  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57:15 2023-01-17 pm EST
136.60 USD   -0.17%
02:21pU.S. bank regulator weighing giving more insight into its supervisory process- acting head
RE
09:19aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Kimberly-Clark's Price Target to $124 From $123, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
01/13JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Kimberly-Clark to $124 From $120, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. bank regulator weighing giving more insight into its supervisory process- acting head

01/17/2023 | 02:21pm EST
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen before sunrise in New York

(Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is weighing how it might provide more transparency into the escalation framework it uses to address supervisory concerns and deficiencies at large banks, the acting head of the regulator said on Tuesday.

Bank regulators should also develop "credible mechanisms" to compel divestitures at large banks, when it is necessary to reduce their size and complexity, said Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, in a speech at the Brookings Institution.

The OCC's escalation framework includes four levels to compel banks to fix issues, starting with a non-public supervisory finding and intensifying to an enforcement action and eventually a growth restriction if the regulator finds that deficiencies have still not been addressed, Hsu said.

If a growth restriction is not effective, regulators would then consider "breaking up the bank," or forcing the firm to sell off business lines or assets, he said.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 163 M - -
Net income 2022 1 941 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 46 179 M 46 179 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 136,83 $
Average target price 129,94 $
Spread / Average Target -5,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nelson Urdaneta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Long Chief Research & Development Officer
Zackery A. Hicks Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION0.80%46 179
UNICHARM CORPORATION-5.33%22 143
ESSITY AB6.62%19 631
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.81%6 056
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.91%3 682
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD0.15%2 628