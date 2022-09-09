Kimberly-Clark Taps 3M Executive as Supply-Chain Chief

By Dean Seal

Kimberly-Clark Corp. has hired Tamera Fenske from 3M Co. to be its new chief supply chain officer.

Irving, Texas-based Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Kleenex tissues, said Friday that Ms. Fenske would lead manufacturing and supply-chain operations once she formally joins the company on Sept. 19.

She spent 22 years at 3M, where she most recently served as senior vice president of manufacturing and supply chain.

Ms. Fenske is expected to report to Chief Executive Mike Hsu and join the company's executive leadership team.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1049ET