Kim Hin Industry Berhad : KHIB Annual Report 2022 (Part 2)

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors present their report together with the audited ﬁnancial statements of the Group and of the Company for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2021.

Principal activities

The principal activities of the Company are investment holding and the provision of management services. The principal activities of the subsidiaries are set out in Note 16 to the ﬁnancial statements. There have been no signiﬁcant changes in the nature of the principal activities during the ﬁnancial year.

Results

Group Company RM'000 RM'000 Loss net of tax (36,418) (31,579) (Loss)/proﬁt attributable to: Owners of the parent (36,959) (31,579) Non-controlling interests 541 - (36,418) (31,579)

In the opinion of the directors, the results of the operations of the Group and of the Company during the ﬁnancial year were not substantially affected by any item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature.

Reserves and provisions

There were no material transfers to or from reserves or provisions during the ﬁnancial year other than as disclosed in the ﬁnancial statements.

Treasury shares

As at 31 December 2021, the number of treasury shares were 15,376,900 and the outstanding ordinary shares in issue after set-off of treasury shares was therefore 140,239,113.

Dividends

The amount of dividends paid by the Company since 31 December 2020 was as follows:

RM'000

In respect of the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2021:

Interim tax exempt dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share, on 140,239,113 ordinary shares, declared on 15 September 2021 and paid on 10 November 2021

2,805

The directors do not recommend the payment of any ﬁnal dividend for the current ﬁnancial year.

Directors

The directors of the Company in ofﬁce since the beginning of the ﬁnancial year and up to the date of this report are:Chua Seng Huat **

Dato' John Chua Seng Chai ** Chua Seng Guan **

(Executive Chairman) (Group Managing Director) (Group Executive Director)

Chua Yew Lin **

Pauline Getrude Chua Hui Lin **

Fong Tshu Kwong @ Fong Tshun Kwong Ong Ah Ba

Yong Lin Lin

** These directors are also directors of the Company's subsidiaries.

DIRECTORS' REPORT (CONT'D)

Directors (contd.)

The directors of the Company's subsidiaries in ofﬁce since the beginning of the ﬁnancial year and up to the date of this report (not including those directors listed above) are:

Meera Sen Mei-Li

Chua Chui Kim Cicy Cai Chun Hui Wang Chin Chieh Wang Chin Hsiang Charline Pan Ling Hwen Stephen James Purcell Ngui Sam Ted

David Chua Kee Yong

Shirley Liew Siaw Nee

(Resigned on 2 November 2021)

Directors' beneﬁts

Neither at the end of the ﬁnancial year, nor at any time during that year, did there subsist any arrangement to which the Company was a party, whereby the directors might acquire beneﬁts by means of the acquisition of shares in or debentures of the Company or any other body corporate.

Since the end of the previous ﬁnancial year, no director has received or become entitled to receive a beneﬁt (other than beneﬁts included in the aggregate amount of emoluments received or due and receivable by the directors) by reason of a contract made by the Company or a related corporation with any director or with a ﬁrm of which the director is a member, or with a company in which he has a substantial ﬁnancial interest, except as disclosed in Note 33 to the ﬁnancial statements.

Details of directors' remuneration for the ﬁnancial year are disclosed in Note 9 to the ﬁnancial statements.

Indemniﬁcation of directors and ofﬁcers

The Group maintains a liability insurance for the directors and ofﬁcers of the Group. The amount of insurance premium effected for the directors and ofﬁcers of the Group and the Company during the ﬁnancial year was RM10,500 in relation to its Malaysian operations. The directors and ofﬁcers shall not be indemniﬁed by such insurance for any negligence, fraud, intentional breach of the law or breach of trust proven against them.

There were no payments of indemniﬁcation during the ﬁnancial year and up to the date of this report.

Directors' interests

According to the register of directors' shareholdings, the interests of the directors in ofﬁce at the end of the ﬁnancial year in shares in the Company and its related corporations during the ﬁnancial year were as follows:

(a) Shareholdings in the Company registered in the names of directors: Number of ordinary shares At 1.1.2021 and 31.12.2021 Chua Seng Huat 1,113,225 Dato' John Chua Seng Chai 524,650 Chua Seng Guan 566,000 Chua Yew Lin 242,400 Pauline Getrude Chua Hui Lin 328,900 Fong Tshu Kwong @ Fong Tshun Kwong 20,000 Ong Ah Ba 10,000

DIRECTORS' REPORT (CONT'D) Directors' interests (contd.) (b) Shareholdings in which directors are deemed to have an interest: Number of ordinary shares Indirect interest via holding company At 1.1.2021 and 31.12.2021 Chua Seng Huat 86,189,825 Dato' John Chua Seng Chai 86,189,825 Chua Seng Guan 86,189,825 Chua Yew Lin 86,189,825 Pauline Getrude Chua Hui Lin 86,204,175

By virtue of their substantial indirect interest in shares in Kim Hin Industry Berhad, Chua Seng Huat, Dato' John Chua Seng Chai, Chua Seng Guan, Chua Yew Lin and Pauline Getrude Chua Hui Lin are also deemed interested in shares of all the Company's subsidiaries to the extent the Company has an interest.

None of the other directors in ofﬁce at the end of the ﬁnancial year had any interest in shares in the Company and its related corporations during the ﬁnancial year.

Other statutory information

(a) Before the statements of proﬁt or loss and other comprehensive income and statements of ﬁnancial position of the Group and of the Company were made out, the directors took reasonable steps:

(i) to ascertain that proper action had been taken in relation to the writing off of bad debts and the making of an allowance for doubtful debts and satisﬁed themselves that all known bad debts had been written off and that adequate allowance had been made for doubtful debts; and

(ii) to ensure that any current assets which were unlikely to realise their values as shown in the accounting records in the ordinary course of business had been written down to an amount which they might be expected so to realise.

(b) At the date of this report, the directors are not aware of any circumstances which would render: (i) the amount written off for bad debts or the amount of allowance for doubtful debts in the ﬁnancial statements of the Group and of the Company inadequate to any substantial extent; and (ii) the values attributed to the current assets in the ﬁnancial statements of the Group and of the Company misleading.

(c) At the date of this report, the directors are not aware of any circumstances which have arisen which would render adherence to the existing method of valuation of assets or liabilities of the Group and of the Company misleading or inappropriate.

(d) At the date of this report, the directors are not aware of any circumstances not otherwise dealt with in this report or ﬁnancial statements of the Group and of the Company which would render any amount stated in the ﬁnancial statements misleading.

(e) At the date of this report, there does not exist: (i) any charge on the assets of the Group or of the Company which has arisen since the end of the ﬁnancial year which secures the liabilities of any other person; or (ii) any contingent liability of the Group or of the Company which has arisen since the end of the ﬁnancial year.



DIRECTORS' REPORT (CONT'D)

Other statutory information (contd.)

(f) In the opinion of the directors:

(i) no contingent or other liability has become enforceable or is likely to become enforceable within the period of twelve months after the end of the ﬁnancial year which will or may substantially affect the ability of the Group or of the Company to meet their obligations as and when they fall due; and

(ii) no item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature has arisen in the interval between the end of the ﬁnancial year and the date of this report which is likely to affect substantially the results of the operations of the Group or of the Company for the ﬁnancial year in which this report is made.

Holding company

The holding company is Kim Hin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., a company incorporated and domiciled in Malaysia, with its registered ofﬁce located at 4½ Mile, Kung Phin Road, Off Penrissen Road, 93250 Kuching.

Signiﬁcant event

Details of a signiﬁcant event are disclosed in Note 41 to the ﬁnancial statements.

Auditors

The auditors, Ernst & Young PLT, have expressed their willingness to continue in ofﬁce.

Auditors' remuneration are disclosed in Note 7 to the ﬁnancial statements.

To the extent permitted by law, the Company has agreed to indemnify its auditors, Ernst & Young PLT, as part of the terms of its audit engagement against claims by third parties arising from the audit (for an unspeciﬁed amount.) No payment has been made to indemnify Ernst & Young PLT for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2021.

Signed on behalf of the Board in accordance with a resolution of the directors dated 27April 2022.

Chua Seng Huat

Chua Seng Guan