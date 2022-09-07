Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-06 pm EDT
125.71 USD   -0.61%
09:19aU.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
RE
09:17aU.S. bank regulator sees need for 'open mind' in measuring climate risk
RE
09/01Depend® Brand Champions Third Annual Stand Strong for Men's Health™ Initiative with Brian Austin Green to Benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation
PR
U.S. bank regulator sees need for 'open mind' in measuring climate risk

09/07/2022 | 09:17am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A top U.S. banking regulator said the industry and watchdogs need a "clean sheet of paper and an open mind" as they work to build new tools to assess the financial risks stemming from climate change.

Michael Hsu, the acting Comptroller of the Currency, told bankers in New York that there needs to be a strong emphasis on diversity of approaches as banks and watchdogs build tools to measure such risk, as opposed to trying to apply similar tools adopted in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen in New York; writing by Pete Schroeder)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 242 M - -
Net income 2022 1 912 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 42 442 M 42 442 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 125,71 $
Average target price 131,81 $
Spread / Average Target 4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nelson Urdaneta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Long Chief Research & Development Officer
Zackery A. Hicks Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-12.04%42 442
UNICHARM CORPORATION-7.96%19 103
ESSITY AB-22.95%14 808
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-8.34%5 448
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED14.47%3 334
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-35.31%2 001