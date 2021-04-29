Kimco Realty : 2021 First Quarter Supplemental Information

Dividends

Kimco's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable on June 23, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2021.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends with respect to each of the company's Class L and Class M series of cumulative redeemable preferred shares. These dividends on the preferred shares will be paid on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2021.

Subsequent Event

Subsequent to quarter end on April 15, Kimco and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI), a grocery- anchored Sun Belt shopping center owner, manager and developer, announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Weingarten will merge with and into Kimco, with Kimco continuing as the surviving public company. The parties expect the transaction to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of both Kimco and Weingarten shareholders. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and further improve the leverage metrics for Kimco.

2021 Full Year Outlook

Kimco's 2021 guidance is presented on a stand-alone basis and does not incorporate any impact from its pending merger with Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI). The company has raised its 2021 guidance ranges as follows:

Guidance (per diluted share) Current* Previous Net income available to common shareholders: $0.66 to $0.70 $0.46 to $0.52 NAREIT FFO: $1.22 to $1.26 $1.18 to $1.24

Conference Call and Supplemental Materials

Kimco will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will include a review of the company's first quarter results as well as a discussion of the company's strategy and expectations for the future. To participate, dial 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061 for international calls, (Passcode: 6983834).

Audio replay from the conference call will be available on Kimco Realty's website through Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air,grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company's portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple

