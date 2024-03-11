UNITED STATES

Company Overview

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. We are headquartered in Dallas, Texas with approximately 41,000 employees worldwide and manufacturing facilities in 33 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them.

Our portfolio of brands includes Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Plenitud, Viva, Softex, Sweety, Thinx, and WypAll.

In 2023, we generated net sales of $20.4 billion with approximately 54 percent of net sales in North America and approximately 46 percent in international markets. We have three reportable business segments - Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional

- as shown below with 2023 net sales for each segment.

Personal Care

Consumer Tissue

Diapers

Bathroom Tissue

Training/Youth/Swim Pants

Facial Tissue

Baby Wipes

Paper Towels

  • Feminine Care
  • Incontinence Care

K-C Professional (KCP)

  • Facial Tissue, Bathroom Tissue and Paper Towels for away-from- home use
  • Wipers
  • PPE and Safety Products

$10.7 Billion

$6.3 Billion

$3.4 Billion

Michael D. Hsu

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

"… I am proud of how our teams around the world continued to execute and ultimately deliver strong results."

March 11, 2024

FELLOW STOCKHOLDERS:

On behalf of the Kimberly-Clark Board of Directors, thank you for your continued interest, ownership, and engagement with our company. As stockholders, you are at the center of our value-creation efforts.

This was another dynamic year for all of us, and I am proud of how our teams around the world continued to execute and ultimately deliver solid results. Despite facing persistent macroeconomic challenges, we successfully executed our strategy, delivering better organic growth and a stronger recovery of costs, margins, and earnings than we anticipated at the start of the year.

We delivered solid results in 2023.*

  • Sales of $20.4 billion, an increase of 1%, with organic sales up 5% and above our three-year average of 4%
  • Gross margin improved by 360 basis points to 34.4% and adjusted gross margin improved by 370 basis points to 34.5%
  • Operating profit was $2.34 billion in 2023 versus $2.68 billion in 2022. Adjusted operating profit was $2.96 billion in 2023 versus $2.62 billion in 2022
  • Diluted earnings per share were $5.21 compared to $5.72 in 2022. Adjusted earnings per share were $6.57 compared to $5.63 in 2022

In 2023, we generated cash from operations of $3.5 billion and free cash flow of $2.8 billion, reflecting better capital discipline that we are driving throughout the organization. We also allocated capital in stockholder-friendly ways - increasing the annual dividend by 1.7%, our 51st consecutive year of dividend increases, and returning approximately $1.8 billion to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Our growth strategy leverages our discipline and focus as a consumer-centric enterprise. As we continue to face dynamic external conditions and evolving consumer preferences, we will continue to invest in category-defining innovation and differentiating our global brands while maintaining a disciplined cost structure to position us for long-term value creation.

We continued to evolve our highly engaged, independent and diverse board.

Our directors have expertise in the priority areas for Kimberly-Clark and reflect the diversity of our global consumers and product portfolio. In September, we welcomed new director, Deeptha Khanna. Her deep international expertise in consumer products goods and the health sector will provide invaluable perspective as we execute our growth strategy and deliver our purpose of Better Care for a Better World. Our Board is now more than 50% women and nearly 40% of our directors are ethnically diverse.

Recognizing the strategic role that sustainability plays in our enterprise, the Board recently established a Sustainability Subcommittee of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, dedicated to continuing to drive the organization forward in this important area and reaching our ambitious sustainability milestones.

Finally, I note that Mike White, our Lead Director since 2020, is not standing for re-election when his term expires at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I extend my deep gratitude to Mike for his strategic vision, business acumen, and strong leadership during his eight years of service on our Board. I am pleased to share that the Board has appointed Sherilyn M. McCoy, a director since 2018, as our new Lead Director effective following the Annual Meeting.

Your vote is important.

We invite you to join us at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders which will be held virtually on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Regardless of whether you plan to join the meeting, I urge you to vote your shares as soon as possible. Information about voting your shares is included in this proxy statement.

Thank you again for your continued investment in Kimberly-Clark, and the confidence you place in our Board of Directors. Sincerely,

Michael D. Hsu

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

  • Organic sales describes the impact of changes in volume, net selling prices, and product mix on net sales and excludes changes in foreign currency exchange rates, acquisitions, and exited businesses. Adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating profit, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Free cash flow is cash provided by operations less capital spending. Please see Appendix B for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures.

2024 Proxy Statement

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Date and Time

May 2, 2024 (Thursday) 8:00 AM

(Central)

Location

Live Webcast https://meetnow.global/MLD9KMQ

Who May Vote

Stockholders of record at the close of business on

the record date of March 4, 2024

There will not be an option to attend the meeting in person. Please see "Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting" for more information.

Voting Items Proposals

Board Vote Recommendation

For Further Details

1

Elect as directors the twelve nominees named in the

"FOR" each director nominee

Page 27

accompanying proxy statement

2

Ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our

"FOR"

Page 46

independent auditor for 2024

3

Approve the compensation for our named executive officers

"FOR"

Page 49

in an advisory vote

4

Adopt Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to limit

"FOR"

Page 89

certain officer liability and make other administrative updates

Stockholders will take action upon any other business that may properly come before the meeting.

The accompanying proxy statement also is being used to solicit voting instructions for shares of Kimberly-Clark common stock that are held by the trustees of our employee benefit and share purchase plans for the benefit of the participants in the plans. It is important that participants in the plans indicate their voting preferences by using the Internet or telephone or by signing, dating and returning the voting instruction card, which is enclosed with the proxy statement, in the envelope provided.

To attend the virtual meeting, please follow the instructions on page 102.

By Order of the Board of Directors.

Alison M. Rhoten

Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Global

Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary

March 11, 2024

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be Held on May 2, 2024: The Proxy Statement and proxy card, as well as our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, are available at investor.kimberly-clark.com.

2024 Proxy Statement

1

Table of Contents

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

1

Proxy Summary

4

Corporate Governance

11

Board Leadership Structure

11

Director Independence

12

Board Meetings

12

Board Committees

12

Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation

18

Stockholder Rights

18

Communicating with Directors; Stockholder Engagement Policy

18

Stockholder Engagement

19

Our Approach to Sustainability

20

Inclusion, Equity, and Diversity

23

Other Corporate Governance Policies and Practices

24

PROPOSAL 1: Election of Directors

27

Process for Director Elections

27

Process and Criteria for Nominating Directors

28

Key Attributes of Current Directors

30

Diversity of Directors

30

The Nominees

31

Director Compensation

42

2023 Outside Director Compensation

43

46

PROPOSAL 2: Ratification of Auditor

Principal Accounting Firm Fees

47

Audit Committee Approval of Audit and Non-Audit Services

47

Audit Committee Report

48

PROPOSAL 3: Advisory Vote to Approve

49

Named Executive Officer Compensation

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

50

Executive Compensation Objectives and Policies

53

Components of Our Executive Compensation Program

54

Setting Annual Compensation

55

Executive Compensation for 2023

57

Benefits and Other Compensation

64

Executive Compensation for 2024

66

Additional Information about Our Compensation Practices

67

Management Development and Compensation Committee Report

70

2

2024 Proxy Statement

Table of contents

Analysis of Compensation-Related Risks

71

Compensation Tables

72

Summary Compensation

72

PROPOSAL 4: Adoption of Amended and

89

Restated Certificate of Incorporation

Other Information

92

Security Ownership Information

92

Transactions with Related Persons

94

Pay Versus Performance

95

CEO Pay Ratio Disclosure

99

General Information about our Annual Meeting

100

How We Provide Proxy Materials

100

Who May Vote

100

How to Vote

100

How to Revoke or Change Your Vote

101

Votes Required

101

How Abstentions Will Be Counted

101

Effect of Not Instructing Your Broker

101

Direct Stock Purchase and Dividend Reinvestment Plan

102

Employee Benefit Plans

102

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting

102

Costs of Solicitation

103

Stockholders Sharing the Same Household

103

Stockholder Proposals for Inclusion in Next Year's Proxy Statement

103

Stockholder Director Nominees for Inclusion in Next Year's Proxy Statement

104

Stockholder Director Nominees Not Included in Next Year's Proxy Statement

104

Other Stockholder Proposals Not Included in Next Year's Proxy Statement

104

Other Matters to be Presented at the Annual Meeting

105

Appendix A

A-1

Appendix B

B-1

2024 Proxy Statement

3

