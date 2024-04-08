Australia's Ansell announced on Monday that it had signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Kimberly-Clark's personal protective equipment subsidiary for $640 million.

The scope of the transaction includes the KleenGuard (safety clothing, gloves and goggles) and Kimtech (gloves, gowns and protective clothing) brands, explains the group in a press release.

Neil Salmon, Ansell's CEO, explains that his company had identified Kimberly-Clark's personal protection activities as one of the most promising avenues for a potential takeover for several years.

