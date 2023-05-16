Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:48 2023-05-15 pm EDT
143.85 USD   -0.55%
08:01aKimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the Deutsche Bank 2023 Conference
PR
05/15US banking regulators open to mergers, but vow tougher rules
RE
05/15U.S. banking regulator says agency 'open-minded' to potential bank mergers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the Deutsche Bank 2023 Conference

05/16/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) announced its participation at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. CEST (8:45 a.m. Central Time). The presentation will be webcast at www.kimberly-clark.com/investors.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we're committed to our purpose of Better Care for a Better World. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, holds No. 1 or No. 2 share position in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-F]

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-to-webcast-its-participation-in-the-deutsche-bank-2023-conference-301825197.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
08:01aKimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the Deutsche Bank 2023 Conference
PR
05/15US banking regulators open to mergers, but vow tougher rules
RE
05/15U.S. banking regulator says agency 'open-minded' to potential bank mergers
RE
05/05Kimberly-Clark Professional Announces Greenovation Awardsfor Sustainability Leadership ..
PR
05/02Bleach maker Clorox raises annual forecasts on higher prices
RE
05/02Insider Sell: Kimberly Clark
MT
04/28Colgate-Palmolive raises annual organic sales forecast on price hikes
RE
04/27Insider Sell: Kimberly Clark
MT
04/26Insider Sell: Kimberly Clark
MT
04/26UBS Adjusts Kimberly-Clark Price Target to $148 From $138, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer