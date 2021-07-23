Kimberly-Clark Keeps Forecast of Favorable FX in 2021 -- Currency Comment

By Paulo Trevisani

Kimberly-Clark Corp. said Friday that foreign exchange increased sales in the second quarter and maintained its outlook of a positive currency impact for the full year.

The company said it assumes currency rates would be a favorable factor between 1% and 2% for 2021 sales, although it reduced its net sales growth outlook to 1% to 4% from 3% to 5% previously.

Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.7 billion in the second quarter, up 2% from a year earlier. The Irving, Texas, maker of personal products said foreign exchange boosted sales by 3% in the period. It reported beneficial currency translation in its three business segments and in all foreign marketing regions.

"We have also experienced incidents of supply chain disruption and increased currency and commodity volatility," the company said.

