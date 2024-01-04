DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Wednesday, January 24. A press release and supplemental materials will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Kimberly-Clark management will then host a live Q&A session with analysts beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The earnings release, supplemental materials, and Kimberly-Clark's Q&A session can be accessed at investor.kimberly-clark.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event through the same website.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-F]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-corporation-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2023-results-on-january-24-2024-302026664.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation