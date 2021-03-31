Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kimberly-Clark Corporation    KMB

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kimberly-Clark to Boost Prices As Commodity Costs Rise

03/31/2021 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher

Kimberly-Clark Corp. on Wednesday said it will raise net selling prices across the bulk of its North America consumer-products business to help counter rising costs of raw materials.

The Irving, Texas, maker of Huggies diapers and Scott paper products said the increases, in the mid- to high-single-digit percentages, will be effective in late June.

Kimberly-Clark said the move will impact its baby- and child-care, adult-care and Scott bathroom-tissue businesses.

Kimberly-Clark said the increases, which it will implement almost entirely through changes in list prices, are needed to help offset significant commodity cost inflation.

A raft of consumer-facing companies, including Cheerios maker General Mills Inc. and Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants Inc., have recently signaled concerns about rising commodity prices.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-21 0913ET

All news about KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
09:14aKimberly-Clark to Boost Prices As Commodity Costs Rise
DJ
09:14aKIMBERLY CLARK  : to Raise North American Consumer Products Prices
MT
08:31aKIMBERLY CLARK  : Announces Price Increases for North American Consumer Products..
AQ
03/25KIMBERLY CLARK  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target for Kimberly-Clark to $149 From ..
MT
03/23Biggest Gains in Financial Strength in the Management Top 250 -- Journal Repo..
DJ
03/22KIMBERLY CLARK  : Launches Expanded WaterLOUPE 2.0 Tool to Help Communities Deve..
PR
03/09KIMBERLY CLARK  : Names Paula Ramos as Chief Strategy Officer
PR
03/05KIMBERLY CLARK  : Names Robert Long to Newly Created Role of Chief Research & De..
MT
03/05KIMBERLY CLARK  : Names Robert Long as Chief Research and Development Officer
PR
03/04KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 994 M - -
Net income 2021 2 537 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 991 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 46 750 M 46 750 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 143,26 $
Last Close Price 138,31 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maria G. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Long Chief Research & Development Officer
Manoj Kumbhat Global Chief Investment Officer
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION2.58%46 750
UNICHARM CORPORATION-5.62%25 461
ESSITY AB3.36%21 980
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.10%7 958
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED22.22%4 081
HANGZHOU HAOYUE PERSONAL CARE CO., LTD-23.44%2 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ