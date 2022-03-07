Kimberly Clark : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Kimberly-Clark Corporation will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time for the following purposes:

1. To elect as directors the thirteen nominees named in the accompanying proxy statement;

2. To ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent auditor for 2022; and

3. To approve the compensation for our named executive officers in an advisory vote.

Due to the public health impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our employees, stockholders, and our community, the 2022 Annual Meeting will be virtual and will be held entirely online via live webcast at https://meetnow.global/MJW2GVW. There will not be an option to attend the meeting in person. Please see "Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting" for more information.

Stockholders also will take action upon any other business that may properly come before the meeting.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournments. It is important that your shares be represented at the meeting. I urge you to vote promptly by using the Internet or telephone or by signing, dating and returning your proxy form in the envelope provided.

The accompanying proxy statement also is being used to solicit voting instructions for shares of Kimberly-Clark common stock that are held by the trustees of our employee benefit and share purchase plans for the benefit of the participants in the plans. It is important that participants in the plans indicate their preferences by using the Internet or telephone or by signing, dating and returning the voting instruction card, which is enclosed with the proxy statement, in the envelope provided.

To attend the meeting, please register by following the instructions on page 94.

By Order of the Board of Directors. March 7, 2022

Alison M. Rhoten, Vice President, Deputy

General Counsel, Global Corporate Affairs

and Corporate Secretary

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be Held on April 27, 2022:The Proxy Statement and proxy card, as well as our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, are available at https://www.kimberly- clark.com/investors.

