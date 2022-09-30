Advanced search
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:17 2022-09-30 pm EDT
113.54 USD   -1.25%
01:19pKimberly-Clark Currently Down Nine Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Losing Streak Since October 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/28Kimberly-Clark Appoints Andrea Zahumensky as Resident, Personal Care for Its North America Consumer Business Effective October 13, 2022
CI
09/23Huggies Creates Limited-Edition T-Shirt Collection to Raise Awareness and Money to Help End Diaper Need
AQ
Kimberly-Clark Currently Down Nine Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Losing Streak Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is currently at $113.50, down $1.48 or 1.29%


--Would be lowest close since March 23, 2020, when it closed at $112.34

--Currently down nine consecutive days; down 7.59% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 30, 2020, when it fell for 11 straight trading days

--Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending June 17, 2022, when it fell 7.65%

--Down 10.99% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since April 2001, when it fell 12.43%

--Down 20.58% year-to-date

--Down 28.54% from its all-time closing high of $158.84 on Aug. 12, 2020

--Down 14.13% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 1, 2021), when it closed at $132.18

--Down 21.5% from its 52-week closing high of $144.59 on Jan. 10, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $113.50; lowest intraday level since March 24, 2020, when it hit $110.66

--Down 1.29% at today's intraday low


All data as of 12:59:47 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1318ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 209 M - -
Net income 2022 1 912 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 38 820 M 38 820 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nelson Urdaneta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Long Chief Research & Development Officer
Zackery A. Hicks Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-18.01%38 820
UNICHARM CORPORATION-5.12%19 473
ESSITY AB-25.86%13 730
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.45%5 145
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.21%2 906
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-38.60%1 853