KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.

(KE)
Kimball Electronics Announces Appointment of Jana Croom to VP, Finance Position

01/11/2021 | 04:05pm EST
JASPER, Ind., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) announced today the appointment of Jana Croom to the newly-created executive position of Vice President, Finance.

Croom, of New Albany, Ohio, joined Kimball Electronics from NiSource Inc., one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, where she most recently held the position of Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis.

In the past nine years at NiSource, she has held positions of increased responsibility, including director roles in operations planning, state finance, and regulatory affairs.

“We welcome Jana not only to our Company’s Finance leadership team, but also to our overall executive leadership structure. She joins us with vast experience in various areas of finance. Jana is a proven leader when it comes to driving strategic outcomes, and we are excited to have her help us become an even better company and further enhance share owner value,” said Michael K. Sergesketter, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Croom earned a master’s degree in Business Administration from the College of Business at The Ohio State University (Columbus, Ohio) and a bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster (Wooster, Ohio). She also completed the Emerging Leaders Program from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Michigan).

“Jana’s background in leading a diverse workforce to build effective teams and drive continuous improvement, along with her passion to support others in her community, complements our own Company values,” said Donald D. Charron, Chairman of the Board and CEO.

During her 20-plus year career, Croom has demonstrated a high-performance focus to help the growth of her former employers and her own personal development and growth. Also, she has demonstrated a commitment to volunteering and community engagement as an appointed trustee for the New Albany Community Authority Board; as an Advisory Board Member for the Salvation Army of Central Ohio; as a member of the United Way of Central Ohio Women’s Leadership Council and Key Club; and as a member of the American Association of Blacks in Energy.

Added Charron, “We welcome Jana to Kimball Electronics’ global family and look forward to her being a valuable supporter of our Company’s purpose, ‘Creating Quality for Life,’ for our various stakeholders.”

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:
Adam W. Smith
Treasurer
Telephone: 812.634.4000
E-mail: Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com


Primary Logo


