Kimco Realty : Q3 2020 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Conor C. Flynn - Kimco Realty Corporation - CEO & Director

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

Today, I will give updates on how, as one of America's largest owners and operators of open air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, our strategy is enabling us to successfully navigate and actively manage our portfolio to offset the impact of COVID-19, how we see the evolving retail landscape, and how we are keeping focus on our longer-term objectives for creating sustainable growth and shareholder value. Ross will cover the transaction market and Glenn will discuss our performance metrics.

Both our short- and long-term strategies shared 2 overlapping principles within the evolving retail landscape.

First and foremost, Kimco's product type, open air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets in well-located markets are where retailers want to be and consumers want to go. We see it in our traffic data, our leasing pipeline, and highlighted as the product of choice by retailers on their respective earnings calls. This reality has become even more pronounced during the pandemic, where, as I will discuss shortly, the open-air format is so conducive to both online and physical delivery.

Second, but no less important, is that the last mile store is more critical than ever to the retailer supply chain, acting as a hub for profitable distribution and fulfillment as the demands and needs of the consumer continue to evolve.

With these core principles in mind, our short-term strategy is simple, block and tackle, collect and lease, assist our tenants, and tenaciously stay on top of our costs. The good news is that we have been focused on this strategy for quite some time, well before the onset of the pandemic. So our team has been ready, tireless and efficient in executing on it. And our results reflect these efforts.

While Glenn will provide more detail, our portfolio has remained resilient during the pandemic, with occupancy currently at 94.6%. We are seeing a pickup in leasing demand, and our leasing pipeline is starting to build to a level we experienced pre-COVID. We anticipate a faster recovery for anchor occupancy versus small shops and for essential retailers versus nonessential ones. Of particular note, our strategy to focus on grocers has been spot on, as grocery anchor demand for space is surging. Over the past 5 years, we have upgraded Kimco's portfolio from 64% to 77% grocery-anchored and have outlined the strategic plan to reach 85% to 90% grocery-anchored over the next 5 years, with over 10 new grocery opportunities currently in negotiation.

In addition to growth in grocery demand, e-commerce sales across our retailer Rolodex has exploded and created a powerful halo effect on our existing store locations. Driven by changing consumer demand, the need to improve margins in data analytics, our tenants are transforming their store operations and expansion plans to include shipping and fulfillment. Tenants like Target, Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Dick's, and many others continue to expand omnichannel programs like Buy Online Pick Up In Store and Curbside Pickup. These programs have proven the most cost efficient way to deliver goods to consumers, while satisfying the customers' desire for quick and safe access to products. This is worth emphasizing. We don't believe there is a one-size-fits-all solution to the last mile challenge, and we need to recognize how each retailer determines how best to serve their customer base.

