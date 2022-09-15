Advanced search
    KRP   US49435R1023

KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP

(KRP)
09-15-2022
17.75 USD   -0.22%
Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

09/15/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 122,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, before the market opens.  Kimbell will also declare its third quarter 2022 distribution concurrent with this release.  In conjunction with the release, Kimbell has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern).

By Phone:

Dial 201-389-0869 at least 10 minutes before the call.  A replay will be available through November 10th by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID: 13732853#.



By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Kimbell's Investor Relations website at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com/. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.  A replay will be available shortly after the call.

 

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas.  Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 16 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 122,000 gross wells with over 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin.  To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com

Contact:
Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
krp@dennardlascar.com
(713) 529-6600

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimbell-royalty-partners-announces-timing-of-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301625719.html

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2022
