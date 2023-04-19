Open banking in US could lead to increased deposit outflows -OCC's Hsu

April 19 (Reuters) - The evolution of "open banking" in
the U.S. could impact how regulators supervise banks, as
seamless account portability between financial institutions
could lead to increased deposit outflows, a top banking
regulator said on Wednesday.
While data portability will likely be empowering for
consumers, it could also increase the liquidity risk of retail
deposits for banks, said acting Comptroller of the Currency
Michael Hsu in prepared remarks.
Open banking describes the process of banks and other
traditional financial institutions giving customers and third
parties easy digital access to their financial data.
