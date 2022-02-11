Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the CAGNY 2022 Conference

02/11/2022 | 11:34am EST
DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu, Chief Growth Officer Alison Lewis, President North America Consumer Business Russ Torres, and Chief Financial Officer Maria Henry will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, to be held virtually on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. CST. A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation will be available at www.kimberly-clark.com/investors.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

