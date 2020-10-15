Kimball Electronics : Rules of Conduct

In the event of disorder, technical malfunction, or other significant problem that disrupts the Annual Meeting, the Chairman may adjourn, recess or expedite the Annual Meeting, or take such other action that the Chairman determines is appropriate considering the circumstances.

If there are any matters of individual concern to a Share Owner and not of general concern to all Share Owners, or if a question posed was not otherwise answered, such matters may be raised separately after the Meeting by contacting Investor Relations at

out of order or not otherwise suitable for the conduct of the Meeting as determined by the Chair or Corporate Secretary in their reasonable judgment.

in furtherance of the Share Owner's personal or business interests; or

derogatory references to individuals or that are otherwise in bad taste;

irrelevant to the business of KE or to the business of the Meeting;

Share Owner questions are welcome, but conducting the business set out in the agenda for the benefit of all Share Owners will be paramount. KE will not address any questions that are, among other things:

To allow us to answer questions from as many Share Owners as possible, we will limit each Share Owner to two questions. It will help us if questions are succinct and cover only one topic per question. Questions from multiple Share Owners on the same topic or that are otherwise related may be grouped, summarized, and answered together.

Following completion of the formal business of the Meeting, KE's CFO and CEO will give presentations about KE's business. At the end of the presentations, the CFO and/or CEO will address appropriate general questions from Share Owners regarding KE. Such questions may be submitted in the field provided in the web portal during the Meeting.

If a Share Owner has a question about one of the matters in the agenda to be voted on by the Share Owners at the meeting, such question may be submitted in the field provided in the web portal at or before the time the matters are before the meeting for consideration. We will answer questions on any matters in the agenda to be voted on by the Share Owners at the Meeting before the voting is closed.

Because this is a meeting of our Share Owners, only our Share Owners are permitted to ask questions during the Meeting. You need to have held stock as of the close of business on the record date of September 8, 2020 to vote or submit questions while participating in the meeting. To vote or submit questions, please login as a Share Owner by entering the

Welcome to the first Virtual Annual Meeting of Share Owners ("Meeting") of Kimball Electronics, Inc. ("KE"). It is our desire to conduct a fair, orderly, and informative Meeting utilizing the virtual format. Kindly observe the following Rules of Conduct and Procedures.

9. Recording of the Annual Meeting is prohibited. A webcast playback will be available after the completion of the meeting on the KE's website.

Technical Assistance: A support line will be available on the meeting website shortly prior to, and during the Annual Meeting to assist Share Owners with any technical difficulties they may have accessing or hearing the virtual meeting. For assistance, please call 800-586-1548 (US) or 303-562-9288 (International).

A violation of any of these rules may be considered cause for expulsion from the Meeting.

Thank you for your cooperation and for joining the Meeting.