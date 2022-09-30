Kimberly-Clark Currently Down Nine Consecutive Days, On Track for Longest Losing Streak Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is currently at $113.50, down $1.48 or 1.29%

--Would be lowest close since March 23, 2020, when it closed at $112.34

--Currently down nine consecutive days; down 7.59% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 30, 2020, when it fell for 11 straight trading days

--Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending June 17, 2022, when it fell 7.65%

--Down 10.99% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since April 2001, when it fell 12.43%

--Down 20.58% year-to-date

--Down 28.54% from its all-time closing high of $158.84 on Aug. 12, 2020

--Down 14.13% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 1, 2021), when it closed at $132.18

--Down 21.5% from its 52-week closing high of $144.59 on Jan. 10, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $113.50; lowest intraday level since March 24, 2020, when it hit $110.66

--Down 1.29% at today's intraday low

All data as of 12:59:47 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1318ET