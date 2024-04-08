Kimberly-Clark: personal protection sold to Ansell
The scope of the transaction includes the KleenGuard (safety clothing, gloves and goggles) and Kimtech (gloves, gowns and protective clothing) brands, explains the group in a press release.
Neil Salmon, Ansell's CEO, explains that his company had identified Kimberly-Clark's personal protection activities as one of the most promising avenues for a potential takeover for several years.
