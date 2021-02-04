Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kimball Electronics, Inc.    KE

KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.

(KE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kimball Electronics : Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

02/04/2021 | 08:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Supplementary Information to February 4, 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Kimball Electronics (Nasdaq: KE)

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained within this supplementary information and any statements made during our earnings conference call today may be considered forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "should," "goal," "predict," "will," "future," "optimistic," "confident," and "believe." These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including without limitation global economic conditions, the geopolitical environment, global health emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, and our ability to convert new business opportunities into customers and revenue. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (the "Company") are contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, our earnings release, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

This supplementary information contains non-GAAP financial measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States in the statement of income, statement of comprehensive income, balance sheet, statement of cash flows, or statement of Share Owners' equity of the Company. The non- GAAP financial measures contained herein include Adjusted Selling & Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), which have been adjusted for changes in the fair value of the supplemental employee retirement plan ("SERP"), goodwill impairment, expense related to adjustments after the measurement period of the GES acquisition, and proceeds from lawsuit settlements. Management believes it is useful for investors to understand how its core operations performed without the effects of the SERP liability, the goodwill impairment, the expense related to the adjustments after the measurement period of the GES acquisition, and the lawsuit proceeds. Excluding these amounts allows investors to meaningfully trend, analyze, and benchmark the performance of the Company's core operations. Many of the Company's internal performance measures that management uses to make certain operating decisions use these and other non-GAAP measures to enable meaningful trending of core operating metrics.

2

Kimball Electronics (Nasdaq: KE)

(Unaudited)

Net Sales

$350

+4%

from Q2'20

$332

$325

$319

$321

$313

$313

$307

$300

$294

MillionsIn

$286

$275

$250

$225

$200

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

3

Kimball Electronics (Nasdaq: KE)

(Unaudited)

Net Sales Mix by Vertical Market

% of Sales

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

1%

2%

2%

2%

2%

1%

1%

1%

5%

5%

5%

5%

4%

4%

4%

3%

21%

21%

22%

21%

21%

21%

22%

26%

27%

32%

32%

32%

28%

30%

38%

43%

44%

48%

40%

40%

40%

42%

36%

26%

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Public Safety

Other

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kimball Electronics Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.
02:23aKIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/03KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
02/03KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Fiscal Q2 Results Top Street View -- Shares Up 5% After-Ho..
MT
02/03KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Earnings Flash (KE) KIMBALL ELECTRONICS Reports Q2 Revenue..
MT
02/03KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Earnings Flash (KE) KIMBALL ELECTRONICS Posts Q2 EPS $0.60..
MT
02/03Kimball Electronics, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
GL
01/27KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Sidoti Downgrades Kimball Electronics to Neutral From Buy,..
MT
01/26KIMBALL ELECTRONICS : Facilities
PU
01/21Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Second Quarter Fiscal Yea..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 295 M - -
Net income 2021 44,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 9,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 497 M 497 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kimball Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 19,77 $
Spread / Highest target 1,16%
Spread / Average Target 1,16%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald D. Charron Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael K. Sergesketter Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sandy A. Smith Vice President-Information Technology
Gregory J. Lampert Independent Director
Colleen C. Repplier Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.23.64%497
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.87%584 038
NVIDIA CORPORATION3.64%335 015
INTEL CORPORATION16.42%234 354
BROADCOM INC.6.24%189 199
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED8.17%183 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ