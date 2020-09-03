Kimberly Clark : to Buy Softex Indonesia for About $1.2 Billion

By Josh Beckerman

Kimberly-Clark Corp. agreed to buy Softex Indonesia from owners including CVC Capital Partners for about $1.2 billion.

Softex Indonesia, which had 2019 net sales of about $420 million, receives 80% of its sales from diapers. It also has feminine care and adult care products.

Kimberly-Clark said that excluding one-time transaction and integration costs, it expects the deal to have an immaterial effect on adjusted earnings per share in 2020 and 2021.

