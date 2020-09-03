Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kimberly-Clark Corporation    KMB

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kimberly Clark : to Buy Softex Indonesia for About $1.2 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Kimberly-Clark Corp. agreed to buy Softex Indonesia from owners including CVC Capital Partners for about $1.2 billion.

Softex Indonesia, which had 2019 net sales of about $420 million, receives 80% of its sales from diapers. It also has feminine care and adult care products.

Kimberly-Clark said that excluding one-time transaction and integration costs, it expects the deal to have an immaterial effect on adjusted earnings per share in 2020 and 2021.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
05:30pKIMBERLY CLARK : to Buy Softex Indonesia for About $1.2 Billion
DJ
05:18pKIMBERLY CLARK CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pKIMBERLY CLARK : to Acquire Softex Indonesia, Significantly Expanding Presence i..
PR
09/03KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26KIMBERLY CLARK : to Webcast its Participation in the Barclays Global Consumer St..
PR
08/25Kimberly-Clark, Mondelez Joins U.S. Plastics Pact
DJ
08/06KIMBERLY CLARK : Pull-Ups® Introduces New Leaf™, a Super Soft Training Und..
PR
08/03KIMBERLY CLARK : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/31Colgate-Palmolive Signals Party Almost Over for Consumer Staples -- Heard on ..
DJ
07/23No Bars, No Problem for Boston Beer -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 749 M - -
Net income 2020 2 376 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 53 377 M 53 377 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 157,14 $
Last Close Price 156,51 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maria G. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Mae Carol Jemison Independent Director
Abelardo E. Bru Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION12.15%53 377
UNICHARM CORPORATION26.46%26 247
ESSITY AB-0.56%24 158
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED9.82%9 510
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED82.30%4 038
ONTEX GROUP NV-40.00%1 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group