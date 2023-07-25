Kimberly-Clark Corporation specializes in the manufacturing and the marketing of hygiene products and personal care. Net sales break down by family products as follows: - protection and personal care products (52.8%): disposable diapers, training pants, diapers, feminine protection products, etc. (Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise and other brand names) ; - household hygiene products (31%): tissues, toilet paper, paper towels, hand towels, paper napkins, wipes, etc. (Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve and other brand names); - professional hygiene products (15.8%): hand towels, tissues, towels, apparel, disinfectants, industrial wipers, etc. (Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, KleenGuard and other brand names); - others (0.4%). Noth America accounts for 50.9% of net sales.

Sector Personal Products