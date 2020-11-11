Kimco Realty : Q3 2020 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Raymond Edwards Kimco Realty Corporation - EVP of Retailer Services
Ross Cooper Kimco Realty Corporation - President & CIO
Kathleen Thayer Kimco Realty Corporation - VP of Corporate Accounting
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Christopher Lucas Capital One Securities, Inc., Research Division - Senior VP & Lead Equity Research Analyst
Craig Schmidt BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director
Derek Johnston Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Research Division - Analyst
Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst
Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division - MD of Americas Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Senior Analyst
Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division - MD
Michael Bilerman Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Head of the US Real Estate & Lodging Research and Senior Real Estate Analyst Michael Mueller JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Richard Hill Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Head of U.S. REIT Equity & Commercial Real Estate Debt Research and Head of U.S. CMBS Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst
Vince Tibone Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Kimco's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Bujnicki, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.
David F. Bujnicki - Kimco Realty Corporation - SVP of IR & Strategy
Good morning, and thank you for joining Kimco's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. The Kimco management team participating on the call today include Conor Flynn, Kimco's CEO; Ross Cooper, President and Chief Investment Officer; Glenn Cohen, our CFO; David Jamieson, Kimco's Chief Operating Officer; as well as other members of our executive team that are also available to answer questions during the call.
As a reminder, statements made during the course of this call may be deemed forward-looking. And it's important to note that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Please refer to the company's SEC filings that address such factors.
During this presentation, management may make certain reference to some non-GAAP financial measures that we believe help investors better understand Kimco's operating results. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the Investor Relations area of our website.
With that, I'll turn the call to Conor.
Conor C. Flynn - Kimco Realty Corporation - CEO & Director
Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us.
Today, I will give updates on how, as one of America's largest owners and operators of open air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, our strategy is enabling us to successfully navigate and actively manage our portfolio to offset the impact of COVID-19, how we see the evolving retail landscape, and how we are keeping focus on our longer-term objectives for creating sustainable growth and shareholder value. Ross will cover the transaction market and Glenn will discuss our performance metrics.
Both our short- and long-term strategies shared 2 overlapping principles within the evolving retail landscape.
First and foremost, Kimco's product type, open air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets in well-located markets are where retailers want to be and consumers want to go. We see it in our traffic data, our leasing pipeline, and highlighted as the product of choice by retailers on their respective earnings calls. This reality has become even more pronounced during the pandemic, where, as I will discuss shortly, the open-air format is so conducive to both online and physical delivery.
Second, but no less important, is that the last mile store is more critical than ever to the retailer supply chain, acting as a hub for profitable distribution and fulfillment as the demands and needs of the consumer continue to evolve.
With these core principles in mind, our short-term strategy is simple, block and tackle, collect and lease, assist our tenants, and tenaciously stay on top of our costs. The good news is that we have been focused on this strategy for quite some time, well before the onset of the pandemic. So our team has been ready, tireless and efficient in executing on it. And our results reflect these efforts.
While Glenn will provide more detail, our portfolio has remained resilient during the pandemic, with occupancy currently at 94.6%. We are seeing a pickup in leasing demand, and our leasing pipeline is starting to build to a level we experienced pre-COVID. We anticipate a faster recovery for anchor occupancy versus small shops and for essential retailers versus nonessential ones. Of particular note, our strategy to focus on grocers has been spot on, as grocery anchor demand for space is surging. Over the past 5 years, we have upgraded Kimco's portfolio from 64% to 77% grocery-anchored and have outlined the strategic plan to reach 85% to 90% grocery-anchored over the next 5 years, with over 10 new grocery opportunities currently in negotiation.
In addition to growth in grocery demand, e-commerce sales across our retailer Rolodex has exploded and created a powerful halo effect on our existing store locations. Driven by changing consumer demand, the need to improve margins in data analytics, our tenants are transforming their store operations and expansion plans to include shipping and fulfillment. Tenants like Target, Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Dick's, and many others continue to expand omnichannel programs like Buy Online Pick Up In Store and Curbside Pickup. These programs have proven the most cost efficient way to deliver goods to consumers, while satisfying the customers' desire for quick and safe access to products. This is worth emphasizing. We don't believe there is a one-size-fits-all solution to the last mile challenge, and we need to recognize how each retailer determines how best to serve their customer base.
For Kimco, helping our tenants till the last mile is one of our highest priorities, and that's why our portfolio and our team are well positioned to retain tenants by helping them optimize their stores to provide for shopping, shipping and pickup. Our dedicated team is also focused on identifying new opportunities and location voids for certain retailers and redevelopment potential. These experienced personnel employ a mix of old school networking and market research and new school data analytics to help tenants find opportunities for profitability and growth. Our overriding philosophy is that retailers are our partners. By listening to their concerns, engaging with them and helping them maximize the profitability of their space, Kimco continues to be their partner of choice.
Perhaps hit the hardest are small shop tenants who often simply do not have the resources to hang on. That's where Kimco continues to step up. Unwilling to wait to see who will stay or go, we are in daily dialogue with our retailers to listen to their needs and challenges, and to see how we can partner to help them navigate the situation. Our TAP, Tenant Assistance Program, initiatives have been a welcome sight for these tenants. Whether we help tenants pay for legal costs, provide health and financial information on our website, locate vendors to facilitate tenant acquisitions of outdoor heaters or expand our national Curbside Pickup program, we are letting our tenants know we are in this together as they fight to continue for success. We can't save every tenant, but we can do our part to make sure we help those that want or need a fighting chance.
As the world learns how to live with the virus, our team is working tirelessly to welcome tenants and customers back to our centers, while making them feel safe in a new shopping environment. In times of crisis, we want to make sure our retailers know which landlord picked up their call and which landlord called them.
We are confident in our portfolio, our team, our improving rent collections, our liquidity position and our balance sheet. At a time when many are looking for rescue capital to help carry them through this disruption or to bolster their balance sheet, Kimco's sector-leading liquidity puts us in a unique position. Our ability to monetize a portion of our investment in Albertsons, which currently sits as a marketable security worth over $550 million, is a clear differentiator and gives us tremendous optionality in the future.
I continue to be humbled and impressed with how our team at Kimco has rallied around our strategy to navigate the COVID challenge and how they are also able to focus on the long-term as we position Kimco for the future.
As for the long term, we continue to add to our war chest of entitlements and believe downturns are often a great opportunity to expedite them as local governments are often more willing to accommodate these projects. We believe our 5-year goal of securing 10,000 apartment units is certainly achievable and that these entitlements can provide future opportunities to unlock embedded value. Our development and redevelopment pipeline is now at a 5-year low.
Similarly, in the transaction market, we continue to witness a wide disconnect between the public and private valuations for well-located grocery and home improvement anchored open-air shopping centers. Open air centers in our well located areas of concentration continue to trade at a cap rate range of 5% to 6%, which is clearly at odds with our current valuation. While purchasing our core product does not make economic sense given our current cost of capital, Ross will outline our capital allocation strategy for the next year and how we plan to invest accretively by taking advantage of the lack of liquidity in the commercial lending market.
In closing, our consumers are comfortable with the shopping center experience. Together with our tenants, we make the shopping center a safe and easily accessible destination for goods and services. We know we have the right assets, a diverse tenant geographic mix, a strong balance sheet and the entrepreneurial spirit to not only survive but thrive during this pandemic.
Ross?
Ross Cooper - Kimco Realty Corporation - President & CIO
Thank you, and good morning.
Following up on Conor's commentary, we continue to see aggressive pricing for high-quality, primarily grocery-anchored product, albeit at a much lower transaction volume. Multiple trades occurred in the third quarter throughout the country at sub-6% cap rates in Pennsylvania, Northern
Kimco Realty Corporation published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 14:44:04 UTC