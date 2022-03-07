Log in
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

Kimberly Clark : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")

03/07/2022 | 04:51pm EST

03/07/2022 | 04:51pm EST
Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No.

)

Filed by the Registrant [X]

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant [ ]

Check the appropriate box:

[ ] Preliminary Proxy Statement

  • ] Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  1. Definitive Proxy Statement

[

]

Definitive Additional Materials

[

]

Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  1. No fee required.
  • ] Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:

[ ]

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

  • ] Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

Table of Contents

Proxy Statement

For 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Table of Contents

March 7, 2022

Michael D. Hsu

Chairman of the Board and

Chief Executive Officer

FELLOW STOCKHOLDERS:

It is my pleasure to invite you to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Kimberly-Clark Corporation. The meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

At the Annual Meeting, stockholders will be asked to elect thirteen directors for a one-year term, ratify the selection of Kimberly-Clark's independent auditor, and approve the compensation for our named executive officers. These matters are fully described in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting and proxy statement.

Your vote is important. Regardless of whether you plan to attend the meeting, I urge you to vote your shares as soon as possible. You may vote using the proxy form by completing, signing, and dating it, then returning it by mail. Also, most of our stockholders can submit their vote by telephone or through the Internet. If telephone or Internet voting is available to you, instructions will be included on your proxy form. Additional information about voting your shares is included in the proxy statement.

Sincerely,

2022 Proxy Statement

Table of Contents

Notice of

Annual Meeting

of Stockholders

TO BE HELD

April 27, 2022

VIA

live webcast at https://meetnow. global/MJW2GVW

2022 Proxy Statement

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Kimberly-Clark Corporation will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time for the following purposes:

1. To elect as directors the thirteen nominees named in the accompanying proxy statement;

2. To ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent auditor for 2022; and

3. To approve the compensation for our named executive officers in an advisory vote.

Due to the public health impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our employees, stockholders, and our community, the 2022 Annual Meeting will be virtual and will be held entirely online via live webcast at https://meetnow.global/MJW2GVW. There will not be an option to attend the meeting in person. Please see "Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting" for more information.

Stockholders also will take action upon any other business that may properly come before the meeting.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting or any adjournments. It is important that your shares be represented at the meeting. I urge you to vote promptly by using the Internet or telephone or by signing, dating and returning your proxy form in the envelope provided.

The accompanying proxy statement also is being used to solicit voting instructions for shares of Kimberly-Clark common stock that are held by the trustees of our employee benefit and share purchase plans for the benefit of the participants in the plans. It is important that participants in the plans indicate their preferences by using the Internet or telephone or by signing, dating and returning the voting instruction card, which is enclosed with the proxy statement, in the envelope provided.

To attend the meeting, please register by following the instructions on page 94.

By Order of the Board of Directors.

March 7, 2022

Alison M. Rhoten, Vice President, Deputy

General Counsel, Global Corporate Affairs

and Corporate Secretary

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be Held on April 27, 2022:The Proxy Statement and proxy card, as well as our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, are available at https://www.kimberly- clark.com/investors.

1

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

  • Proxy Summary
  • Corporate Governance
  • Board Leadership Structure
  1. Director Independence
  1. Board Meetings
  1. Board Committees
  1. Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
  1. Stockholder Rights
  2. Communicating With Directors; Stockholder Engagement Policy
  1. Stockholder Engagement
  1. Our Approach to Sustainability
  1. Other Corporate Governance Policies and Practices

24

Proposal 1. Election of Directors

24

Process for Director Elections

  1. Process and Criteria for Nominating Directors
  2. Committee Review of Attributes of Current Directors
  1. Diversity of Directors
  2. The Nominees
  1. Director Compensation
  2. 2021 Outside Director Compensation
  1. Proposal 2. Ratification of Auditor
  2. Principal Accounting Firm Fees
  1. Audit Committee Approval of Audit and Non-Audit Services
  2. Audit Committee Report
  3. Proposal 3. Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation
  4. Compensation Discussion and Analysis

41 2021 Compensation Highlights

  1. Executive Compensation Objectives and Policies
  2. Components of Our Executive Compensation Program
  1. Setting Annual Compensation
  1. Executive Compensation for 2021
  1. Benefits and Other Compensation
  2. Executive Compensation for 2022
  1. Additional Information About Our Compensation Practices
  1. Management Development and Compensation Committee Report
  2. Analysis of Compensation-Related Risks

2

2022 Proxy Statement

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

