US banks have strengthened liquidity after spring turmoil but must remain vigilant -regulator

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - A top U.S. bank
regulator said on Wednesday that while banks have strengthened
their liquidity after the spring banking crisis, firms must
remain on guard for looming risks.
Michael Hsu, the acting head of the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), said banks specifically need
to re-examine their exposures, preserve capital, and maintain
strong risk management as the sector looks to recover from a
string of bank failures and broader turmoil.
"Hope for the best, prepare for the worst," Hsu told
reporters. "We hope (the stability) continues, but we are
prepared and preparing for volatility to return."
Hsu said the recent failures of banks like Silicon Valley
Bank and First Republic set off re-examinations of risk by both
banks and their supervisors. He added that most of the national
banks the OCC supervises were already tackling those issues, but
watchdogs will be keeping a close eye.
"Most of the banks that we supervise are already doing those
things. However, maintaining such vigilance can be challenging,"
he said.
Hsu added that he expects bank supervisors to move
aggressively to direct banks to address identified shortcomings.
"I really want to focus on supervisory discretion," he said.
"Supervisors need to act. It's not enough to just see
something."
In its semiannual risk report, the OCC said the banking
system is "sound" following the spring stress, with many banks
increasing cash holdings and borrowing capacity to guard against
depositor withdrawals.
The agency also flagged risks around commercial real estate,
as declining demand for rental space following the pandemic and
rising interest rates pose challenges. Hsu said the precise risk
that sector can pose depends on each specific bank, but firms
need to be sure to gauge how their portfolios could perform
across a range of potential scenarios.
