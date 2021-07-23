Log in
    KE   US49428J1097

KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.

(KE)
  Report
Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

07/23/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
JASPER, Ind., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the closing of the market.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 877-248-9893 or internationally at 873-415-0287. Please reference conference ID 6559168.   The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-presentations.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-presentations.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:
Andrew D. Regrut
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: 812.827.4151
E-mail: Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 283 M - -
Net income 2021 53,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 495 M 495 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 81,1%
Managers and Directors
Donald D. Charron Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Sergesketter Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sandy A. Smith Vice President-Information Technology
John H. Kahle Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Gregory J. Lampert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.24.14%542
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.38%549 120
NVIDIA CORPORATION50.09%474 253
INTEL CORPORATION12.32%225 765
BROADCOM INC.8.79%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.35%173 779