    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:12 2022-09-09 am EDT
126.65 USD   +0.92%
10:07aKimberly-Clark Appoints Tamera Fenske to Chief Supply Chain Officer
PR
09/08EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : ECB Likely to Step Up Pace of Tightening
DJ
09/08KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Kimberly-Clark Taps 3M Executive as Supply-Chain Chief

09/09/2022 | 10:50am EDT
By Dean Seal


Kimberly-Clark Corp. has hired Tamera Fenske from 3M Co. to be its new chief supply chain officer.

Irving, Texas-based Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Kleenex tissues, said Friday that Ms. Fenske would lead manufacturing and supply-chain operations once she formally joins the company on Sept. 19.

She spent 22 years at 3M, where she most recently served as senior vice president of manufacturing and supply chain.

Ms. Fenske is expected to report to Chief Executive Mike Hsu and join the company's executive leadership team.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1049ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY 3.10% 122.88 Delayed Quote.-32.85%
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 1.03% 126.98 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 242 M - -
Net income 2022 1 912 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 42 372 M 42 372 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 125,50 $
Average target price 131,81 $
Spread / Average Target 5,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nelson Urdaneta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Long Chief Research & Development Officer
Zackery A. Hicks Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-12.19%42 372
UNICHARM CORPORATION-4.46%19 689
ESSITY AB-23.53%14 777
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-8.59%5 434
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.58%3 017
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-35.31%2 000