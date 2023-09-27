Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced the Company will hold its Annual Meeting of Share Owners on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). This will be a hybrid event with the in-person meeting occurring at the Kimball Electronics corporate office located at 1205 Kimball Boulevard, Jasper, Ind. Alternatively, virtual participation is available at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KE2023.

The meeting will focus on voting results for formal business and proxy proposals. Share Owners as of the September 11, 2023 record date may vote electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to the formal business meeting on November 17. Share Owners entitled to vote at the meeting may also vote their shares online during the meeting.

The Company will file its proxy statement on Thursday, September 28, 2023, which will include details confirming how Share Owners can access the November 17 hybrid annual meeting and vote shares before or during the meeting.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of durable electronics and contract manufacturing services for non-electronic components, medical disposables, drug delivery solutions, precision molded plastics, and production automation, test, and inspection equipment to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927371599/en/