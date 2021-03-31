Kimberly-Clark to Boost Prices As Commodity Costs Rise

By Colin Kellaher

Kimberly-Clark Corp. on Wednesday said it will raise net selling prices across the bulk of its North America consumer-products business to help counter rising costs of raw materials.

The Irving, Texas, maker of Huggies diapers and Scott paper products said the increases, in the mid- to high-single-digit percentages, will be effective in late June.

Kimberly-Clark said the move will impact its baby- and child-care, adult-care and Scott bathroom-tissue businesses.

Kimberly-Clark said the increases, which it will implement almost entirely through changes in list prices, are needed to help offset significant commodity cost inflation.

A raft of consumer-facing companies, including Cheerios maker General Mills Inc. and Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants Inc., have recently signaled concerns about rising commodity prices.

