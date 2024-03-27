Consumer companies rose sharply amid optimism about the outlook for property markets and consumer spending.

The overall mortgage market composite index fell 0.7% to 196.8 for the week ending March 22, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Cruiseline Carnival raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance, but the cruise operator warned it is still calculating an expected hit to profit from the collapse of a major bridge in Baltimore this week.

Kimberly-Clark is setting new goals and rejigging its business to save money, improve sales, and speed up profit growth.

Land's End shares rallied after the clothier posted fourth-quarter sales ahead of Wall Street targets. Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz posted forecast-beating earnings as well-received spring collections pushed sales higher during February.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

