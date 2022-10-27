Kimco Realty : Third Quarter 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance at Kimco

Safe Harbor

This website, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by Kimco Realty Corporation (the "Company") contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, including the Company's sustainability and diversity goals, strategies, targets, commitments, projects, objectives,

plans and programs, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "commit," "estimate," "project," "will," "target," "forecast," "plan," or similar expressions. You should not rely on

forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which, in some cases, are beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements, including the Company's ability to achieve the goals, targets and commitments set forth in this website. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, (i) unexpected delays, difficulties, and expenses in executing against the goals, targets and commitments identified in this website, (ii) unexpected cost increases or technical difficulties in constructing, maintaining or modifying properties, (iii) energy prices, (iv) technological innovations, (v) natural disasters, and weather and climate-related events, (vi) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (vii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business, (viii) the reduction in the Company's income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a failure of multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping center, (ix) the availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment opportunities, and risks related to acquisitions not performing in accordance with our expectations, (x) the Company's ability to raise capital by selling its assets, (xi) increases in operating costs due to inflation and supply chain issues, (xii) risks related to future opportunities and plans for the combined company, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the combined company following the merger between Kimco and Weingarten Realty Investors (the "Merger"), (xiii) the possibility that, if the Company does not achieve the perceived benefits of the Merger as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors, the market price of the Company's common stock could decline, (xiv) changes in governmental laws and regulations including, but n ot limited to, changes in data privacy, environmental, safety and health laws, and

management's ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (xv) valuation and risks related to the Company's joint venture, preferred equity investments and other investments, (xvi) valuation of marketable securities

and other investments, including the shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. common stock held by the Company, (xvii) impairment charges, (xviii) pandemics or other health crises, such as coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), (xix) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the Company, (xx) the level and volatility of interest rates and management's ability to estimate the impact thereof, (xxi) changes in the dividend policy for the Company's common and preferred stock and the Company's ability to pay dividends at current levels, (xxii) unanticipated changes in the Company's intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity and/or hold certain securities until maturity, and (xxiii) the other risks and uncertainties identified under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to refer to any further disclosures the Company makes or related subjects in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that the Company files with the SEC. Furthermore, while future events discussed in this website may be significant, any significance should not be read as necessarily rising to the level of materiality of certain disclosures included in our SEC filings. In addition, non-financial information, such as that included in parts of this website, is subject to greater potential limitations than financial information, given the methods used for calculating or estimating such information.

In addition, many of the standards and performance metrics used and referred to in the goals, targets and commitments set forth or referred to in this website continue to evolve and are based on management expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation, but should not be considered guarantees. The standards and performance metrics used, and the expectations and assumptions they are based on, have not unless otherwise expressly specified, been verified by any third party. In addition, while we seek to align the disclosures set forth or referred to in this website with the recommendations of various third-party frameworks, such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, we cannot guarantee strict adherence to these framework recommendations. Additionally, our disclosures based on these frameworks may change due to revisions in framework requirements, availability of information, changes in our business or applicable governmental policy, or other factors, some of which may be beyond our control.