Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trump-appointed McWilliams resigns as chair of Democrat-majority U.S. FDIC board

12/31/2021 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021 Milken Insitute Global Conference

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican head of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), who clashed with the majority-Democratic board, said on Friday she will step down from her role effective Feb. 4, 2022,

The term of Jelena McWilliams, a holdover from the Trump administration who was appointed to the role in June 2018, had previously said she intended to serve out her full term, which was set to expire in mid-2023.

However, McWilliams is now outnumbered on the board by Democrats, which in recent weeks set off a messy public fight over who should set the board's agenda.

The five-member FDIC board currently has three members appointed by Democrats: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, FDIC board member Martin Gruenberg, and acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu. McWilliams is the lone Republican, and one position is currently vacant.

Gruenberg will serve as interim director. He previously ran the agency under President Barack Obama.

McWilliams' unexpected resignation will hand control of the agency to Democrats, who are eager to take a tougher stance on banks.

"The agency has focused on maintaining and instilling confidence in our banking system while at the same time promoting innovation, strengthening financial inclusion, improving transparency, and supporting community banks and minority depository institutions," McWilliams said in a statement.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Additional reporting by Pete Shroeder in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2021
All news about KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
12/30Consumer Stocks Drifting Late Thursday
MT
12/30Dada Group Expands Partnership With Kimberly-Clark to Boost Health Care Brands in On-De..
MT
12/28Factbox-Who will get the Fed regulation job? Here are some of the contenders
RE
12/16U.S. regulator proposes sweeping climate risk guidance for banks
RE
12/09Kimberly-Clark Names Ehab Abou-Oaf as President, K-C Professional
PR
12/09Kimberly-Clark Corporation Appoints Ehab Abou-Oaf as President, Kimberly-Clark Professi..
CI
12/09KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/07Poise® Brand Donating Up To $1 Million in Product as Part of First-Ever Tell-A-Thons Sh..
PR
12/02Factbox-Who will get the Fed regulation job? Here are some of the contenders
RE
11/22U.S. progressives frustrated by White House delay on Fed regulation chief
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 431 M - -
Net income 2021 1 923 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 47 652 M 47 652 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 141,52 $
Average target price 131,97 $
Spread / Average Target -6,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maria G. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Long Chief Research & Development Officer
Manoj Kumbhat Global Chief Investment Officer
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION4.63%47 652
UNICHARM CORPORATION2.19%25 864
ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG11.68%22 940
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-26.87%5 997
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.17%2 902
HANGZHOU HAOYUE PERSONAL CARE CO., LTD-56.94%1 373