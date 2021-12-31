Trump-appointed McWilliams resigns as U.S. FDIC chair after power struggle

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Republican chair of the
U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Friday
she will step down from her role effective Feb. 4, 2022,
removing a key remaining obstacle to President Joe Biden's
ambitious banking reform agenda.
Jelena McWilliams, a holdover from the Trump administration
who was appointed to the role in June 2018, had previously said
she intended to serve out her full term, which was set to expire
in mid-2023.
However, McWilliams is now outnumbered on the FDIC's board -
which must vote on key rule-makings - by Democrats, sparking a
messy public fight https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-fdic-chair-mcwilliams-says-vote-initiated-by-majority-democratic-members-out-2021-12-14
in recent weeks over who should set the agency's agenda.
The five-member FDIC board currently has three members
appointed by Democrats: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Director Rohit Chopra, FDIC board member Martin Gruenberg, and
acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
(OCC) Michael Hsu. McWilliams is the lone Republican, with one
other position vacant.
Gruenberg, who previously ran the agency under President
Barack Obama, will serve as interim director.
McWilliams' unexpected resignation will hand full control of
the agency to Democrats, speeding up Biden's banking reform
agenda which in many instances must be jointly agreed by all
three federal banking regulators - the FDIC, the OCC and the
Federal Reserve.
Democrats are eager to take a tougher stance on banks,
reverse breaks dished out by former President Donald Trump's
regulators, boost competition, and tackle thorny issues
including community lending rules, climate change and
cryptocurrencies.
All this should be easier with McWilliams out the way,
analysts have said. Earlier this month she tried to block
efforts by the board's Democratic members to solicit public
feedback on changes to bank merger rules, which Democrats want
to toughen up.
"Chair McWilliams started a political fight she couldn't
win," Dennis Kelleher, president of the Washington-based
advocacy group Better Markets, wrote in a tweet on Friday.
McWilliams did not say why she was resigning and could not
immediately be reached for comment on the public holiday.
"Throughout my tenure, the agency has focused on maintaining
and instilling confidence in our banking system while at the
same time promoting innovation, strengthening financial
inclusion, improving transparency, and supporting community
banks and minority depository institutions," she said in a
statement.
Analysts have previously suggested Gruenberg could be
renominated to run the agency for another five-year term.
Other names floated https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-wallstreet-regulators-factb-idUKKBN28716L
by analysts and Washington insiders to replace McWilliams
include Mehrsa Baradaran, a law professor, and Michael Barr, a
professor at the University of Michigan Law School and former
Obama administration Treasury official, both of whom had
previously been seen as possibilities for the Comptroller role.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Shroeder in Washington;
Editing by Chris Reese, Michelle Price and Rosalba O'Brien)