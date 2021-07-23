Log in
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
Kimberly-Clark Keeps Forecast of Favorable FX in 2021 -- Currency Comment

07/23/2021 | 10:54am EDT
By Paulo Trevisani

Kimberly-Clark Corp. said Friday that foreign exchange increased sales in the second quarter and maintained its outlook of a positive currency impact for the full year.

The company said it assumes currency rates would be a favorable factor between 1% and 2% for 2021 sales, although it reduced its net sales growth outlook to 1% to 4% from 3% to 5% previously.

Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.7 billion in the second quarter, up 2% from a year earlier. The Irving, Texas, maker of personal products said foreign exchange boosted sales by 3% in the period. It reported beneficial currency translation in its three business segments and in all foreign marketing regions.

"We have also experienced incidents of supply chain disruption and increased currency and commodity volatility," the company said.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1053ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 659 M - -
Net income 2021 2 356 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 45 536 M 45 536 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 89,0%
