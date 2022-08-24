Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:04 2022-08-24 pm EDT
133.76 USD   -0.36%
01:19pKimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
PR
08/02Kimberly-Clark Maintains Dividend at $1.16/Share; Payable on Oct. 4 to Shareholders of Record on Sept. 9
MT
08/01Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/24/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu and Chief Financial Officer Nelson Urdaneta will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at 8:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, September 7.

A link to the broadcast will be provided through the Investors section of Kimberly-Clark's website at www.kimberly-clark.com.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-F]

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-to-webcast-its-participation-in-the-barclays-global-consumer-staples-conference-301611847.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
01:19pKimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Con..
PR
08/02Kimberly-Clark Maintains Dividend at $1.16/Share; Payable on Oct. 4 to Shareholders of ..
MT
08/01Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/01Kimberly-Clark Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on October 4, 2022
CI
08/01Kimberly-Clark Recognized as One of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphe..
PR
07/28Kimberly-Clark Names Zack Hicks as Chief Digital and Technology Officer
CI
07/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Are we in a recession, or not?
MS
07/28Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Kimberly-Clark to $140 From $138, Maintains Neutra..
MT
07/27UBS Adjusts Kimberly-Clark Price Target to $142 From $136, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07/27Deutsche Bank Adjusts Kimberly-Clark's Price Target to $134 From $138, Maintains Hold R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
More recommendations