U.S. bank regulator sees need for 'open mind' in measuring climate risk

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A top U.S. banking regulator said the industry and watchdogs need a "clean sheet of paper and an open mind" as they work to build new tools to assess the financial risks stemming from climate change.

Michael Hsu, the acting Comptroller of the Currency, told bankers in New York that there needs to be a strong emphasis on diversity of approaches as banks and watchdogs build tools to measure such risk, as opposed to trying to apply similar tools adopted in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen in New York; writing by Pete Schroeder)