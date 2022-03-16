Log in
KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.

Kimball Electronics Announces Retirement of Sandy Smith, Vice President, Information Technology

03/16/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
Company Appoints Isabel Wells, Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that Sandy A. Smith, Vice President, Information Technology (IT), will be retiring March 31, 2022. Ms. Smith, who has been in the role since 2014, will be succeeded by Isabel Wells, an accomplished technology leader with over 20 years of Global IT leadership and management consulting experience.

“We have had the privilege of being made a better company through Sandy’s leadership as we continue to grow beyond $1 billion in annual sales,” stated Donald D. Charron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimball Electronics. “She developed an IT organization to support our expanding global footprint via acquisitions, divestitures, and greenfield operations, and she continuously led the charge to bridge together our North American, European, and Asian operations through a shared IT infrastructure, proving that her expertise and leadership knows no borders.”

Ms. Smith has been a respected global IT leader for Kimball Electronics since 2000, and, before that, for Kimball International (1987-2000).

Added Mr. Charron, “When Kimball Electronics spun off from our parent company, Kimball International, in 2014, Sandy was put in charge of creating an IT team to achieve a complete technological separation from Kimball International that enabled Kimball Electronics to succeed via its own IT staffing and infrastructure without creating a disruption to our manufacturing units’ customer schedules—an incredible feat.”

Most recently, Ms. Smith championed the company’s efforts to develop a digital vision and framework focused on meeting customer requirements.

Mr. Charron also applauded Ms. Smith’s philanthropy and community service, especially as it related to her tireless dedication to Crisis Connection, Mentors For Youth, and Women Empowering Women.

In response to her retirement announcement, Ms. Smith stated, “I have been very fortunate to serve the company and the Dubois County community throughout my career. I have been blessed and honored to have worked with amazing people during my 35 years at Kimball. I’ve had incredible opportunities to grow, learn, and take on new challenges. I’ve been a part of an exceptional growing global company, and I had the opportunity to travel and meet individuals in many countries. I truly couldn’t ask for more. It’s now time to let someone experience this great company and the extraordinary information technology talent that we have. I congratulate Isabel on her new position and wish her all the best.”

Prior to joining Kimball Electronics this April, Ms. Wells was Vice President of Information Technology at Avery Dennison, a Fortune 500 materials science and manufacturing company, where she was responsible for IT Strategy, Digital Innovation, and Portfolio Management, among other responsibilities.

Prior to Avery Dennison, she held a number of leadership positions in the US and the UK at KPMG and PA Consulting Group.

Ms. Wells holds a BSc in IT, Business Management, and Languages from the University of York, UK, and a certificate in Digital Leadership Acceleration from UC Berkeley.

Regarding her new role with the company, Ms. Wells stated, “I am excited to join the Kimball Electronics family. I am inspired by the values-based culture and the impressive commitment to quality and customer service, along with the diverse portfolio of products, services, and global markets served.”

She added, “I am looking forward to working with Don, the other leaders, and the entire IT team. Sandy, through her legacy, leaves a stable and established IT function, for which I am grateful. We are well positioned to support the continued growth and expansion of Kimball and to focus on IT becoming a core competitive advantage for the company.”

Ms. Wells is a passionate non-profit fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and DePaul USA and holds a local leadership committee position at Susan G. Komen of Los Angeles County.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire company, I want to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Sandy for her dedication and service. She will always be a valued member of the Kimball Electronics family,” stated Mr. Charron. “I also want to express our excitement in welcoming someone of the caliber of Isabel to our global family. Isabel will help us continue to strive to be a greater company when it comes to creating lasting relationships and global success and demonstrating our company’s purpose, ‘Creating Quality for Life.’ ”

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.


