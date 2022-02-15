Kimco Realty : reg; Announces Redemption in Full of its 3.400% Senior Notes due 2022 - Form 8-K

Kimco Realty® Announces Redemption in Full of its 3.400% Senior Notes due 2022





JERICHO, N.Y., February 15, 2022 - Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) ("Kimco Realty" or the "Company"), today announced that it will redeem $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.400% Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 49446R AN9) (the "Senior Notes"), representing all of the outstanding Senior Notes, on March 2, 2022 (the "Redemption Date"). The Senior Notes were issued pursuant to an Indenture, dated as of September 1, 1993 (the "Base Indenture"), between Kimco Realty and The Bank of New York Mellon (as successor in interest to IBJ Schroder Bank & Trust Company), as trustee (the "Trustee"), as supplemented and amended by the First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of August 4, 1994 (the "First Supplemental Indenture"), the Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 7, 1995 (the "Second Supplemental Indenture"), the Third Supplemental Indenture, dated as of June 2, 2006 (the "Third Supplemental Indenture"), the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 26, 2007 (the "Fourth Supplemental Indenture"), the Fifth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of September 24, 2009 (the "Fifth Supplemental Indenture"), the Sixth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of May 23, 2013 (the "Sixth Supplemental Indenture") and the Seventh Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 24, 2014 (together with the Base Indenture, the First Supplemental Indenture, the Second Supplemental Indenture, the Third Supplemental Indenture, the Fourth Supplemental Indenture, the Fifth Supplemental Indenture and the Sixth Supplemental Indenture, the "Indenture"), in each case entered into between Kimco Realty and the Trustee.





Pursuant to the terms of the Senior Notes, the redemption price (the "Redemption Price") will be equal to $1,012.94 for each $1,000 principal amount of Senior Notes redeemed, calculated in accordance with the terms of the Indenture, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. The Company will incur a prepayment charge of approximately $6.5 million, which will impact Net Income and Funds from Operations by approximately ($0.01) each per diluted share during the first quarter of 2022.





A notice of redemption and related materials will be mailed to holders of record of the Senior Notes on February 15, 2022. Holders that hold their Senior Notes through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") will be redeemed in accordance with the applicable procedures of DTC. Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to The Bank of New York Mellon, in its capacity as paying agent for the redemption of the Senior Notes (the "Paying Agent"), at 1-800-254-2826. The address of the Paying Agent is The Bank of New York Mellon, 500 Ross Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15262.





Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America's largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company's portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco Realty is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned interests in 541 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 93.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.





