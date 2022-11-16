Advanced search
KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.

(KE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42 2022-11-16 am EST
22.56 USD   -0.75%
09:17aKimball Electronics to Participate at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
BU
11/15Kimball Electronics, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Kimball Electronics to Participate at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

11/16/2022 | 09:17am EST
Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced the company will be participating at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. Donald D. Charron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on November 17th at 8:45 AM CT. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the company website at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-and-presentations/events. If you are unable to attend the live webcast, an archive will be available in this same location on the company website.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769-2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained within this release are considered forward-looking, including our fiscal year 2023 guidance, under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “should,” “goal,” “predict,” “will,” “future,” “optimistic,” “confident,” and “believe.” Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, global economic conditions, geopolitical environment and conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, global health emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, availability or cost of raw materials and components, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and our ability to convert new business opportunities into customers and revenue. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the company are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 697 M - -
Net income 2023 56,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 562 M 562 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 80,0%
Technical analysis trends KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,73 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald D. Charron Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jana T. Croom Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mary Leah Siegel Director-Marketing & Research
Isabel Wells Vice President-Information Technology
Douglas A. Hass Associate General Counsel & Assistant Secretary
