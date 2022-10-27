Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:37 2022-10-27 pm EDT
122.25 USD   +1.69%
12:11pU.S. OCC to establish office dedicated to financial technology in early 2023
RE
11:03aUBS Adjusts Kimberly-Clark Price Target to $129 From $121, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/26Berenberg Bank Adjusts Kimberly-Clark Price Target to $103 From $118, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. OCC to establish office dedicated to financial technology in early 2023

10/27/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will launch a division on financial technology early next year, the banking regulator said Thursday.

The new office will build on the agency's preexisting Office of Innovation, which was established in 2016, and will be led by a chief financial technology officer.

“The establishment of this office will enable us to be more agile and to promote responsible innovation, consistent with our mission," said Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, in a statement. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington)


© Reuters 2022
All news about KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
12:11pU.S. OCC to establish office dedicated to financial technology in early 2023
RE
11:03aUBS Adjusts Kimberly-Clark Price Target to $129 From $121, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/26Berenberg Bank Adjusts Kimberly-Clark Price Target to $103 From $118, Maintains Hold Ra..
MT
10/26Deutsche Bank Adjusts Kimberly-Clark Price Target to $120 From $117, Maintains Hold Rat..
MT
10/26DA Davidson Adjusts Kimberly-Clark's Price Target to $135 From $143, Reiterates Buy/Add..
MT
10/25KIMBERLY CLARK CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
10/25Transcript : Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
10/25Kimberly-Clark Increases FX Negative Impact Outlook -- Currency Comment
DJ
10/25Kimberly-Clark Reports Lower Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Higher Net Sales; Maintains 2022 Out..
MT
10/25Kimberly-Clark Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 130 M - -
Net income 2022 1 909 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 3,83%
Capitalization 40 570 M 40 570 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 120,21 $
Average target price 125,11 $
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nelson Urdaneta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Long Chief Research & Development Officer
Zackery A. Hicks Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-16.39%40 570
UNICHARM CORPORATION-8.74%18 470
ESSITY AB-24.41%14 450
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-20.05%4 752
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.42%2 259
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-42.73%1 718