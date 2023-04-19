Advanced search
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:43:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
138.41 USD   -0.23%
02:22pOpen banking in US could lead to increased deposit outflows -OCC's Hsu
RE
02:22pActing comptroller of the currency michael hsu: evolution of ope…
RE
04/18Kimberly-Clark Professional™ Announces My Green Lab Sponsorship
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Open banking in US could lead to increased deposit outflows -OCC's Hsu

04/19/2023 | 02:22pm EDT
April 19 (Reuters) - The evolution of "open banking" in the U.S. could impact how regulators supervise banks, as seamless account portability between financial institutions could lead to increased deposit outflows, a top banking regulator said on Wednesday.

While data portability will likely be empowering for consumers, it could also increase the liquidity risk of retail deposits for banks, said acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu in prepared remarks.

Open banking describes the process of banks and other traditional financial institutions giving customers and third parties easy digital access to their financial data.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 492 M - -
Net income 2023 2 004 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 704 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 3,41%
Capitalization 46 815 M 46 815 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
EV / Sales 2024 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 138,73 $
Average target price 131,07 $
Spread / Average Target -5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nelson Urdaneta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Long Chief Research & Development Officer
Zackery A. Hicks Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION2.20%46 815
UNICHARM CORPORATION7.66%24 159
ESSITY AB12.55%20 957
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.63%5 300
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.26%3 411
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-14.19%2 319
