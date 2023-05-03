Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kimball International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBAL   US4942741038

KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(KBAL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:57 2023-05-03 pm EDT
12.26 USD   -0.16%
05/03Kimball International Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Kimball International, Inc. - KBAL
BU
04/21Kimball International : Merger Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04/21Kimball International Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Kimball International, Inc. - KBAL

05/03/2023 | 09:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Kimball International, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KBAL) to HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Kimball will receive $9.00 in cash and 0.1301 shares of HNI for each share of Kimball that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-kbal/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05/03Kimball International Investor Alert : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
04/21Kimball International : Merger Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04/21Kimball International Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Kimball International, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Result..
AQ
03/23KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10Kimball International Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Arti..
AQ
03/08Kimball International Investor Alert : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
03/08Kimball International Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/08Top Midday Gainers
MT
03/08Investors Cautious Ahead of More Powell Testimony, Stifling US Equity Futures
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 724 M - -
Net income 2023 -20,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -21,5x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 446 M 446 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 410
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kimball International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,26 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristine L. Juster Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Jonathan Wolfe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick E. Connolly Chairman
Greg A. Meunier Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas J. Tischhauser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.88.62%449
MILLERKNOLL, INC.-19.75%1 275
UE FURNITURE CO., LTD.-4.41%402
ITAB SHOP CONCEPT AB (PUBL)2.73%247
GROLLEAU-33.59%16
MARTELA OYJ-9.39%11
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer