U.S. OCC to establish office dedicated to financial technology in early 2023

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency will launch a division on financial technology
early next year, the banking regulator said Thursday.
The new office will build on the agency's preexisting Office
of Innovation, which was established in 2016, and will be led by
a chief financial technology officer.
“The establishment of this office will enable us to be more
agile and to promote responsible innovation, consistent with our
mission," said Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the
currency, in a statement.
