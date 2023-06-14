Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMB   US4943681035

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:51:52 2023-06-14 pm EDT
135.15 USD   +0.51%
12:37pUS banks have strengthened liquidity after spring turmoil but must remain vigilant -regulator
RE
06/08KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/06Transcript : Kimberly-Clark Corporation Presents at DbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2023, Jun-06-2023 03:45 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US banks have strengthened liquidity after spring turmoil but must remain vigilant -regulator

06/14/2023 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Regulators testify before a Senate Banking hearing about recent bank failures on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - A top U.S. bank regulator said on Wednesday that while banks have strengthened their liquidity after the spring banking crisis, firms must remain on guard for looming risks.

Michael Hsu, the acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), said banks specifically need to re-examine their exposures, preserve capital, and maintain strong risk management as the sector looks to recover from a string of bank failures and broader turmoil.

"Hope for the best, prepare for the worst," Hsu told reporters. "We hope (the stability) continues, but we are prepared and preparing for volatility to return."

Hsu said the recent failures of banks like Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic set off re-examinations of risk by both banks and their supervisors. He added that most of the national banks the OCC supervises were already tackling those issues, but watchdogs will be keeping a close eye.

"Most of the banks that we supervise are already doing those things. However, maintaining such vigilance can be challenging," he said.

Hsu added that he expects bank supervisors to move aggressively to direct banks to address identified shortcomings.

"I really want to focus on supervisory discretion," he said. "Supervisors need to act. It's not enough to just see something."

In its semiannual risk report, the OCC said the banking system is "sound" following the spring stress, with many banks increasing cash holdings and borrowing capacity to guard against depositor withdrawals.

The agency also flagged risks around commercial real estate, as declining demand for rental space following the pandemic and rising interest rates pose challenges. Hsu said the precise risk that sector can pose depends on each specific bank, but firms need to be sure to gauge how their portfolios could perform across a range of potential scenarios. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
12:37pUS banks have strengthened liquidity after spring turmoil but must remain vigilant -reg..
RE
06/08KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/06Transcript : Kimberly-Clark Corporation Presents at DbAccess Global Consumer ..
CI
06/05150 Years Of Better Care For A Bette : Kimberly-Clark Reports Progress Toward 2030 Sustain..
PR
06/01Suzano S.A. (BOVESPA:SUZB3) completed the acquisition of Kimberly o..
CI
05/26North American Morning Briefing: Investors Await -2-
DJ
05/26European Midday Briefing: Caution Continues to -2-
DJ
05/26EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track U.S. Debt Ceiling as Deadli..
DJ
05/24Plan International and Kotex Uplift Girls Globally To Break Period Stigmas
AQ
05/23Kimberly-Clark Professional™ ICON™ Dispenser Collection Wins iF DESIGN AWAR..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 657 M - -
Net income 2023 2 096 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 3,54%
Capitalization 45 364 M 45 364 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
EV / Sales 2024 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 134,46 $
Average target price 140,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nelson Urdaneta Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Long Chief Research & Development Officer
Zackery A. Hicks Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Mae Carol Jemison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-0.80%45 364
UNICHARM CORPORATION7.93%23 136
ESSITY AB2.31%18 341
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.32%5 207
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.13%2 999
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-10.84%2 233
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer