Kimball Electronics to Participate at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap 2022 Virtual Conference

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced the company will be attending the Sidoti Summer Small Cap 2022 Virtual Conference. Donald D. Charron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jana Croom, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the company website, on the Events & Presentations tab in the Investor Relations section, at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-and-presentations/events. If you are unable to attend the live webcast, an archive will be available in this same location on the company website.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005810/en/