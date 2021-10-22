Log in
Kimball Electronics, Inc. : Announces Date for Reporting First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

10/22/2021 | 08:36am EDT
Company’s Annual Meeting of Share Owners Scheduled for November 9th

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it will report first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after the closing of the market. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 877-248-9893 in the United States, or 873-415-0287 for other locations. Please reference conference ID 8062466. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be archived at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com.

Annual Meeting of Share Owners

The company will hold its Annual Meeting of Share Owners on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Kimball Electronics, Inc. Headquarters at 1205 Kimball Blvd. in Jasper, Indiana. Registered Share Owners as of the September 10, 2021 record date are entitled to submit proxies or vote in person at the Annual Meeting of Share Owners. Appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for the in-person annual meeting, which may include temperature taking, masking, and/or social distancing.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.


