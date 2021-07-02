Kimberly Clark : Named One of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount

DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark announced today that it was named one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media). The award recognizes companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining, and promoting multicultural women in the United States.

"Kimberly-Clark's path to growth and prosperity rests on building a more inclusive and diverse organization," said Sandi Karrmann, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at Kimberly-Clark. "Employing people with different backgrounds and experiences amplifies our ability to gather insights, foster innovation, and meet the diverse needs of the consumers we serve around the world."

Since 2003, Seramount's Best Companies for Multicultural Women list has tracked corporations' progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks. Companies are selected based on their responses to more than 250 questions on representation, hiring, attrition and promotion rates, recruitment, retention and advancement programs, and workplace culture.



"The increased participation in this initiative confirms that the importance of retaining and advancing multicultural women is not lost on corporate America," said Subha V. Barry, CEO of Seramount. "By offering programs and implementing policies instrumental to their success, whether it's sponsorship and mentoring programs or tying managers' compensation to diversity goals, our Best Companies for Multicultural Women continue to demonstrate their commitment to this critical talent pool."



Advancing inclusion and diversity is a key business objective for Kimberly-Clark that is embraced and driven by its global leadership. The company has strengthened its recruitment and retention initiatives to build a more diverse talent pipeline and provides inclusive leadership training to help team leaders foster a work environment that welcomes, respects, and values diverse voices and ideas.

Kimberly-Clark elevates this commitment across the organization through ongoing 'Caring Conversations' and an annual Global Inclusion Week – a series of leadership panels, workshops, and small group discussions that are all centered on helping its employees to better understand and activate a culture of inclusion.

"Kimberly-Clark is committed to building a company where all are included and inspired to do their best work – where differences are not only valued, but essential for success," said Karrmann. "Diverse teams achieve better business outcomes and will inspire the innovation that we need to deliver our purpose and help more consumers live better lives."

In addition to being named one of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women, Kimberly-Clark has earned recognition on Forbes' 2021 list of America's Best Employers for Diversity as well as the National Association for Female Executives (NAFE) 2020+ Top Companies for Executive Women list and the 2020 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index.

About Seramount

Seramount is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep data-driven understanding of the employee experience which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client's needs no matter where they are on their journey, and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered over 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com .

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

