restated White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items, as defined by GAAP, gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets) and after adjustment for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Our calculation of FFO includes the amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. We also add back net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership because we report FFO attributable to common stockholders and common unitholders.
Management believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of the Company's activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs.
Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, management believes that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of the Company's performance relative to its competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide.
However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's operating performance since it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact the Company's results from operations.
Funds Available for Distribution:
Management believes that Funds Available for Distribution available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FAD") is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity. The Company computes FAD by adding to FFO the non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs, debt discounts and premiums and share-based compensation awards, amortization of above (below) market rents for acquisition properties and non-cash executive compensation expense then subtracting recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures and eliminating the net effect of straight-line rents, amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant improvements, adjusting for other lease related items and amounts of gain or loss on marketable securities related to the Company's executive deferred compensation plan that are capitalized as development costs, and after adjustment for amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships. FAD provides an additional perspective on the Company's ability to fund cash needs and make distributions to stockholders by adjusting FFO for the impact of certain cash and non-cash items, as well as adjusting FFO for recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs. Management also believes that FAD provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's financial position as compared to other REITs since FAD is a liquidity measure used by other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FAD and, accordingly, the Company's FAD may not be comparable to other REITs.
37
06
Definitions and Reconciliations
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Definitions Included in Supplemental
Annualized Base Rent:
Includes the impact of straight-lining rent escalations and the amortization of free rent periods and excludes the impact of the following: amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements, amortization of above/below market rents, amortization for lease incentives due under existing leases, and expense reimbursement revenue. Additionally, the underlying leases contain various expense structures including full service gross, modified gross and triple net. Amounts represent percentage of total portfolio annualized contractual base rental revenue.
Change in GAAP/Cash Rents (Leases Commenced):
Calculated as the change between GAAP/cash rents for new/renewed leases and the expiring GAAP/cash rents for the same space. Excludes leases for which the space was vacant longer than one year, or vacant when the property was acquired by the Company.
Change in GAAP/Cash Rents (Leases Executed):
Calculated as the change between GAAP/cash rents for signed leases and the expiring GAAP/cash rents for the same space. Excludes leases for which the space was vacant longer than one year, or vacant when the property was acquired by the Company.
Estimated Stabilization Date (Development):
Management's estimation of the earlier of stabilized occupancy (95%) or one year from the date of the cessation of major base building construction activities for office and retail properties and upon substantial completion for residential properties.
FAD Payout Ratio:
Calculated as current-quarter dividends accrued to common stockholders and common unitholders (excluding dividend equivalents accrued to restricted stock unitholders) divided by FAD.
First Generation Capital Expenditures:
Capital expenditures for newly acquired space, newly developed, redeveloped, or repositioned space. These costs are not subtracted in our calculation of FAD.
Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio:
Calculated as EBITDA, as adjusted, divided by gross interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred debt costs and debt discounts/premiums) and current year accrued preferred dividends.
FFO Payout Ratio:
Calculated as current-quarter dividends accrued to common stockholders and common unitholders (excluding dividend equivalents accrued to restricted stock unitholders) divided by FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders.
39
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Definitions Included in Supplemental, continued
GAAP Effective Rate:
The rate at which interest expense is recorded for financial reporting purposes, which reflects the amortization of any discounts/premiums, excluding debt issuance costs.
Interest Coverage Ratio:
Calculated as EBITDA, as adjusted, divided by gross interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred debt costs and debt discounts/premiums).
Net Effect of Straight-Line Rents:
Represents the straight-line rent income recognized during the period offset by cash received during the period that was applied to deferred rents receivable balances for terminated leases and the provision for bad debts recorded for deferred rent receivable balances.
Net Operating Income Margins:
Calculated as Net Operating Income divided by total revenues.
Retention Rates (Leases Commenced):
Calculated as the percentage of space either renewed or expanded into by existing tenants or subtenants at lease expiration.
Same Store Portfolio:
Our Same Store portfolio includes all of our properties owned and included in our stabilized portfolio for two comparable reporting periods, i.e., owned and included in our stabilized portfolio as of January 1, 2020 and still owned and included in the stabilized portfolio as of September 30, 2021. It does not include undeveloped land, development and redevelopment properties currently committed for construction, under construction, or in the tenant improvement phase, completed residential developments not yet stabilized and properties held-for-sale. We define redevelopment properties as those projects for which we expect to spend significant development and construction costs on existing or acquired buildings pursuant to a formal plan, the intended result of which is a higher economic return on the property.
Stated Interest Rate:
The rate at which interest expense is recorded per the respective loan documents, excluding the impact of the amortization of any debt discounts/premiums.
Tenant Improvement Phase:
Represents projects that have reached cold shell condition and are ready for tenant improvements, which may require additional major base building construction before being placed in service.
40
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Same Store Net Operating Income
(unaudited, $ in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
47,028
$
49,028
$
580,498
$
108,463
Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership
460
785
5,700
1,857
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
6,005
4,258
17,586
13,521
Net Income
53,493
54,071
603,784
123,841
Adjustments:
General and administrative expenses
22,990
18,572
69,482
76,179
Leasing costs
798
986
2,373
3,772
Depreciation and amortization
73,213
71,863
222,734
226,318
Interest income and other net investment (gain) loss
(976)
(1,869)
(3,686)
(1,579)
Interest expense
16,105
19,468
59,829
49,796
Gain on sale of depreciable operating property
-
-
(457,831)
-
Net Operating Income, as defined (1)
165,623
163,091
496,685
478,327
Wholly-Owned Properties
140,512
142,523
421,839
416,007
Consolidated property partnerships: (2)
100 First Street (3)
6,123
5,470
18,700
15,858
303 Second Street (3)
12,978
9,338
38,234
29,220
Crossing/900 (4)
6,010
5,760
17,912
17,242
Net Operating Income, as defined (1)
165,623
163,091
496,685
478,327
Non-Same Store Net Operating Income (5)
(19,928)
(21,931)
(66,622)
(58,286)
Same Store Net Operating Income
145,695
141,160
430,063
420,041
GAAP to Cash Adjustments:
GAAP Operating Revenues Adjustments, net (6)
5,707
(11,305)
(12,835)
(27,737)
GAAP Operating Expenses Adjustments, net (7)
66
50
167
153
Same Store Cash Net Operating Income
$
151,468
$
129,905
$
417,395
$
392,457
________________________
(1)Please refer to pages 35-36 for Management Statements on Net Operating Income, Same Store Net Operating Income and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income.
(2)Reflects Net Operating Income for all periods presented.
(3)For all periods presented, an unrelated third party entity owned approximately 44% common equity interests in two properties located at 100 First Street and 303 Second Street in San Francisco, CA.
(4)For all periods presented, an unrelated third party entity owned an approximate 7% common equity interest in two properties located at 900 Jefferson Avenue and 900 Middlefield Road in Redwood City, CA.
(5)Includes the results of one office property disposed of during the fourth quarter 2020, one office property disposed of during the first quarter 2021, our 608-unit residential development, one retail development project added to the stabilized portfolio in the first quarter of 2020, one office development project added to the stabilized portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2020, one office development project added to the stabilized portfolio in the first quarter of 2021, one office development building added to the stabilized portfolio in the second quarter of 2021, two office development buildings added to the stabilized portfolio in the third quarter of 2021, our 193-unit residential project added to the stabilized portfolio in the second quarter of 2021, one operating property acquired during the third quarter of 2021 and our in-process and future development projects.
(6)Includes the net effect of straight-line rents, amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles and revenue reversals (recoveries) related to tenant creditworthiness.
(7)Includes the amortization of above and below market lease intangibles for ground leases.
41
Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Report
Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to EBITDA, as Adjusted
(unaudited, $ in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
47,028
$
49,028
Interest expense
16,105
19,468
Depreciation and amortization
73,213
71,863
Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership
460
785
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
6,005
4,258
EBITDA, as adjusted (1)
$
142,811
$
145,402
________________________
(1)Please refer to page 36 for a Management Statement on EBITDA, as adjusted. The Company's calculation of EBITDA, as adjusted, is the same as EBITDAre, as defined by NAREIT, as the Company does not have any unconsolidated joint ventures.
Kilroy Realty Corporation published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:10:54 UTC.