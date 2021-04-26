Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kimball International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBAL

KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(KBAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

04/26/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JASPER, Ind., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 25, 2021.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company. For over 70 years, we have crafted design-driven furnishings that help our customers shape ordinary spaces into vibrant places that spark collaboration, relaxation, wellness, and discovery. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

Kimball InternationalFor additional information contact:
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546-2256Lynn Morgen - lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Telephone 812.482.1600Eric Prouty - eric.prouty@advisiry.com




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:39pKimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
04/14Kimball International, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financ..
GL
03/30KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
03/30Kimball International Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
GL
03/24KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/17Kimball International, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Inve..
GL
02/19KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Fin..
AQ
02/12KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL  : B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Kimball International Wi..
MT
02/09Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
02/04KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 572 M - -
Net income 2021 6,96 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 74,7x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 523 M 523 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 808
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kimball International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,50 $
Last Close Price 14,19 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kristine L. Juster Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Jonathan Wolfe Chief Financial Officer
Kimberly K. Ryan Chairman
Greg A. Meunier Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas J. Tischhauser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.74%523
HERMAN MILLER, INC.24.35%2 480
ZHEJIANG HENGLIN CHAIR INDUSTRY CO., LTD.8.58%881
NANJING INFORM STORAGE EQUIPMENT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-8.93%365
ITOKI CORPORATION14.07%160
MARTELA OYJ-0.97%15
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ