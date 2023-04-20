Advanced search
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:34 2023-04-20 pm EDT
139.14 USD   +0.53%
Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/20/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
DALLAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share. The dividend is payable on July 5, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 9, 2023.

This represents the 51st consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 89th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries.  Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries.  We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come.  We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com.

[KMB-F]

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-declares-quarterly-dividend-301803637.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
