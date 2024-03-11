"… I am proud of how our teams around the world continued to execute and ultimately deliver strong results."

March 11, 2024

FELLOW STOCKHOLDERS:

On behalf of the Kimberly-Clark Board of Directors, thank you for your continued interest, ownership, and engagement with our company. As stockholders, you are at the center of our value-creation efforts.

This was another dynamic year for all of us, and I am proud of how our teams around the world continued to execute and ultimately deliver solid results. Despite facing persistent macroeconomic challenges, we successfully executed our strategy, delivering better organic growth and a stronger recovery of costs, margins, and earnings than we anticipated at the start of the year.

We delivered solid results in 2023.*

Sales of $20.4 billion, an increase of 1%, with organic sales up 5% and above our three-year average of 4%

three-year average of 4% Gross margin improved by 360 basis points to 34.4% and adjusted gross margin improved by 370 basis points to 34.5%

Operating profit was $2.34 billion in 2023 versus $2.68 billion in 2022. Adjusted operating profit was $2.96 billion in 2023 versus $2.62 billion in 2022

Diluted earnings per share were $5.21 compared to $5.72 in 2022. Adjusted earnings per share were $6.57 compared to $5.63 in 2022

In 2023, we generated cash from operations of $3.5 billion and free cash flow of $2.8 billion, reflecting better capital discipline that we are driving throughout the organization. We also allocated capital in stockholder-friendly ways - increasing the annual dividend by 1.7%, our 51st consecutive year of dividend increases, and returning approximately $1.8 billion to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Our growth strategy leverages our discipline and focus as a consumer-centric enterprise. As we continue to face dynamic external conditions and evolving consumer preferences, we will continue to invest in category-defining innovation and differentiating our global brands while maintaining a disciplined cost structure to position us for long-term value creation.

We continued to evolve our highly engaged, independent and diverse board.

Our directors have expertise in the priority areas for Kimberly-Clark and reflect the diversity of our global consumers and product portfolio. In September, we welcomed new director, Deeptha Khanna. Her deep international expertise in consumer products goods and the health sector will provide invaluable perspective as we execute our growth strategy and deliver our purpose of Better Care for a Better World. Our Board is now more than 50% women and nearly 40% of our directors are ethnically diverse.

Recognizing the strategic role that sustainability plays in our enterprise, the Board recently established a Sustainability Subcommittee of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, dedicated to continuing to drive the organization forward in this important area and reaching our ambitious sustainability milestones.

Finally, I note that Mike White, our Lead Director since 2020, is not standing for re-election when his term expires at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I extend my deep gratitude to Mike for his strategic vision, business acumen, and strong leadership during his eight years of service on our Board. I am pleased to share that the Board has appointed Sherilyn M. McCoy, a director since 2018, as our new Lead Director effective following the Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important.

We invite you to join us at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders which will be held virtually on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Regardless of whether you plan to join the meeting, I urge you to vote your shares as soon as possible. Information about voting your shares is included in this proxy statement.

Thank you again for your continued investment in Kimberly-Clark, and the confidence you place in our Board of Directors. Sincerely,