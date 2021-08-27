Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kimberly Clark : to Webcast its Participation in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/27/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) will webcast its participation in the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at 9:40 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, September 8. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu will discuss the company's strategies for generating shareholder value.

A link to the broadcast and related presentation slides will be provided through the Investors section of Kimberly-Clark's website at www.kimberly-clark.com.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-F]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_RGB_Blue_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-to-webcast-its-participation-in-the-barclays-global-consumer-staples-conference-301364448.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
01:15pKIMBERLY CLARK : to Webcast its Participation in the Barclays Global Consumer St..
PR
06:36aKIMBERLY CLARK : Pizza Hut taps Aaron Powell as division CEO
AQ
08/26KIMBERLY CLARK : Announces Executive Leadership Changes
PR
08/26Kimberly-Clark Announces Management Changes
CI
08/26Yum Brands Names Aaron Powell CEO of Pizza Hut
DJ
08/20KIMBERLY CLARK : Huggies® And Meijer Join Forces To Support NICU Families
PR
08/11KIMBERLY CLARK : Named to Seramount's Inclusion Index
PR
08/02INSIDER TRENDS : Kimberly-Clark Insider Awarded Shares Uses Portion to Pay Taxes..
MT
08/02KIMBERLY CLARK : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/02Kimberly-Clark Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on Oc..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
More recommendations