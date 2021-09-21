Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kimball Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KE   US49428J1097

KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.

(KE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kimball Electronics : Company Reaffirms Guidance With Supply Chain Disruptions Shifting More Shippable Backlog to Second Half of Fiscal 2022 (Form 8-K)

09/21/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Company Reaffirms Guidance With Supply Chain Disruptions Shifting More Shippable Backlog to Second Half of Fiscal 2022

JASPER, Ind., September 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced the company will be attending the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Investor Conference. Donald D. Charron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jana Croom, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the company website, on the Events & Presentations tab in the Investor Relations section, at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-presentations. If you are unable to attend the live webcast, an archive will be available in this same location on the company website.

In advance of the conference, the company reaffirms its guidance for the full year fiscal 2022, with supply chain disruptions shifting more shippable backlog to the second half of the fiscal year.

Commenting on today's announcement, Mr. Charron stated, "As highlighted in our earnings release in August, we expect two very different halves to fiscal 2022 as a result of the global materials shortage. The supply chain disruption in July and August was more pronounced than our original estimates, partly due to rising COVID-19 infections in Malaysia that slowed output at parts factories. This compounded an already severe global shortage of semiconductors and is shifting out our shippable backlog as customer demand far exceeds parts availability."

Mr. Charron continued, "Our teams have been working closely with our suppliers and customers to address the challenges of the shortage. As previously stated, the environment is very dynamic based on COVID-19, logistic issues, and capacity constraints. Our customer demand for the remainder of our fiscal year is at record levels, however, the short term and longer term visibility of electronic components is still very dynamic."



Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained within this release are considered forward-looking, including our fiscal year 2022 guidance, under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "should," "goal," "predict," "will," "future," "optimistic," "confident," and "believe." Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, global economic conditions, geopolitical environment, global health emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, availability or cost of raw materials and components, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and our ability to convert new business opportunities into customers and revenue. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the Company are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.
To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

Disclaimer

Kimball Electronics Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.
05:02pKIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Company Reaffirms Guidance With Supply Chain Disruptions Shifting Mo..
PU
04:53pKIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
04:10pKimball Electronics to Participate at the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
GL
08/27KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/20Kimball Electronics Introduces Kimball Medical Solutions
GL
08/05KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Q4 2021 Transcript
PU
08/04KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : REPORTS STRONG Q4 AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
08/04KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/04TRANCHE UPDATE ON KIMBALL ELECTRONIC : KE)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 22, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 446 M - -
Net income 2022 52,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 36,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 629 M 629 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kimball Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,20 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald D. Charron Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jana T. Croom Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sandy A. Smith Vice President-Information Technology
Mary Leah Siegel Director-Marketing & Research
John H. Kahle Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.57.60%629
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%558 824
NVIDIA CORPORATION61.72%526 980
INTEL CORPORATION6.34%214 940
BROADCOM INC.13.01%203 676
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.57%177 801