    KE   US49428J1097

KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.

(KE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
20.01 USD   +0.05%
04:31pKimball Electronics to Participate at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap 2022 Virtual Conference
BU
05/12NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen -3-
DJ
05/11Lake Street Initiates Kimball Electronics at Buy with $27 Price Target
MT
Kimball Electronics to Participate at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap 2022 Virtual Conference

06/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced the company will be attending the Sidoti Summer Small Cap 2022 Virtual Conference. Donald D. Charron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jana Croom, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the company website, on the Events & Presentations tab in the Investor Relations section, at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-and-presentations/events. If you are unable to attend the live webcast, an archive will be available in this same location on the company website.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 352 M - -
Net income 2022 35,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 32,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 497 M 497 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 81,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,00 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald D. Charron Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jana T. Croom Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mary Leah Siegel Director-Marketing & Research
Isabel Wells Vice President-Information Technology
Douglas Hass Associate General Counsel & Assistant Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIMBALL ELECTRONICS, INC.-8.09%497
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.10%463 386
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.29%425 031
BROADCOM INC.-18.66%218 574
INTEL CORPORATION-23.92%160 194
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-34.11%153 657